BLACKFOOT – It was just eight months ago, almost to the day, that the world of Blackfoot High School football was turned upside down.
The Broncos had won their first game impressively and were headed to Star Valley in Wyoming for what many thought would be another lopsided win and the team would be off to a 2-0 start.
That is when starting quarterback Craig Young went down with an injury, one that would keep him off the field for nearly three games and definitely put the season in a different perspective.
“That injury really changed the way that you can look at a season,” Young said. “We had a big game for the opener and it was in the Dome with a lot of fans in attendance. Then, boom, I get hurt and we struggled, at least through that game at Star Valley.”
The Broncos rallied, as they often did. After all, they had a legendary coach in Stan Buck at the helm and a secret weapon on the sidelines, as Young would help the young quarterbacks that would step in and help the offense.
He used his mind to help restore order to the offense and helped to get the juggernaut that would become the Broncos’ offense to get back on track.
“It hurt to watch and not be able to do anything about what was going on with the offense,” Young said. “You just try and point out little things that make a difference and help guys like Jace Grimmett to keep his focus and realize that there is a team around him and that he didn’t have to do it all.”
Young went out of the Star Valley game after one or two drives. He would miss two additional games with the injury before he was cleared to return to action, but what a difference he would make, not only with his ability, but also with his leadership of the team.
His season would last nearly 10 complete games, during which he would complete 69 percent of his passes, good for 2,200 yards, 25 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Not bad for a senior quarterback who was looking for a reason to continue playing football after high school.
The Broncos would finish with an 11-2 record on the year and a runner-up position to Kuna in the 4A state championship game.
In that final game, against the top-ranked Kuna Kavemen, Young would throw for five touchdowns, but it just wasn’t quite enough as the Kavemen claimed their title.
The accolades came flowing in after the season, with Young being named on several all-star teams, including first team honors in the prestigious High Country Conference. Pretty good for a quarterback who was flying under the radar on many teams’ scouting reports, especially after the Broncos unleashed running back Teegan Thomas on the league.
Young also got the attention of local colleges and some offers started coming in that would ensure his chance at playing at the next level.
Young isn’t just a one-trick pony either, a gifted thrower of the football, Young was especially accurate on long throws down the field and had a bevy of receivers who were more than glad to be on the receiving end of the throw and catch part of the Broncos offense.
Young also played basketball at Blackfoot High School and was being counted on to contribute mightily to a team that had destiny in their eyes and desperately wanted to make it back to the state tournament and felt that they had a great chance to win the High Country Conference title.
Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out very well for the 6’2” quarterback/power forward in basketball.
Plagued with injuries, Young missed more than half of the season, but once again made the most of the situation by remaining on the sidelines and contributing with what he saw on the court.
Assisting the coaching staff with what he saw sometimes meant the difference between winning and losing and for the Broncos, the additional cheerleader on the sidelines meant a lot to the other players.
Things are turning out well for the 18-year-old athlete. He has accepted a full ride scholarship to Montana Western and he will be given a chance to earn a starting position with the football team this fall.
He has healed from his injuries from football and basketball and has been working on his game in order to be ready to play when he makes the move to college football.
“I have been studying the playbook and working on my footwork so that I will be prepared when I make the move to Montana on Aug. 3,” Young said. “I have also been running to strengthen my lower body and hitting the weights as well. I am just trying to be stronger and as prepared as I can for the game of college football.”
The fact that Montana Western thought enough of Young to bring him in when they have three quarterbacks on the roster and another player committed to attend says a lot for the coaching staff and what they are planning for the future.
It also says a lot for Young, who is getting ready and also realizes that the important thing might be the education that he will be getting.
“I think that I would like to move into physical therapy with my degree from college,” Young said. “I know that very few people make that transition from high school football to college football, and I want to be one of those, but I also want to take advantage of the education as well.”
That pretty much sums up what Craig Young is all about.
There is no doubt that he has the talent, he also has the work ethic and the drive to succeed at the next level and he is working hard to ensure that he will earn the chance to do just that.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed a lot of athletes down during this time of social distancing and shelter in place recommendations, but it hasn’t stopped Young from keeping the dream alive of making it at the next level.
He has turned his garage into a workout room and he has taken to the streets for his running to build up his legs and strengthen his body.
He may not have a complete set of weights to work with, but he is making do with what he has and knows that he will bet back into a gym soon enough. For now, it is enough that he can focus on his footwork, learn the plays that the coaching staff has given him and be ready for what will be coming in a few short months.