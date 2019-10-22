DAYTON, ID – A relatively new program sponsored by the American Quarter Horse Association called the AQHA Youth Racing Experience could prove to be a beneficial program for a young southeast Idaho horse woman.
Kelsy Hillman of Dayton and a student at West Side High School, chose to enter the competition, which pairs a high school student from the ages of 15-18 with a licensed trainer at a local race track for some hands-on experience with horses in a working environment.
Hillman chose to enter the competition through Wyoming Downs, located in Evanston, Wyo., and she was paired up with a local trainer named Robbie Overturf, a veteran of around 20 years in the training of AQHA and Thoroughbred race horses.
“This was just the greatest experience,” Hillman said. “I learned so much and coming from a racing family, I didn’t know that there was that much more to learn.”
The students were taught about the rules of racing and how they differ from racetrack to racetrack (rules are established by each state’s racing commission). They also received instruction from the Board of Stewards regarding the rules for claiming of horses from claiming races (races which are designed to keep horses of similar abilities grouped together by the establishment of a selling price for the horses entered. Once entered, the horse is for sale for the claiming price established on the race and anyone who is eligible to purchase the horse may do so by following the established rules).
The students are also taught the different colors that are recognized by the AQHA and markings on the horse that are used to help identify the horses to ensure that the proper horses are entered and run in the various races at a track.
They are also taught the different jobs and duties of the officials who work at the tracks.
“It was so cool to be able to actually work with a trainer and see what all goes into the preparation of getting a horse ready to race,” Hillman said. “I had worked with my dad on some things, but with Robbie, I got to actually bandage up a horse, do some rub downs, get the mane and tail untangled and braided and I actually had to take care of him for a couple of days leading up to a race.”
The different students selected to be finalists, five in all, will be sent to the Downs at Albuquerque in Albuquerque, N.M., with expenses paid, and will experience the Challenge Championships Races that will be held Oct. 24-26 as part of the 2019 AQHYA National Youth Racing Championship Experience .
Hillman was selected to be part of this program and the five finalists who will be vying for the $10,000 in scholarship money to be presented to the top three finishers in the final competition.
As part of the qualifying experience, Hillman spent three days working with Overturf at Wyoming Downs and then an additional couple of days working with Overturf with the horses that he had qualified for regional finals of AQHA Challenge Races in Pocatello.
“Being mentored and able to work with the horses hands-on is what sets this program apart from other programs,” Hillman said. “It is one thing to get help from your parents and to work with horses every day, but getting a different view on how to do things and better understanding why you do them is what was so rewarding about what I learned.”
Not only does Hillman have ties to the racing portion of the American Quarter Horse Association through her family and this youth program, she is a member of the West Side High School rodeo team and has been competing for several years in a number of different events through high school rodeo.