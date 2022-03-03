BLACKFOOT – Bingham County was fortunate to be able to celebrate five individual state wrestling champions from last weekend’s state wrestling tournaments at Holt Arena.
Mack Mauger, Blackfoot High School, Tradyn Henderson, Blackfoot High School, Gage Vasquez, Firth High School, Emilio Caldera, Snake River High School, and Joshua Curzon, Snake River High School.
Leading the way was Mack Mauger, who was picking up his second state title in as many years and doing it in style, with an undefeated campaign ending with the win over Nampa’s Dedrick Navarro. Navarro was no slouch, putting together a 44-3 campaign this year, with all three losses coming at the hands of Mauger.
Mauger, who has hopes of being a four-time state champion, is now halfway there. He would like to continue his career after high school with a college wrestling career as well and with the results that he has produced thus far, two state championships, four national championships and obviously more will be on the way as long as he can stay healthy.
Mauger has a very strict workout regimen that includes weightlifting in the morning, stretching and workouts each and every day. The results show that he is a true champion in every sense of the word.
As his coach says, “Mack is more than a great wrestler, he is a great person, the kind of young man that you would even like your daughter to date.”
Tradyn Henderson is the second of the five Bingham County champions and did his the hard way in the 170 pound weight class. Henderson was able to pin all four of his opponents, including the second-seeded Micah Serr of Preston, who sported a 51-8 record going in. The pin in the finals came in only 40 seconds, demonstrating just what a dominating run Henderson had in the state tournament.
Coached in part by his dad, Travis Henderson, Tradyn was only seeded number five in his bracket so the surprise was on the other wrestlers who may have overlooked him.
Henderson comprised a 39-8 record this year and much more is to come from this tall, lanky wrestler.
“I just am very happy that everything came together this weekend,” Henderson said. “It goes to show you that if you work extra hard, anything is possible.”
Gage Vasquez is the second two-time state champion in this year’s state tournament and is a very solid all-around athlete.
Vasquez was a state champion as a freshmen, but was forced to miss his sophomore year due to recovery from injuries suffered during the football season where he is an all-state quarterback for Firth High School and starts on defense as well. One of the fastest athletes in the state, Vasquez is also a three-sport athlete, excelling at baseball as well.
Vasquez won his title this year in the 120-pound weight class. Yes he is a quarterback in football at 120 pounds and takes hit after hit and keeps coming back for more. A versatile and fast runner helps to keep the injuries down. He almost gave up wrestling this year after nursing injuries from the football season. His first weekend of wrestling produced one win and four losses the week before Christmas.
All Vasquez did after that was to go 24-0 including district and state championships. Pretty good for a wrestler who was on the verge of giving it all up! This young man is truly a great athlete and looks forward to making a run at becoming a three-time state champion next year.
Emilio Caldera has had a long and illustrious career while competing at Snake River High School. This season has really brought his competitiveness to the forefront as he tore an ACL playing football in the fall and still was able to tape and brace the leg up enough to allow him to compete for a state championship.
Caldera would like to pursue a career in physical therapy, but due to the ACL injury, he will first get the surgery needed to repair his leg and work for a year to help raise funds to go to college. He has had the support of his family and friends through this, his senior year, as he battled the injury and setbacks associated with it and still was able to produce his state championship.
Caldera compiled a 45-5 record this season and credits a lot of the success not only to his family, but to his coaches and many supporters at Snake River High School.
Caldera is one classy young man who will go far in the world with his work ethic and drive and is very much deserving of all the awards that he may gather up along the way.
Joshua Curzon is a junior wrestler who just finished off an amazing season.
Curzon finished up the year with a 50-2 record and made short work of his competition at the state tournament. He pinned all four of his opponents, proving that he was the very best in his weight class and he didn’t give any opponent so much as a glimmer of hope during the tournament. His pins came in a minute and 24 seconds, 48 seconds, 30 seconds and 44 seconds in the finals against the number two wrestler in his bracket, Jesse Lockett, who was also on a pin streak at the state finals. Lockett was no slouch either, with a record of 36-11 and taking on all of the upper classification wrestlers in the 285 pounds weight class.
Curzon is anxious to come back and prove this year was no fluke with a second title next year and looks forward to helping his team to win the team title next year.
Curzon is looking forward to graduation and possibly getting into the medical field and is looking at possibly becoming a certified nursing assistant, probably to take care of all those wrestlers that he has put in the hospital over the years.