TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho softball program finished the year with the fifth-best NJCAA softball team GPA in the country as well as boasting 12 players that earned individual academic honors.
Blackfoot High School graduate Hadlee Henderson, who had earned multiple player of the week honors for her play on the field, was also named to the All-American team academically.
Henderson, a sophomore pitcher and infielder, had a GPA between 2.80 and 2.99 to make the second team All-Academic squad.
The Golden Eagles also posted the highest GPA of all CSI athletic teams at 3.62.
Carley Croshaw, Kaeley Loader, and Sherry Boone all ended the year with a 4.0 GPA to make the NJCAA All-Academic first team. Second-team honors went to Hadlie Henderson, Hadyn Flygare, Kaylee Lamont, Kylie Baumert, Nikki Zielinski and Tristin Evans for GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99. Making the NJCAA All-Academic third team were Hannah Peterson, Kylie Jones, and Kassidie Brooks.
