BLACKFOOT — Local cross country teams scattered like the wind as Shelley, Blackfoot, Snake River, Firth and Aberdeen all headed in different directions to participate this week.
Here is how the different teams finished up in their various locations this week.
Blackfoot Broncos – The Blackfoot Broncos headed to Challis for the Mile High Classic on Saturday, where the boys faced off against four other schools and the girls faced off against two other schools.
In the boys’ division, Blackfoot was the winner behind the 1-2 finish of Matt Thomas and Eli Gregory.
Team standings showed:
Blackfoot 18
Highland 41
Jerome 82
Butte County 109
Challis 146
Individual top 10 were:
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 17:25.8
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 17:34.8
Jacob VanOrden Highland 17:56.8
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 18:04.2
Brigham Dalling Sugar-Salem 18:18.9
J.T. Morgan Blackfoot 18:31.6
Payden Parmenter Blackfoot 18:50.7
Ammon Barton Highland 19:07.5
Kayden Thomas Highland 19:15.3
Ryker Clapp Blackfoot 19:18.2
For the girls, the teams were as follows:
Highland 26
Blackfoot 46
Jerome 61
Individual top 10 were:
Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 21:26.8
Taylor Redick Highland 21:30.7
Kimbrie Knudsen Highland 21:43.9
Isabella Beilke Jerome 22:13.0
Emily DeSpain Blackfoot 22:13.5
Haylee Chrisentsen Highland 22:18.3
Emma McCormick Highland 22:32.6
Sophie Benson Highland 22:41.8
Grace Kosmicki Highland 22:47.5
SNAKE RIVER
The Snake River Panthers headed off to Twin Falls to compete in the Canyon Ridge on Friday, where the boys finished in fifth place in an eleven team competition.
In the team portion of the event, here is how the teams stacked up:
Twin Falls 43
Burley 89
Vallivue 97
Grace 111
Snake River 120
South Fremont 161
Spring Creek 172
Mountain Home 179
Bonneville 205
Oakley 268
Elko 274
Individually the top 10 lined up as follows:
Stockton Stevens Twin Falls 16:51.1
Keegan McCraw Snake River 17:04.3
Cole Wilkerson Grace 17:13.2
Lincoln High Snake River 17:21.9
Aaron Bradshaw Burley 17:29.5
Samuel Fish Vallivue 17:29.7
Derek Schultz Mountain View 17:42.5
Russell Franptson Twin Falls 17:46.9
Anthony Botch Twin Falls 18:07.3
James Wright Twin Falls 18:12.7
For the girls’ teams they lined up like this:
Twin Falls 25
South Fremont 56
Snake River 75
Burley 86
Canyon Ridge 154
Vallivue 160
Grace 178
Elko 185
Individually, the top 10 lined up as follows:
Abigail Robinson Twin Falls 20:26.0
Julia Gilbert Mountain Home 20:31.4
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 20:37.1
Cecily Eagleton South Fremont 20:54.2
Alivia Johnson Bonneville 21:08.0
Nolan Dickerson Twin Falls 21:20.9
Jessica Duran Wendell 21:25.3
Olivia Kendell Burley 21:29.4
Breklynn Gee South Fremont 21:30.3
Brittany Garling Twin Falls 21:31.7
SHELLEY
The Russets headed off to Pocatello to compete in the Blake Stephens Invitational on Thursday. The boys finished in third place out of four teams.
Team Finish
Preston 16
Century 57
Shelley 72
Malad 94
Here is how the top 10 individuals finished up:
Edison Leffler Preston 16:37.3
Garret Hale Preston 16:52.2
Reynger Davidsavor Preston 17:07.4
Gage Corner Preston 17:54.2
Isaac Vernon Shelley 17:54.7
Luke Visser Preston 17:58.3
Myles Guerrero Century 18:01.1
Eli Davidson Century 18:09.9
Ty Robertson Preston 18:17.3
Druw Jones Preston 18:19.3
The Shelley girls finished in fourth out of four complete teams. Here is how the team standings stacked up at the end of competition:
Preston 17
Malad 72
Century 73
Shelley 77
Here is how the top 10 individuals finished as well:
McKinley Scott Preston 20:21.5
Angelie Scott Preston 21:00.2
Elly Jeppson Preston 21:14.2
Breanna Williams Shelley 21:20.8
Oakley Reid Preston 21:25.7
Maren Leffler Preston 21:34.1
Tenley Kirkbride Preston 21:41.8
Taylor Romney Preston 21:44.4
Savannah Ivins Shelley 22:04.2
Jordan Olcott Century 22:22.0
FIRTH
Firth headed off to Harriman State Park for the Harriman Meet on Thursday, September 16. The boys finished in fifth place out of seven teams that recorded full teams. The girls did not have a complete team available.
Team standings at the completion of the Harriman Meet for the boys:
Sugar-Salem 45
Salmon 50
North Fremont 66
Teton 110
Firth 132
West Jefferson 152
Ririe 156
Individuals in the top 10:
Daniel Simmons Salmon 16:29.99
Max Palmer North Fremont 17:16.75
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 17:35.85
Kohlbin Bragg Salmon 17:39.93
Zack Johnston North Fremont 17:48.50
Parker Dupree Sugar-Salem 17:50.92
Brigham Dalling Sugar-Salem 17:56.37
Corbin Johnston North Fremont 18:00.21
Mason Smith Sugar-Salem 18:02.96
Mason Lewis Sugar-Salem 18:04.14
Top Firth Finisher:
Strider Perry Firth 18:11.08 (12th place)
Girls’ Team Standings:
Salmon 35
Sugar-Salem 37
Teton 88
West Jefferson 112
Ririe 116
North Fremont 141
Top 10 individual runners:
Jaresa Jackson Salmon 21:00.42
Abby Williams Sugar-Salem 21:41.07
Ryley Klingler Sugar-Salem 21:41.24
Kynzie Nielson Firth 21:46.75
Sara Deschaine Salmon 21:47.88
Brylin Bills Salmon 21:51.95
Kaylee Dalling West Jefferson 21:52.23
Sedona Cannon Salmon 22:07.12
Sara Bagley Teton 22:09.12
Liza Boone Ririe 22:16.20
Shantel Hawkins Firth 22:31.80
Big cross country meets on the horizon will be the Madison Invitational on Thursday, and then the Snake River Invitational on Sept. 30.