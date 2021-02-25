BLACKFOOT – Bingham County high schools will be sending a large contingent of wrestlers to the Ford Nampa Center this weekend in quest of riches in the form of medals and state championships for the teams.
The tournament this year is unique, mostly because of safety precautions in place for the fans and wrestlers and will be held on two days, which is normal, but with the 4A and 5A teams competing on one day and the 2A and 3A teams competing on the second day.
Blackfoot and Shelley will kick off the action for Bingham County today, and Firth, Aberdeen and Snake River will follow with action on Saturday.
The following is a look at the wrestlers and their prospects for winning a medal.
BLACKFOOT
98 pounds – Mack Mauger will lead the race to the medal stand this year as the freshman has amassed a 35-1 record and is seeded second. Mauger could just as easily have been seeded number one (held by Dedrick Navarro of Nampa and his 31-1 record). The two wrestlers have split their matches this year, but Mauger won the last meeting, so the edge would seem to lie with him. Prospects for a gold medal are very good.
106 pounds – Kayden Parsons is a freshman who is just getting started with his wrestling career. He has a record of 9-7 and is not seeded. Parsons is looking for experience and the hope is that he can pick up a couple of wins and earn some points for the Broncos’ team chances. This is wrestling, and anything is possible, so here is to Parson as he looks to progress as a wrestler.
113 pounds – Austin Martinez is a junior who has had his best season yet with a 27-11 record. Martinez is not seeded, but faces an opponent from Twin Falls that he can beat. The problem would be the second match in top-seeded Payton Hernandez of Columbia. Martinez will look for one of the minor medals in this meet.
120 pounds – no wrestlers qualified
126 pounds – Luke Moore, a junior, is seeded fourth with his 23-7 record and figures to have a great chance at a medal. The hope is that he gets on a roll and when he potentially meets Bishop Kelly’s Chrisophe Martino in the semifinals, can spring an upset. Martino is 32-1, so it would be an upset.
126 pounds – Carter Lindsay is in as a second wrestler from Blackfoot in a tough division. Lindsay must get past his first opponent in Payton Wysong of Lakeland and then will likely face the second-seeded wrestler in Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell who is 23-4 on the year. Lindsay, a junior, is hyped up for a medal run, so we will see how things go for him.
132 pounds – Eli Abercrombie is the second-seeded wrestler in the bracket and give Blackfoot a great chance at a medal and perhaps a gold if he can upset the top-seeded wrestler in Gabriel Taboa who is a multiple state champion and 32-1 on the year. The finals, if both wrestlers get there, should be a great match on Friday evening. Eli is talented enough to win it all, we will just have to see how he fares along the way.
132 pounds – Blackfoot gets a second wrestler in this bracket in Kylan Guerra who at 11-6 will face off with Ethan Borrayo of Jerome for the right to wrestle Taboa in the second round. Guerra’s best chance for a medal will come in the consolation bracket where he will need to wrestle well to make the medal stand.
138 pounds – Another bracket with two Bronco wrestlers with fourth-seeded Taye Trautner and Carter Inskeep. Trautner has a great chance for a medal with his 32-8 record. He has medaled in tournaments this year, so he has the experience. To make the top two, Trautner must upset the top seed from Century in Xander Thompson and his 34-6 record. Inskeep has battled like no other this year and has a 12-12 record. His first match will come against August Pena of Caldwell and his third seed who has a record of 19-3. The road is long and difficult for Inskeep, but not impossible. He has a chance at a medal with a great tournament.
145 pounds – Another strong weight class for Blackfoot with second-seeded Austin Ramirez who is 27-11 on the year and Cole Inskeep who is 23-7. Ramirez has been tough all season long and has a good chance at the finals against most likely Riley Siegford of Lakeland who is 33-3. The road will be tougher for Inskeep. He has a better record than his first opponent so he should move forward. His second match will likely be against the fourth-seeded wrestler and he has a decent chance there. Inskeep could score big for the Broncos if he can make the semifinals and come up with a top four medal as well.
152 pounds – This weight class is another that has a pair of wrestlers that qualified. While neither wrestler is seeded, both have the records and ability to spring some upsets along the way. Blackfoot’s team chances could very well come down to how many wins this pair of wrestlers can come up with. Parker Monson is 11-10 and Jimmie Johnson is 5-11, but they both qualified so they are a threat to the other wrestlers.
160 pounds – Taedyn Henderson represents Blackfoot and while not seeded, has a good record at 27-9 and is very capable of a semifinal match in this bracket. He starts off with a Minico wrestler who is 17-9, edge to Henderson, and will likely face Dylan Forrest of Ridgeview who is 27-6. Slight edge for Forrest, so one would think that the chances are fairly good for an upset by Henderson.
170 pounds – Michael Edwards is in here with a record of 20-17. He faces a tough road as he will have to get past the second-seeded wrestler in the second round and that could be tough. His best chance will come through the consolation bracket at 170 pounds.
182 pounds – Maverik Malm represents Blackfoot in this weight class and his first seeded wrestler could come against the third-seeded wrestler in John White of Lakeland who has a 26-6 record. Make no mistake about it, this is a very strong bracket, so any wins that Malm comes up with will be a bonus for Blackfoot and could be the difference in Blackfoot earning a trophy or not.
195 pounds – Jacob Averett at 24-6 was most likely the number five seed in this bracket and point earning potential should be high. He should win his first match and likely will face off against the fourth-seeded wrestler from Lakeland at 23-6. Averett is capable of racking up some points for Blackfoot so his matches will be very important in the run to a trophy.
220 pounds – No wrestlers qualified for Blackfoot.
285 pounds – Talin Sensenbach is the lone Bronco in this weight class and he has a tough road to medal. He faces off against the fourth seed in Middleton’s Dylan Summers and his 23-7 record. After that, it is a crap shoot, but any win by Sensenbach will be treasured by the Broncos
SHELLEY
Shelley has a small but very strong contingent of wrestlers with a top seed and a second seed that both can bring home top medals.
106 pounds – This is the first weight class that Shelley has a wrestler in and it is freshman Carter Balmworth who is 34-11 and he is seeded second. While he may have his hands full in the finals with undefeated wrestler Carson Exferd of Nampa at 32-0, Balmforth is confident, talented and hails from a wrestling family which is always a plus.
120 pounds – Kolton Stacey is a two-time state champion and has a runner-up finish at state last year as he enters the bracket as the top seed in this weight class. Kolton has won as many as 50 matches in a single season, his numbers were down this year due to COVID-19, but make no mistake, this is one of the most talented and decorated wrestlers in the state. He should win the gold here.
160 pounds – Seth Jacobsen qualified here with his 23-17 record. He looks like he should win his first match, but then will likely end up against the second seed in Nampa’s Sahel Webb at 29-5. Jacobsen is only a freshman, so his best years may be ahead of him.
170 pounds – Shelley has a pair of wrestlers in this class, so it is the strongest weight class for the Russets. Hayden Hokanson enters with a 31-11 record, but with this strong of a weight class, every win will be hard to come by and Hokanson will need to wrestle well to earn points for the Russets. The same can be said for Anthony Hackman who must face the second-seeded wrestler right off the bat in Nampa’s Dominic Bush-Bly who is 27-6 and has an experience edge as a senior. Look for Hackman to be in the consolation bracket where he may find some success.
182 pounds – Orrin Hill will be the final Shelley wrestler to see action and he will also have a tough road for himself as if he wins his first match, he will likely be pitted against second-seeded Adrian Martinez of Columbia and his 16-1 record. Hill enters at 16-21 and every point he can win will be cherished by Shelley.
SATURDAY
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
The 3A tournament will kick off bright and early on Saturday and will represent Snake River who is a contender for a top team placing with their bunch of qualified wrestlers.
98 pounds – Allister Dillow will lead off the tournament for Snake River and the Idaho girls’ wrestling title holder at 100 pounds. Dillow can earn valuable points for the Panthers’ title hopes and she herself has stated that she would like to medal against the boys and win a couple of matches for her team
106 pounds – no qualified wrestlers
113 pounds – no qualified wrestlers
120 pounds – Brayden Anderson surfaces here with a fine 34-10 record. The senior has had a very solid year and is seeded second, meaning that he needs to win a bunch of matches and give unbeaten and top-seeded wrestler Kade Orr of Buhl a good match. Points will be crucial for the Panthers, so Anderson needs to produce.
126 pounds – Easton Gardner is seeded fourth with a 30-12 record. Gardner will feel extra pressure as he is one of the middle seeded wrestlers that need to win matches and win them by pins to get the Panthers extra points. If he comes up big, the Panthers have a great chance to bring home a trophy and trophies are what the Panthers measure success by.
132 pounds – Snake River’s first top-seeded wrestler resides in this bracket with Emilio Caldera.
The goal-oriented wrestler is 40-2 and has been among the top wrestlers in the state regardless of classification. He is tough and the gold medal is his to win.
138 pounds – Gary Hunter represents the Panthers in this weight class. He has a record of 29-13 and begins with a fourth-seeded wrestler from South Fremont. Every match between Snake and South Fremont will be important and this one will be one of those. If Hunter can pull of the upset, it will go a long way toward the Panthers coming up with the state title.
145 pounds – no qualified wrestlers
152 pounds – Lane Carter enters here with a 27-12 record. He looks like he can win his first match and then will likely face the fourth-seeded wrestler. If he can get through those two matches, then Carter may be pointed at as being the reason the Panthers gain a top four trophy in wrestling this year.
160 pounds – Kyle Richardson of Snake is the top seed and defending champion in this weight class. He has already signed a letter of intent for college and a scholarship as well to Nebraska-Kearny, so his ability is already well documented. He has spaced his wrestling out this year with a 25-5 record and he appears to be the one to beat in this weight class.
170 pounds – The Panthers get a pair of wrestlers in this class with Levi Belnap and Lance Hunter. Hunter is seeded third and has a good chance for a top medal. Hunter enters with a 35-9 record. Belnap will have to outperform his own stats as he enters with a 22-14 record, but must face the top-seeded wrestler in the very first match here.
182 pounds – No wrestlers qualified.
195 pounds – Drake Anderton has been here before and his fourth seed is all about that. The senior has a record of 28-9 and should be considered a contender for the individual title. He will have an undefeated wrestler in top-seeded MaHonnie Rushton in his way with his 37-0 record. This is a very top-heavy bracket, so we will have to take a wait and see attitude before declaring a winner.
220 pounds – Dylan Anderton is a sophomore who has had a great deal of success this year. He has a 28-6 record this year and is the younger brother of three-time champion Payson Anderton so he has the genes to provide an upset.
285 pounds – Snake River has a pair of wrestlers that will have a chance at a top medal (top four) in Nicholas Parris who is seeded second and Joshua Curzon who is seeded third. The bad thing is that they are both on the same side of the bracket, so one of them will likely knock the other out of contention for a gold medal and that is not a good thing for the Panthers’ team chances.
2A CLASSIFICATION – ABERDEEN
Aberdeen will first surface on Saturday in the 106 pound weight class with a pair of wrestlers. This is the best representation for the Tigers in several years and it is good to see them back and active at the state tournament.
106 pounds – Both Santiago Nava and Connor Wooden made it to this bracket, but one faces the third-seeded wrestler and the other faces the fourth-seeded wrestler. It will take a great effort for both of them to move on in this bracket.
126 pounds – Hiatt Beck has a 19-11 record, but will have a chance to win right off the bat as he faces Kade Beeson of Challis. The second match, however, will likely come against the second-seeded Bray Skinner of Grace who has a 36-2 record. Every win will be cherished by the Aberdeen wrestlers so let’s hope that Hiatt can carry things a long way in the consolation bracket.
160 pounds – Micah Nelson surfaces here with a record of 14-13. He is in the middle of a bracket, so he has a chance to win a match before facing off against a seeded wrestler. His strength may come in the consolation side of the bracket, but wins are wins and they all add points to the team total.
182 pounds – Antwan Mosqueda is in this bracket with a 10-13 record and faces off with a wrestler who has a 32-15 record. If he can get past this first match, he will face off against the top-seeded wrestler from Marsing in Isai Arriaga. If he can get by his first match, Mosqueda could win a couple of matches down the road.
195 pounds – Christian Ortiz ends up against the third-seeded wrestler here and will have a tough go of it. He has a 7-16 record, so the sophomore has a future and looks to gain experience this year toward the future.
285 pounds – The final Aberdeen Tiger in the state tournament will be Emmanuel Carrillo and the sophomore has a 10-11 record. He will face off against the third-seeded wrestler in Hunter Williams who has a 42-6 record. Carrillo appears to be overmatched, but we will wait and see and hope for the best.
FIRTH
Firth has had a resurgence in wrestling this year and if they had been able to get the Vasquez boys back in action, Gage and Alex, who know what might have happened. Both had injuries from football that required some repair work and neither could get back to wrestling in time to get qualified for state, and Gage was a returning state champion who won his title as a freshman. Both would have added depth to the team that has made great strides this year.
98 pounds – Leading off for Firth will by Kyler Gregory, who posted a 24-17 record this year and has a chance at a medal. He wasn’t seeded, but he does have a bye into the second round and anything can happen there, although he may end up against the top-seeded wrestler from Glenns Ferry and his 39-3 record. They make them wrestle these matches so we will see what happens.
113 pounds – Roan Larsen has suffered some lumps this year as a freshman and he is about to suffer some more as he is matched up against second-seeded Connor Parkinson of Ririe and his 48-7 record. He could make some damage in the consolation round and that is where he will have to shine.
120 pounds – Leon Gardner, another freshman on this young Cougar team, will surface against third-seeded Dylan Sotin of St. Maries who boasts a 34-1 record. It may be another learning lesson for one of the Cougars.
126 pounds – James Ostler is a senior who will face off with a Wendell wrestler in Matthew Dahl and his 16-12 record. Ostler has a decent chance and it will be interesting if he can pick up a point or two for the Cougars in this match.
132 pounds – Bridger Jolley finds himself in a decent enough position, not placed against a seeded wrestler, so the hope is that he will get things rolling for the Cougars with a win. Jolley has 20-16 record facing off against a 12-9 record which should be a toss-up that he can win.
138 pounds — Firth gets a pair of wrestlers in at this weight class in Dustin Bartausky and Aiden Clayson. Bartausky is the more experienced wrestler and posted a 27-14 record this year and he should emerge with a win. Aiden Clayson is a sophomore who has a 14-12 record, but is placed on the lower half of the bracket and figures to have a fighter’s chance in here. Let’s get the Cougars rolling with a pair of wins.
152 pounds – Derek Adams takes his 24-14 record into his opening match against Zane Holm of Melba who posted a record of 27-9 this season. Looks pretty even so it will depend on whoever comes into this match with his head on straight and ready to go.
160 pounds – Slade Barber, a freshman with an 11-11 record, is matched against the second-seeded wrestler who has a 45-11 record in Wyatt Castagnelo. I will not be easy on Barber who will have to look to the consolation bracket for some wins this year.
182 pounds – Brandon Richards will be looking to add some points to the Cougars’ total in here as the third-seeded wrestler in the bracket. Richards posted a 40-10 record and looks like he has clear sailing into the semifinals. As long as he doesn’t look past anyone, that is what he should do and we look forward to him pulling off an upset and getting to the finals themselves.
220 pounds – State high school rodeo bull riding champion Riley Barber finds himself with the fourth seed, so a lot is expected from him. A couple of pins will put him in the semifinals and a wrestler like this knows how to win so he could make the finals easy enough. A second Firth wrestler in Ethan Perkins has made this bracket as well and he has a chance to pick up some points for the Cougars if he can get on a roll and get some wins. Could be a good bracket for the Cougars.
285 pounds – Jaime Ortiz is 24-6 this year so he knows how to win. Win is what he needs to do and do so right from the start. Two wins will put him into the semifinals against a tough Ririe wrestler in Nick Gunderson, who is 53-2 this year. From there, Ortiz will only be a win from a guaranteed fourth place finish.