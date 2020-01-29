BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School’s two-year starting quarterback, Craig Young, has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Mont.
The school, located roughly 170 miles north of Blackfoot, is a four-year institution with roughly 1,500 undergraduate students housed on campus.
“I visited the campus a couple of weeks ago and was really impressed,” Young said. “I liked the layout of the school, the football program and the workout facilities and the coaching staff seemed to be interested in the student athletes.”
Young will be receiving a very good package, which after all expenses are considered only leaves his parents with about $3,500 per year to pay. That includes $1,000 per year that is applied to an unlimited meal plan for the student. Normal tuition and fees for the school are in the $10,500 per year range, so it will be a substantial savings for his four-year education.
“They were very impressed with what they saw on the films from this past year and think that I will be able to compete for the starting job right away,” Young said. “I plan on hitting the weight room and show them my work ethic and see where it all goes.”
Ryan Nourse is the head football coach and has slowly been building a team that not only finished 7-4 a year ago, but was ranked 20th in the nation in the NAIA.
Young will fit in his program very well as Nourse uses a spread offense, with an emphasis on passing first and running second. He prefers a quarterback who can throw the long ball, which is Young’s forte.
The roster for Montana Western is loaded with young players, many of whom have red-shirted for a year, and are ready to assume the roles that they were brought in for. There are a number of Idaho athletes on the roster, including a couple of wide receivers from Wood River High School in the Hailey area and last year’s starting quarterback is Sean Miller from Snake River High School.
The team has used the field and facilities of the local high school, but expect their new stadium to be ready for play in the fall, complete with a turf field and permanent stands for the fans. There is a strong fan base for football in Dillon.
When he arrives on campus, Young expects to be enrolled in a physical therapy program and has already made the commitment to be there for the full four years. He has also stated that if need be, he is willing to redshirt for a year to better prepare himself for college football.
“I have talked to my parents about a redshirt if necessary and they are in agreement,” Young said. “I plan on working as hard as I can, but if it takes a redshirt to bring me up to speed, then that is what I will do.”
“Craig is a hard working kid who will do what it takes to make himself better,” Blackfoot coach Stan Buck said of his high school star. “His work ethic is as good as any athlete I have had at Blackfoot and I am proud of where his skill is taking him.”
Young expects to be on campus at Montana Western in August and to begin classes shortly thereafter.