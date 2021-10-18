FIRTH – The annual Firth Cross Country Invitational, a traditional warm-up for many schools the week before the district cross country meets, was held last Wednesday, and several of the local teams had big efforts from their runners.

Blackfoot boys and Snake River boys finished first and second, led by their usual standout runners, while in the girls’ division, it was Snake River first and Blackfoot third to lead the way.

While this meet serves as a proper tune-up for the district meets, which begin happening this Wednesday, many other teams have decided to get their final tune-ups in other meets around the area.

Here are the top boys’ teams from the Firth Invitational:

Blackfoot 34

Snake River 90

South Fremont 136

North Fremont 136

Grace 140

Shelley 152

Rockland 172

Teton 190

Firth 244

Ririe 248

West Jefferson 261

Butte County 292

As far as individuals go, Blackfoot was led by the tandem of Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas, who finished first and second, and Justin Whitehead, who checked in with the number six finishing position. Snake River’s Keegan McCraw was fourth, with a good time of 16:14.6 as he prepares for district and state the next couple of weeks. Lincoln High was ninth for the Panthers with a time of 16:29.0.

The list of the top 10 individuals in the boys’ division follows:

Eli Gregory Blackfoot 15:46.2

Matt Thomas Blackfoot 15:55.3

Cole Wilkerson Grace 16:06.6

Keegan McCraw Snake River 16:14.6

Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 16:15.1

Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 16:15.1

Corbin Johnston North Fremont 16:23.6

Zack Johnston North Fremont 16:27.3

Lincoln High Snake River 16:29.0

Kimball Godfrey Rigby 16:43.5

As far as the girls’ division here are the top teams who participated at the Firth Invitational:

Snake River 74

South Fremont 78

Blackfoot 88

Teton 123

West Side 124

Rockland 159

Shelley 164

Grace 185

Ririe 217

West Jefferson 227

North Fremont 251

Individually, the top 10 girls were as follows:

Cecily Eagleton South Fremont 19:12.9

Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 19:13.7

Johanna Ebert West Side 19:34.1

Aubrie Barzee West Side 19:36.6

Kamber Smith Rockland 19:39.1

Emily Despain Blackfoot 19:46.5

Taylor Redick Challis 19:56.7

Breanna Williams Shelley 19:56.9

Hailey Raymond Snake River 19:57.1

Ainslee Miller Snake River 20:09.9

