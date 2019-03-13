BLACKFOOT -- Fresh on the heels of a season in which the Blackfoot Lady Broncos won 23 games and won the consolation championship at the 4A Idaho State Girls' Basketball Championships, head coach Courtnie Smith has been named the High Country Conference's Coach of the Year.
In addition, seniors Allie Cannon and Olivia Arave were named to the Conference's All-Conference first team while sophomore point guard Tenleigh Smith was named to the conference honorable mention team.
Smith, in her fourth year coaching the Broncos, led the team to its first state tournament berth in 14 years, compiling her best record at the school at 23-5.
Shelley High School was also represented as the Russets placed Kassidy Arzola on the honorable mention team as Bingham County was well represented with four players on the all-Conference team.
Schools in the 4A classification of the High Country Conference included Blackfoot, Shelley, Skyline, Idaho Falls, Bonneville, and Hillcrest.
Player of the Year
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Coach of the Year
Courtnie Smith, Blackfoot
High Country Conference First Team
Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest
Allie Cannon, Blackfoot'
Naunayla Harrigfeld, Bonneville
Tylie Jones, Rigby
Olivia Arave, Blackfoot
Second team
Mattie Olson, Skyline
Mateya Mobley, Rigby
Brooklyn Cunningham, Bonneville
Kenadee French, Rigby
Analise Cheret, Skyline
Honorable Mention
Savanah Dick, Madison
McKell Parkinson, Madison
Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge
Macy Larsen, Hillcrest
Summer Dabell, Rigby
Madalyn Burton, Idaho Falls
Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot
Kassidy Arzola, Shelley