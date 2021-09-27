SALT LAKE CITY – Blackfoot cross country runner Eli Gregory added to his expanding resume with an 11th place finish in the Champions event at Friday’s Border Wars which pitted runners from all over the Northwest over a three-mile course at Sugar House Park.
This division included runners from the top 25 teams plus 20 individual runners from among the entries.
In the varsity boys’ division, Blackfoot, minus Gregory, finished in the third position, behind Idaho 5A team Rigby and Bountiful. Those teams scored 150 points, 167 points and 190 points. Blackfoot was led in the run by junior Matt Thomas, who finished second.
Other Blackfoot runners included JT Morgan in 20th place, Justin Whitehead in 33rd place, Payden Parmenter in 58th place and Ryker Clapp in 77th place and Payton Bird in 145th place from the group of 177 runners.
In the varsity girls’ division, Blackfoot finished in 10th place led by Maddy Larsen in fifth place, Emily DeSpain in 13th place, Whitney Christensen in 64th place, Sarah DeSpain in 97th place, Kanniya Jorgensen in 121st place, Piper Phillips in 136th place and Olga Andrade in 148th place.
There were a total of 176 runners in this division.
Snake River also took part in the Border Wars meet and the girls’ division shows them in 12th place out of 26 teams. This was the highest placing of any Idaho 3A teams in the meet.
The Lady Panthers were led by freshman Ainslee Miller who finished in 19th place, sophomores Hailey Raymond and Hailey Nash who finished in 37th and 75th places respectively, juniors Aliza Haroldsen who was 77th and Kylee Morgan who finished in 99th place. The Lady Panthers also had Alister Dillow and Rylee Edlefsen who finished 102nd and 120th in the field of 176 runners.
For the boys’ side of things, Snake River finished 16th out of 27 teams in the event.
The Panthers were led by Lincoln High and Keegan McCraw, who finished in 12th and 18th place respectively. They were followed by Brock Goodwin in 101st place, Jacob Hammon in 118th place, Tanner Fillmore in 148th place, Ammon Marble in 157th place and Noah Jones in 171st place out of the 177 runners in the field.
In the freshmen girls’ division, 2A Firth entered their pair of super freshmen, Kynzee Nielson and Shantel Hawkins, in the race and they responded with a second place and a 16th place finish respectively.
Cross country running at Firth is in good hands with these two young ladies leading the way.
Next up on the calendar for cross country is the Annual Snake River Invitational which will once again be held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 30, where you can see the runners from the grandstand at three different points of the race. There is no admission to the Snake River Invitational and there will be divisions for both boys and girls in three different classifications from varsity to junior varsity to middle school. The action will all get underway at 1 p.m. Thursday.