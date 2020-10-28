FIRTH – The defending 2A state volleyball champions have made the field for this year's tournament, if only just barely, but any time you have a defending champion in the field, there is a chance at a repeat champion.
That defending champion is Firth and although they took a long and circuitous trip to get into the tournament, they come in after winning a play-in match against New Plymouth and they have not missed a beat or ducked an opponent during the regular season. They have taken on all comers and played everyone they could, regardless of their classification, and survived. The strength of this team may be in their youth and possibly their best players will be back for another year in 2021. They do have, however, enough of a core of talented players in seniors Kiley Mecham, Liberty Park and Hailey Barker to spark them to an upset or two during the tournament.
The first match in the tournament will feature the champions from the District 1-2 tournament and the District 3 tournament in St. Maries and Melba.
St. Maries won both the regular season and tournament in District 1-2, with limited matches during the year. St. Maries was 4-0 in the regular season and 9-4 overall, respectable enough, but you have to wonder whether they got enough experience in those matches to carry them through this tournament.
Facing St. Maries will be Melba, champions of District 3. Melba also won both the regular season and tournament in District 3 and compiled a 9-1 record in conference and a stellar 17-2 record overall, making them one of the top teams in the state tournament bracket. Many feel that Melba will be the team to beat in this tournament, but it all starts in the first match and they must get past St. Maries to do so.
Valley and West Side will square off in the day's second match. Valley is the champion of District 4, while West Side was the runner-up to Bear Lake in District 5.
Valley only posted mediocre numbers in their regular season at 2-2 and overall at 13-12, but they got things going in the tournament and came out as the district champs.
West Side was second in both the regular season and tournament in District 5, behind Bear Lake in both. The Lady Pirates had a 5-1 regular season conference record and a nice 15-4 regular season record, so they are tried and tested on the eastern side of Idaho and must be considered a top contender.
The bottom half of the bracket features the District 6 champion in West Jefferson and the District 3 runner-up in Nampa Christian.
Of note is that West Jefferson had to battle with Firth for the District 6 title against the defending state champion Cougars. In four matches between the two, the Lady Panthers of West J downed the Lady Cougars in all four of their matches and all four matches went five sets and all five went to the Panthers by a 3-2 score. They just seem to have the Cougars' number this year. West J compiled a 5-0 record in conference play and an 11-4-1 record overall.
Nampa Christian, always a contender in here, had an 8-2 regular season conference mark and an 11-5 overall record.
This match could have a tremendous impact on the overall champion in this classification.
The last match in the opening round will be Bear Lake, champions of District 5, and defending state champion Firth, who finished second in both the regular season and tournament in District 6 and won a play-in game with a gutty 3-2 match win over New Plymouth.
This match could go either way. Firth is good enough, but will they play well enough with all of their youth? If they do, it could be another match with West Jefferson. If not, things will go to the elimination side of the bracket and a run at the consolation title come Saturday afternoon. Firth has played much better in the second half of the season, but they will need to rally around their seniors in the tournament. Coach Elda Park is a well-established and respected coach, so there is always a chance for the Cougars to win it all once again.