BLACKFOOT – It is always a pleasure when the opportunity presents itself to honor a student that seeks out a chance to extend their athletic career by finding a school that not only offers the sport, but also financial aid that allows for a student to not only play their sport, but also gain education that will help them along the way toward a career.
There is a lot of hard work that goes into this decision and in the case of Demry Wixom, hard work was only the first of many steps that went into her decision to attend Treasure Valley Community College and play softball at the same time.
Of course, Demry is a very good student, so good in fact that she has already earned a CNA degree and will now have the opportunity to purse a full course in nursing, one of the primary reasons she has chosen Treasure Valley.
Demry is also a very good athlete, capable of playing multiple sports on the high school level and do so at a very high level.
Her best sport just happens to be softball and she is a power hitting outfielder, which just adds icing onto the cake.
An automatic spot in the lineup, when the coaches fill out the lineup card, you can count on Demry to be in the outfield and play a very important role on a team that has the look of a contender when it comes to a district championship and a possible berth in the state championships in May. She can bat in any spot in the order and with speed on the team occupying some of the early spots in the lineup, she patiently waits for the number five or six spot and take her chances at pounding the ball into the outfield and over the fence. That is a big deal when it come to college ball, where a long ball can mean all the difference in a low scoring game. Demry is a game changer, that is for sure.
“I wanted to go to a school that would allow me the chance to play softball and further my career in nursing,” Wixom said. “TVCC has a very good nursing program and that pretty much sealed the deal.”
Another positive for TVCC was the fact that she would be able to play with a lifelong friend in Emma Williams, a student athlete at Century High School in Pocatello.
“Emma is just the best, and the best friend a girl could have,” Demry said. “She is a catcher and attends Century High School and the fact that we can attend college together is just special and I love the fact that we can go to school together.”
Mom and dad are proud as well. Jason and Stefney Wixom couldn’t be happier that Demry is going on to college and working to improve her standing in the nursing field. The fact that she is able to do so with a scholarship in hand is just a bonus. She will also be going to school close enough to Blackfoot that they will be able to attend games, especially when TVCC travels to CSI in Twin Falls.
Demry is helping to build on the legacy and tradition that has been built in recent years where Blackfoot graduates are gaining recognition as producing excellent softball players with several that have been going on to play college ball.