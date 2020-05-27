BLACKFOOT – Former Blackfoot High School girls' basketball coach Courtnie Smith, who guided the Lady Broncos to the state tournament in each of the past two season, has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach by Idaho State University.
Smith, who took over the program at Blackfoot High School in 2015 and was with the program for five years, was able to transform a team that was traditionally at the bottom of the High Country Conference into a team that contended for conference titles the past two season.
Smith left the Blackfoot program at the end of the 2019-2020 season.
Her teams were known for their up-tempo style of play and solid defense during her tenure in Blackfoot.
"Courtnie is someone I've always respected," head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "She is one of the best girls' basketball coaches in our area. The time and effort she has put in to grow the game of girls' basketball in southeast Idaho is remarkable. I'm glad she's joining us."
In 2019-2020, Smith's hard work was acknowledged as she was named District 5/6 Coach of the Year.
"Being a college coach has been something that I have always aspired to do," Smith said. "I am overwhelmed with excitement to work and learn from the best as I transition from high school coaching to college coaching. My family and I have been watching the ISU women's basketball program for 11 years and it seems surreal that I will be coaching for them now. I want to thank Seton and ISU for this extraordinary opportunity."
Her move to Idaho State returns her to her alma mater where she graduated with a degree in social work. Smith is currently seeking her master's degree in school counseling.