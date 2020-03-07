FIRTH – There is no doubt that Gage Vasquez is an athlete. This past fall, as a freshman, he made the Firth Cougars’ varsity football team and promptly proved that he belonged with his prowess on the gridiron.
Vasquez played as a defensive back and was the backup quarterback to a senior in Jace Erickson, who was a two-year starter.
Vasquez served notice that he will be the frontrunner to be the Cougars’ quarterback this coming fall with his speed and agility and the ability to make things happen on the field. He was so good, in fact, that he was named as a “Star of Tomorrow” last fall, but nobody really knew just how influential he would be in this, his freshman year. Many fans were content to just wait until next fall to see how he would develop.
That was before the wrestling season began. This is a brief look at the journey that has been Vasquez’ trip to the state championship in the 2A state wrestling championships in the 113-pound classification.
The first thing that happened was that Vasquez had to make a choice between basketball and wrestling and it wasn’t an easy decision to make.
“I knew that I could compete in both sports and with Scott Adams taking over the basketball reins, I kind of wanted to see how good I could be there,” Vasquez said. “I had also been wrestling for a long time and I wanted to test myself one on one, with the varsity wrestlers.”
Vasquez ultimately chose wrestling and as things have turned out, that was a very good decision that he made.
There is no doubt that with his athletic ability, he would have helped the Cougars in basketball, but he would never had had the impact that he had on the wrestling world.
Vasquez faced a new challenge with Firth’s new wrestling coach James Huml. The previous couple of years he was coached by legendary Bingham County coach Kent Taylor and as most people know, every coach has his own way of doing things. Huml’s way was to run. Run a lot and then run some more as he built his team from the ground up, strengthening legs and the lower body.
“That early set of practices was tough with all of the running,” Vasquez said. “I had never run so much in my life, no matter what sport I was playing.”
In his first tournament, Vasquez had a record of four wins and two losses. It was a sign of things to come, especially when he got to tournaments where there were more and more 2A wrestlers involved and fewer of the 3A, 4A and 5A wrestlers competing.
His first real test and where he finally realized that he had a real chance to be something special came at the Rollie Lane Invitational in the Boise valley. The very next week, Firth entered the Wendell Tournament and not only did Vasquez do well, he won the tournament. That is when he realized that he did not have a loss on the season against a 2A wrestler and that he had a chance to possibly become a state champion.
The following week was a tough week as well. He thought he might have a good chance to win a second tournament at Challis, especially when the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 113 pounds, Shelley’s Kolton Stacey, was wrestling at 120 pounds, leaving his Russet teammate, Kyle DeRoache, at the 113-pound weight class.
DeRoache proved to be a better wrestler on that fateful day, but again emphasized that Vasquez still had not lost to a 2A wrestler and the next obstacle was the district tournament against all 2A wrestlers, but some that were pretty good from Ririe and North Fremont and West Jefferson.
It didn’t matter, as Vasquez would begin a winning streak that would ultimately take him through the state championships.
He entered the district tournament with a record of 38-8 and he hadn’t lost but one match in his last dozen, that to a 4A wrestler in DeRoache of Shelley. He made short work in the district tournament, winning his three matches easily and advancing on to the state tournament.
“It was really a confidence builder to sail through the district tournament the way I did,” Vasquez said. “It just reaffirmed that I was pretty good, even though I still got a bit nervous before my matches.”
Next up on the horizon was the state championships and young Mr. Vasquez had a berth in the field of 16 wrestlers at 113 pounds.
When the seedings came out a few days later, Vasquez had been seeded as a number one and he did it as a freshman.
For those that don’t know about the trip to the state tournament, Firth left the high school and proceeded west across the state. There was the usual stuff that goes on when students travel although with wrestlers, they are sometimes more reserved, with each athlete alone with their own thoughts as they go through what they might face at the biggest tournament that many will ever wrestle at in their lives.
It was exciting to say the least, but also serious as they met with the coaches for some additional words of encouragement. The preparations were done, the practices put in and the athletes had better be ready or it was going to be over in a flash.
There was a final team meeting when the bus got to Boise and a team dinner as they got ready for the weigh-ins the following morning, Friday, at 7:30 a.m. Vasquez sailed through the weigh-in and then had about an hour of final preparation to get ready for his first match. The butterflies were buzzing in his stomach as usual before a big match. He was in the spotlight and he knew it.
In his first match, Vasquez was able to get a quick pin which eliminated the butterflies and he advanced to the second round on Friday afternoon. That match was a bit tougher, but he managed a technical fall and advanced to the semifinals on Saturday morning.
He sailed through his final weigh-in of the year that afternoon and it was back to the hotel for some rest and mental preparation for the next morning.
In the semifinals, Vasquez got a quick reversal and then a pin which pushed the butterflies away once again and he was in the finals against a wrestler that he hadn’t faced before.
It didn’t matter as he stormed to an impressive win and just like that, he was a state champion with all of the accolades that go with it.