BLACKFOOT – We have reached the middle of September and for cross country runners, that is about one-third of the season has already gone by and it is time to begin planning for the rest of the year, setting goals, and making sure you are ready for when district and state rolls around.
Last week marked an important meet as the annual Tiger/Grizz meet was held in Idaho Falls.
Traditionally, it will bring together some of the best teams and runners in the state and surrounding area, which should give local runners a chance to see where they stand and what they need to do in order to be prepared for the district meets that are upcoming, but more importantly, a chance to see what the competition is looking like in each of the classifications — 4A, 3A, 2A. It is time to get serious about running and getting in the best shape possible with the important meets on the horizon.
4A Classification
Blackfoot continues to show that they are the best team on the boys’ side of things in the High Country Conference and District 6. Eli Gregory finished fourth overall in the Tiger/Grizz, losing to Luke Athay of Idaho Falls and Trent Wigod of Rocky Mountain, both 5A schools and just getting nipped by Preston runner Edison Leffler. Gregory continues to be the top runner in District 6 so a district title should be his barring injury.
If the District 6, 4A meet were to be held today, it would be Blackfoot, 23, Skyline, 35, Bonneville, 94, Shelley, 108 and Hillcrest 124 as far as standings go.
Individually, Blackfoot holds the top three spots and four of the top six, but need to pick it up a bit with their number five runner to ensure that nobody passes them up in the next six weeks of the season. With the likes of Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas, Justin Whitehead, Paden Parmenter and Ryker Clapp, that shouldn’t happen.
In District 5, 4A; it looks like Preston is the one and the only one to beat. They hold down five of the top seven spots and figure to win the meet easily in about six weeks time. If the meet were to be held today, it would likely be Preston, 21, Pocatello, 43, and Century, 73 in that order as far as the scores go. With Preston sending out runners like Edison Leffler, Garret Hale and Raynger Davidsavor who hold the top three times in that district, they should dominate pretty much as Blackfoot will in District 6.
On a state wide level, it is a whole different ball game when it comes to the standings. At the top of the rankings we find Bishop Kelley followed by Preston, Sandpoint, Pocatello and then Blackfoot, so the Broncos need to pick things up a bit to improve on last year and make a run at the state title.
3A Classification
For Snake River, they are in the top three of the teams that competed at the Tiger/Grizz, but are trailing Sugar-Salem from District 6. Salmon, a 2A powerhouse finished in second place with the Panthers in third. Snake River is still paced by Lincoln High and Keegan McCraw, but the other Panther runners will need to step things up if they are to finish in the top five in the state meet later this fall.
If the state meet were to be held today, the top finishing team would likely be Fruitland, followed by Sugar-Salem and then Snake River. The point spread would be 49, 69, and 79, so there is plenty of time to make up some placings amongst these three teams.
Right now, Snake River is the likely winner of the District 5 meet, and Sugar-Salem the winner of the District 6 meet and the rest of the teams aren’t really close to these two teams, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of room for improvement.
Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High have both been in the 16-minute range and will need to stay there and get some help if they are to move up in the standings. Nate Adams has shown the most improvement this year and is still learning how to run his race. Leo High, just a freshman, has the most ability to improve and could be a pleasant surprise when district and state roll around. American Falls and Marsh Valley are the two teams that join Snake River in the District 5 meet, but they are not considered threats.
2A Classification
Four of the six Nuclear Conference teams competed in the Tiger/Grizz, with Salmon easily downing the other three. In fact, Salmon only lost to Sugar-Salem when compared with the 3A teams as well which only indicates just how strong their program is and how tough they really are to beat.
They are led by sophomore Daniel Simmons who will be in the mid-15 minute time when district and state roll around and that will be tough to beat when it comes to a state individual title. The only runner in the state who is faster than Simmons in the 2A classification is Grady Mylander of Nampa Christian, so Simmons could make up enough ground to grab that elusive gold come late October.
As far as teams go, Nampa Christian is on top, Salmon in second and North Fremont in third.
On the girls’ side of things in 4A, it looks like this:
At the Tiger/Grizz, Blackfoot finished up in 10th place and Shelley was unplaced as they didn’t field a full team. Individually, Emily DeSpain and Maddy Larsen led the Lady Broncos by finishing in 23rd and 35th place respectively. They were followed by Whitney Christensen, Sarah DeSpain and Piper Phillips.
On a state level, the Lady Broncos are ranked 12th in 4A, so they have a lot of work to do before October rolls around and the racing gets ultra serious.
The results from the Tiger/Grizz in the Varsity B list Soda Springs, South Fremont, Salmon and Snake River as the top four teams. They scored 60, 88, 103 and 108 respectively so Snake River is definitely in the hunt, but right behind are the always dangerous Sugar-Salem Diggers.
The Lady Panthers were led by freshman Ainslee Miller, Reagan VanOrden and Hailey Raymond, who finished in ninth, 20th and 21st place overall. Other Lady Panthers were Aliza Haroldsen, Hailey Nash and Rylie Edlefson in the top five finishers.
As far as District 5 goes, the meet will be the Lady Panthers’ to win or lose as they are the best team in the district and a year ago, totally dominated the division and placed at state. They are currently ranked in first place in the team standings, but must continue to improve in order to hold that spot. In the past, the Lady Panthers have not maintained when other schools stepped it up, so it is up to the individuals to decide if they are going to continue the climb to the top of the mountain.
Individually, Hailey Raymond is ranked in fifth place on a state wide level in 3A, but freshman Ainslee Miller is rapidly closing in on that top spot in district and could overtake Raymond which would only give the Lady Panthers a boost when it comes to state.
In the 2A classification, Firth has only had one girl running of late and that is freshman Shantel Hawkins who finished in 19th place at the Tiger/Grizz in the Varsity B category.
Hawkins and Kynzie Nielson have been listed in the top five of all of 2A and the two Firth runners could lead a resurgence among the Firth Lady Cougars by the time the district and state meets roll around. With a pair of runners with that kind of talent, coach Bob Lambert must be simply exuding with excitement if he can build a team around them by late October.