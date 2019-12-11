BLACKFOOT – It is official, the High Country Conference player of the year from last spring in softball, Chloe Cronquist, will be taking her skills to the next level and has signed a letter of intent to attend Western Nebraska Community College.
The Cougars are a well-established junior college in Scottsbluff, Neb., and a year ago celebrated a season in which they won 35 games.
The team is filled with a lot of players from Colorado and Utah. Cronquist was sought out by their coach because of her versatility and hitting ability. She has been penciled in as a middle infielder, but may be used elsewhere because of her strong bat.
“I was very impressed with what they have had to say and coach Katelyn Groves has a set plan for the team,” Cronquist said. “When I visited, it just felt like home and a place that I wanted to play.”
Cronquist plans on using her full ride tuition and fees scholarship to begin work on earning a health science degree with plans on becoming a physical education teacher and coach.
“I have seen how much the coaches and teachers that I have had over the years enjoy what they do and I want to be part of that group,” Cronquist said. “If I enjoy it half as much as they have, then I will be way ahead of the game.”
As the player of the year in the High Country Conference, Cronquist would like to make it two years straight in her senior season at BHS and it may be someone from her own team that unseats her this coming season.
“We are all excited about this coming year,” Cronquist said. “The bulk of our team is returning and things are lined up for several more years of excellence to follow. We had a bunch of first team all-conference selections on the team and we will all push each other to higher standards this year.”
Western Nebraska Community College is located about nine hours from Blackfoot and has been a major player in their conference and the midwest. Most of their games are played in Nebraska, Colorado and Texas.
Cronquist expects to complete her high school eligibility this spring, playing for Blackfoot High School as the Broncos make another run to the state tournament.
Following that, she will play with her club softball team and gain additional experience before heading to Western Nebraska Community College in August.
Cronquist is expected to arrive on campus sometime between the first and middle of August to begin this next adventure of her life and will arrive ready to play.