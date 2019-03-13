BLACKFOOT -- Fresh on the heels of a season in which the Blackfoot Lady Broncos won 23 games and won the consolation championship at the 4A Idaho State Girls' Basketball Championships, head coach Courtnie Smith has been named the High Country Conference's Coach of the Year.

In addition, seniors Allie Cannon and Olivia Arave were named to the Conference's All-Conference first team while sophomore point guard Tenleigh Smith was named to the conference honorable mention team.

Smith, in her fourth year coaching the Broncos, led the team to its first state tournament berth in 14 years, compiling her best record at the school at 23-5.

Shelley High School was also represented as the Russets placed Kassidy Arzola on the honorable mention team as Bingham County was well represented with four players on the all-Conference team.

Schools in the 4A classification of the High Country Conference included Blackfoot, Shelley, Skyline, Idaho Falls, Bonneville, and Hillcrest.

Player of the Year

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Coach of the Year

Courtnie Smith, Blackfoot

High Country Conference First Team

Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest

Allie Cannon, Blackfoot'

Naunayla Harrigfeld, Bonneville

Tylie Jones, Rigby

Olivia Arave, Blackfoot

Second team

Mattie Olson, Skyline

Mateya Mobley, Rigby

Brooklyn Cunningham, Bonneville

Kenadee French, Rigby

Analise Cheret, Skyline

Honorable Mention

Savanah Dick, Madison

McKell Parkinson, Madison

Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge

Macy Larsen, Hillcrest

Summer Dabell, Rigby

Madalyn Burton, Idaho Falls

Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot

Kassidy Arzola, Shelley

Load comments