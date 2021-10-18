FIRTH – The annual Firth Cross Country Invitational, a traditional warm-up for many schools the week before the district cross country meets, was held last Wednesday, and several of the local teams had big efforts from their runners.
Blackfoot boys and Snake River boys finished first and second, led by their usual standout runners, while in the girls’ division, it was Snake River first and Blackfoot third to lead the way.
While this meet serves as a proper tune-up for the district meets, which begin happening this Wednesday, many other teams have decided to get their final tune-ups in other meets around the area.
Here are the top boys’ teams from the Firth Invitational:
Blackfoot 34
Snake River 90
South Fremont 136
North Fremont 136
Grace 140
Shelley 152
Rockland 172
Teton 190
Firth 244
Ririe 248
West Jefferson 261
Butte County 292
As far as individuals go, Blackfoot was led by the tandem of Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas, who finished first and second, and Justin Whitehead, who checked in with the number six finishing position. Snake River’s Keegan McCraw was fourth, with a good time of 16:14.6 as he prepares for district and state the next couple of weeks. Lincoln High was ninth for the Panthers with a time of 16:29.0.
The list of the top 10 individuals in the boys’ division follows:
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 15:46.2
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 15:55.3
Cole Wilkerson Grace 16:06.6
Keegan McCraw Snake River 16:14.6
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 16:15.1
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 16:15.1
Corbin Johnston North Fremont 16:23.6
Zack Johnston North Fremont 16:27.3
Lincoln High Snake River 16:29.0
Kimball Godfrey Rigby 16:43.5
As far as the girls’ division here are the top teams who participated at the Firth Invitational: