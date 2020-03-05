THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers will be adding a new name to the wall of champions in the high school wrestling room this spring, that of 2020 145-pound 3A state champion Kyle Richardson.
A somewhat shy and modest junior, Richardson is anything but that once he dons his Panther singlet and steps onto the wrestling mat. He turns from what his friends call the “Idaho Clark Kent” into a Superman when he begins to wrestle.
That is all in reference to the DC Comics superhero Superman who has super powers when he is on Earth and can do amazing things in Earth’s atmosphere. Sometimes, it seems that Richarson can do some amazing things when he is on the wrestling mat himself.
Richardson compiled an impressive 51-3 record while winning the title at the recently completed state championships held at the Ford Center in Nampa.
Richardson used a pair of technical falls and a pin to make his way to the finals on Saturday afternoon, easily dispatching his opponents and securing a shot at his title. He was the top-seeded wrestler in his division, and he left little doubt as to why.
Richardson’s journey to the state title began back when he was a youngster and started wrestling with a club.
That club was the famed Delchev Trained Academy in Wendell, and wrestlers from that organization produced two state champions in 2020, including Richardson.
Under the direction of founder and famed coach Ivan Delchev, the academy has been instrumental in the development of wrestling champions for a number of years.
“I owe a lot to the support and foundation that I received from the Delchev Academy,” Richardson said. “The love of the sport and the foundation for my wrestling skills come from that experience.”
His trip to the state tournament this year all began back in November and as is the case with most good wrestlers, it has been a long and rewarding journey and his confidence and awareness of how good he might be began with the successes he had along the way. You don’t just become a top-seeded wrestler, you have to earn it along the way.
Richardson seemed to find his natural niche this year, after a year of wrestling at 126 pounds and a second year at 132 pounds. The two-weight jump this year seemed to find him at his natural weight and although he anticipates that he will move up another weight class next year, it shows just how tough things can be when you are still growing and trying to establish any kind of continuity with weight classes in wrestling.
You almost never see a two-, three-, or even four-time wrestling champion who can stay at the same weight class for all of those championships. It just doesn’t happen and that has been the case for Richardson.
“I have not wanted to cut a lot of weight, so I have just pretty much started the season where I was comfortable and gone on from there,” Richardson said. “Sometimes when you cut a lot of weight, you get run down and lose your strength. It all balances out if you can maintain for a whole season.”
His run to the state title began this year like a lot of wrestlers’ runs do, with a district title in the South East Idaho Conference Tournament.
Following that, he learned that he, along with teammate Tate Baldwin were top seeds at state and that was another step toward a state title.
“When the school gave us a send-off on Thursday morning, and all the kids were there in the commons giving us high fives and encouraging us as we were loading on the bus to travel to Boise, that was a pretty cool experience,” Richardson said. “I had never experienced that kind of camaraderie from the school before. It was one of the great things that I will remember from this whole experience.”
The bus ride itself was pretty normal, mostly just guys sitting with their earphones on and listening to their music and concentrating and getting mentally ready for what was to descend on them in the next 24 hours.
“Once we got to the tournament site on Friday morning and went through the weigh-in process was when things really started to become reality,” Richardson said. “We had our final meetings, one on one with coach Gardner and he told what he expected and what we needed to do to win and help the team.”
Richardson admitted to being a bit scared as the first match approached, the only time that he had any doubts because it was a big stage that he was on and it was so important to do well.
“Once the whistle blew to start my match, all of that fear and scared feeling disappeared,” Richardson said. “Once I started to wrestle, everything seemed to fall into place and it all felt much more normal.”
His first match was a one-sided affair as Richardson scored early and often and the match was called at the 4:15 mark with Richardson ahead by the score of 18-2. It was called a technical fall, which set him up for his second match, in the quarterfinals later on that Friday afternoon.
In that match, it was over almost as quickly as it began, with a pin in the first round. That sent Richardson into Saturday morning with a berth in the semifinals.
“Friday night was great,” Richardson said. “I had dinner with my parents and then took a long two-mile walk along the river by myself and just got all my thoughts collected. It really helped me a lot.”
Saturday brought the semifinals and a confident Richardson disposed of an old foe in American Falls wrestler Isac Avalos. The result was another technical fall with Richardson leading by the score of 17-1 and it was off to the finals.
In the finals, it was a textbook route to a win. Richardson dominated from the beginning as he won the bout 8-3 and claimed his title.
Richardson is a very grounded young man with his priorities in place. He carries a 4.0 grade point average and will graduate next spring and most likely head off to college somewhere. If things work out and he gets a scholarship to wrestle, then so much the better, but he will go to college regardless.
He is modest and almost shy in his demeanor, all which exudes just how classy of an individual he is.