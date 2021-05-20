POCATELLO – Sometimes baseball games aren’t won or lost by the game who plays the best or who hits the ball the hardest or any of the things that you might normally assume would be the difference.
Sometimes they are won by the team that gets that one break during the game that either jump starts the team or sets the other team back a step.
Declo and Firth battled in the first round of the State 2A Baseball Tournament at Halliwell Field in Pocatello and with a break in the first inning, Declo was able to score a pair of runs and went on to a 4-0 win over the Cougars. It was a game where Declo may have caught a break early on and the Cougars just couldn’t ever catch up.
In the opening stanza, Firth went down 1-2-3, bringing Declo to the plate for their first try at bat.
They may have caught a break when a ball a ball took a bit of a bad bounce, landing the runner on first. He quickly stole second and came home on a single by Gabe Matthews. That put the Hornets on top by a 1-0 count and they would quickly add a second run in the bottom of the first, putting the Cougars behind the eight ball 2-0.
No matter, since the Cougars had their ace Burton Park on the mound and he was throwing the ball well. He was keeping the Hornets off the bases as the two teams began putting zeros up on the scoreboard.
Koby Zahorias of Declo was stellar when toeing the rubber, and he just kept putting zeros up against Firth, the Cougars having trouble not just getting runners on the base paths, but advancing them when they did. Inning after inning, another zero went up.
Park was matching Zahorias, with the exception of the first, as he put up zeros in the second, third and fourth.
The Cougars got a little something going in the fifth, when they got their first two batters on base and had them sitting at second and third with nobody out. It looked like they were about to break through and get back in the ball game. Three batters later, the runners were left stranded on the base paths and another zero went up on the scoreboard.
That is when things begin to get dicey for Firth. Declo got a runner on base and moved him to second on a steal when he was able to slide in under the tag of shortstop Alex Vasquez that was a close call.
Declo would bring the runner home on a sharp single by Keegan Ramsey and just like that, it was 3-0 in favor of the Hornets and the Cougars coaching staff were scratching their heads.
The Hornets would add another run in the bottom of the fifth, prompting a pitching change by Firth, but the run scored was unearned. It didn’t matter as the score was still 4-0 in favor of Declo and Firth was suddenly on the ropes.
The Cougars had one more rally in their bats and in the top of the seventh, got their first two batters on base and had them at second and third once again, with nobody out. All they needed was a couple of hits and things just might have gone a different direction.
Zahorias dug down deep, struck one batter out, got another to hit the ball sharply to third where he was thrown out and got the final out on a high fly ball to end the game, with Declo notching the victory by the final of 4-0.
Firth will be back in action on Friday at 10 a.m., when they will tackle the loser of Nampa Christian and Bear Lake who played on Thursday afternoon.
FIRTH 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
DECLO 200 011 X — 4 5 1
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 3 0 1 0 0 1
Sam Park 4 0 0 0 0 1
Alex Vasquez 3 0 0 0 1 0
Nathan Park 4 0 1 0 0 0
Burton Park 0 0 0 0 2 0
Strider Perry 3 0 1 0 0 0
Cooper Leslie 3 0 0 0 0 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 0 0 0 0 0
Gabe Nelson 3 0 2 0 0 1
Brandon Richards — — — — — -
Totals 26 0 5 0 3 3
Batting 2B: Nathan Park
TB: Gabe Nelson 2, Nathan Park 2, Strider Perry, Gage Vasquez
FC: Cooper Leslie
HBP: Burton Park, Gage Vasquez
SB: Nathan Park, Burton Park 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (35.48%)
Gabe Nelson, Nathan Park 2, Burton Park 2, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 3, Gage Vasquez 2
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Sam Park, Gage Vasquez
Declo
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Keegan Ramsey 4 0 1 1 0 1
Derek Matthews 3 2 1 0 1 1
Gabe Matthews 2 1 1 1 1 1
Daltin Powell 2 0 0 1 0 0
Tyler Anderson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tregan Zollinger 2 1 2 0 0 0
Kaden Ramsey 2 0 0 0 0 1
#5 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kyler Dalton 2 0 0 0 1 0
Koby Zahorias 2 0 0 0 1 0
Sam Nebeker — — — — — -
Totals 22 4 5 3 5 5
Batting 3B: Tregan Zollinger
TB: Gabe Matthews, Derek Matthews, Tregan Zollinger 4, Keegan Ramsey
RBI: Daltin Powell, Gabe Matthews, Keegan Ramsey
SF: Daltin Powell
ROE: Keegan Ramsey
FC: Kaden Ramsey, Kyler Dalton
HBP: Tregan Zollinger
SB: Derek Matthews, Keegan Ramsey, #5
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (55.17%)
Koby Zahorias 2, Daltin Powell 2, Tyler Anderson, Gabe Matthews 3, Derek Matthews 3, Kaden Ramsey, Tregan Zollinger, Keegan Ramsey, Kyler Dalton, #5
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Tregan Zollinger
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 5.0 102 .520 5 4 1 5 5 0
Strider Perry 1.0 11 .818 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 113 .549 5 4 1 5 5 0
Pitching L: Burton Park
HBP: Burton Park
WP: Burton Park
Pitches-Strikes: Burton Park 102-53, Strider Perry 11-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: Burton Park 5-3, Strider Perry 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Burton Park 15-26, Strider Perry 3-3
Declo
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Koby Zahorias 7.0 91 .604 5 0 0 3 3 0
Totals 7.0 91 .604 5 0 0 3 3 0
Pitching W: Koby Zahorias
HBP: Koby Zahorias 2
Pitches-Strikes: Koby Zahorias 91-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Koby Zahorias 6-11
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Koby Zahorias 17-31
Stats provided by Game Changer