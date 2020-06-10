BLACKFOOT – Dawson Davis is a soft-spoken kid and a pretty good cowboy, at least as far as District 4 High School Rodeo goes.
Davis actually qualified for several events at the upcoming Idaho State High School Rodeo in Blackfoot, but has chosen to only concentrate on a single event, the one he pretty much dominated this spring scoring a total of 85 points to edge out All-Around Cowboy Hunter Roche for the championship buckle.
Davis averaged 8.5 points per week out of a possible 10 that were available and that kind of consistency is hard to come by. Davis was there, day in and day out, and consistency is what made him a champion.
“I started steer wresting when I was in the seventh grade and my sister was competing in the high school events,” Davis said. “ I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do and my mom suggested steer wrestling because she thought I would be too big to be a bronc rider.”
Turns out that mom may have been right.
Davis isn’t just a rodeo cowboy, but an all-around athlete as well. He has played football at Firth High School and was a high caliber wrestler for three years, but when coach Kent Taylor retired, he also stepped down, more to concentrate on rodeo than anything else.
“I loved wrestling with and for coach Taylor, but I had been thinking about concentrating on rodeo for my senior year anyway,” Davis said. ”It just worked out this year that it gave me more time to practice and work on rodeo without having wresting in there as well.”
COVID-19 has messed up some plans for the kids who rodeo, just like it has most all of the spring sports athletes. Rodeo is a bit of a different sport in that most of the cowboys and cowgirls can participate in jackpot events or amateur events that are all over the Rocky Mountain area, especially in eastern Idaho. Many are the events that take place on Friday and Saturday or even one on Friday and another on Saturday, so they get plenty of opportunities to participate without a lot of travel being involved.
“I have been doing a lot of practice and rodeo events since the spring, especially when school ended early,” Davis said. “We are lucky that there are so many different places to rodeo around here and places to practice as well.”
One of those places is the Clemmons ranch just between Firth and Blackfoot and there is a ready-made coach there in Jason Clemmons who lends a hand and helps all of the young cowboys and cowgirls with their events.
“Jason is a great guy, always willing to lend a hand and help us get better,” Davis said. “He is also the best ‘hazer’ around and helps nearly everyone in District 4 with their steer wrestling. He has really helped me become a better cowboy.”
Become a better cowboy may be an understatement. Become a champion cowboy would be a better explanation of what Clemmons has helped Davis become. In fact, Davis has become such a good all-around cowboy that it has helped him earn a scholarship to Cochise College in Arizona where he will be able to continue his sport at the next level.
Cochise College has campuses in Sierra Vista and Doublas, Ariz., and competes on a collegiate level in Arizona and New Mexico and has fared very well at the collegiate nationals since it was founded in 1964.
Cochise has an enrollement of over 3,500 students and Davis plans on studying business with the goal of starting a meat packing business in the area when he graduates. Big goals for a good cowboy.
It isn’t hard to spot Dawson Davis in the arena as he will be the one riding a saddle with a big DD engraved on it, a present from his parents for graduation this spring.
With the great support of parents and friends like that, it would be hard not to be a success in the tough sport of rodeo.
He knows that the Idaho State Finals Rodeo won’t be easy and some of the names that he mentioned as being tough competitors for him from other districts include Justin Thompson of Soda Springs, who totaled 78 points in District 7, and Michael Nannini from District 5 in the Twin Falls area who was the champion there with 69 points in only eight performances.
No matter what happens, you can count on seeing Dawson Davis among the leaders at the state finals next week when action gets underway in Blackfoot on Tuesday.
With his work ethic and ability and with the team around him and support he gets from his parents, friends, relatives, and coaching from cowboys like Jason Clemmons, how can Davis fail?