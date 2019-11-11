BLACKFOOT – One of the ways that a football team, or any other athletic team for that matter, shows improvement is through the maturity of underclassmen as they become seniors.
Such is the case for Blackfoot Broncos starting quarterback Craig Young.
Young spent the majority of 2018 defending himself against the critics who were abundant and ready to question his every move on the football team, whether it was that he couldn’t run or wouldn’t run or that he didn’t have a good throwing percentage, etc.
When you are the starting quarterback on the biggest local team in the area, you are going to be criticized because you are the focal point of the team that they are rooting for, whether you have the weapons around you to be successful or not.
“I think a lot of the criticism came from people who just didn’t understand what we were trying to do on the field,” Young said. “If they knew half as much as they thought they knew, I am sure that they may have been more understanding.”
Regardless, with the year that the Broncos are currently having, Young has gone from the scapegoat to the star in the course of one summer. That just doesn’t happen every year, but it has this year.
I must admit, I was one of the doubters when Young was announced as the starting quarterback again this season, but then again, I didn’t know the whole story either.
Young was trying to be the leader of a team that didn’t really want to be led, and he was doing the best that he could, without the knowledge or the tools by which to be a better leader. He was simply doing what he had seen others before him do and that just wasn’t enough.
“I tried to analyze a lot of what was going on around me after my junior year and made the decision that I was going to be the leader of the team my senior year,” Young said. “I also knew that I had to be the one who changed. I needed to make people want to follow my leadership and I worked on me first and the team second in order to get there.”
Young spent the summer seeking out and attending “Elite Quarterback” camps in the area. He attended three or four of those camps and they all seemed to preach the same things — how to become a leader was focused upon on the first day of the camp and the actual physical skills needed to be a “leader” and a quarterback were stressed on the second day. It was all coming together for the senior-to-be and he was taking notes mentally on how to become a better quarterback and player. It was all going to be mental.
Young already possessed a strong right arm and, with practice, he was becoming one of the best deep throwers around. His arm on a deep passing route was going to be lethal and his short passing game was improving along with it.
“When summer ball began around here, I began to notice a few things about those around me,” Young said. “When I was more positive and spread the positive comments around to those who I was playing with, they became better players as well. More balls were being caught, the runners ran harder if that was possible, the line played better. When I praised people, they worked harder to be better.”
Finding that the power of positive thinking was working, it was also changing the person inside of Young. He became more positive in the way he was thinking as well. Where he might have been thinking of trying to be better, he simply told himself that he was better and the results have followed his own direction.
Young has grown mentally and physically over the course of the past year.
He has gone from just another starting quarterback in the High Country Conference to the first team all-conference quarterback for the league, which has both 5A and 4A teams listed on the squad.
In the course of things, he has forged friendships that will last a lifetime and he has the Blackfoot Broncos in a place they haven’t been in a long time.
With a record of 10-1 and a nine-game winning streak, the Broncos are in the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs, with a chance to win one more game and be in the finals with a chance at another state championship, their fifth since the turn of the century under coach Stan Buck.
It would also etch his name in the record books with the other quarterbacks who have won state championships while leading their respective teams along the way.
Young would be mentioned along with leaders like Trae Pilster and Chase Monson. Now that would be amazing, to have such a great turnaround in only one season and to do it both mentally and physically and be able to transcend things with the mental outlook of a player with many more years under his belt than what Young has. To witness such a transformation has been a phenomenal experience to say the least.
No matter who wins this week’s playoff game between Nampa and Blackfoot, much of the credit for even being here lies with Young, who has led, carried and sometimes even dragged the Blackfoot Broncos to heights that they haven’t seen since 2012 and he has done so with the mental clarity of a young man with many more years of service than what Young has. He has done it with faith, confidence, and an ability to lead one way or another and his team has followed him this far. They should trust him to follow for another two weeks, but only time will tell.