BLACKFOOT – The Annual Bronco Classic cross country meet, traditionally the opening event for both Blackfoot and Snake River, moved to a new venue for 2021 and a new course meant that the first place finisher in each of the boys’ and girls’ divisions would be the holder of a course record, if only for the first year.
The results were not surprising, as defending district champions Blackfoot from 4A District 6 and Snake River in 3A District 5 both made their debuts for 2021 in a very positive way.
Led by first place finisher Eli Gregory, the Broncos easily outdistanced the competition, including 5A Highland, and 4A competition from Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge, compiling a score of 35 to Highland’s 47, Canyon Ridge with 105 and Mountain Home with 112.
Snake River, who finished in third place, compiled 65 points, easily outdistancing the other 3A school in the field, Teton, who had 142 points.
The impressive performance by Eli Gregory was something else, as the senior harrier from Blackfoot sped through the course in a time of 16:25.10, setting a course record in the process. The time was just 27 seconds off his own school record and to come on a new course that hadn’t been run before is pretty good, especially when you consider that this was the first meet of the year for most of the runners, who have yet to hit mid-season form.
In second was Jacob VanOrden of Highland who stopped the timer with a time of 16:51.64.
Matt Thomas of Blackfoot finished third with a time of 16:56.94 and Keegan McCraw of Snake River was fourth with a time of 16:57.04.
On the girls’ side of thngs, Highland captured the team title, followed by Snake River, Mountain Home, and Blackfoot.
Highland had 30 points, Snake River 62 points, Mountain Home 66 points and Blackfoot with 68 points.
Leading the way for the individuals was Mountain Home’s Julia Gilbert who posted a time of 20:28.01 to claim the title and set a course record in the process.
Blackfoot’s Maddy Larsen was second with a time of 20:48.76, while Highland’s Grace Kosmicki was third with a time of 20:57.32.
Snake River’s top performer was Haylie Raymond, just a sophomore, who posted a time of 21:12.70.
Following is a list of the top 10 individuals in each of the varsity events.
Boys:
1. Eli Gregory 16:25.10 Blackfoot
2. Jacob VanOrden 16:51.64 Highland
3. Matt Thomas 16:56.94 Blackfoot
4. Keegan McCraw 16:57.05 Snake River
5. Derek Schultz 16:59.15 Mountain Home
6. Lincoln High 17:28.93 Snake River
7. Justin Whitehead 17:31.14 Blackfoot
8. Payden Parmenter 17:48.47 Blackfoot
9. Ammon Barton 18:03.65 Highland
10. Jarett Bushman 18:11.36 Highland
Girls:
1. Julia Gilbert 20:28.01 Mountain Home
2. Maddy Larsen 20:48.76 Blackfoot
3. Grace Kosmicki 20:57.32 Highland
4. Kimbrie Knudsen 21:01.80 Highland
5. Meredith Sanford 21:02.49 Highland
6. Haylee Christensen 21:07.58 Highland
7. Hailey Raymond 21:12.70 Snake River
8. Anna Gilbert 21:15.25 Mountain Home
9. Adelaide Wilson 21:24.05 Rockland
10. Emily Despain 21:40.91 Blackfoot
Next up for most of these teams will be the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Sept. 4.