FIRTH – When coach Scott Adams scheduled the Sugar-Salem Diggers to come into the Firth High School gymnasium Tuesday, he probably didn't have any idea that he would be the head coach of the Cougars.
If he had, he probably wouldn't have scheduled them so close to the beginning of the season and given himself a little more time to build his team up and get them ready for the bullish attack that the Diggers would bring with them.
The young Cougars, undersized at every position, learned what it will take to tangle with a 3A school on a nightly basis as the Diggers bullied the Cougars into submission with their size and bulk and made more than their share of three-point field goals as they worked their way to a 52-37 win. The Diggers pretty much owned the rebounding stats and definitely had an edge from beyond the arc, outscoring the Cougars in every single period of the game.
The Cougars came out strong in the first period and actually tied the game at 7, before the Diggers hit a long three-pointer just before the buzzer to hold a 10-7 lead.
The second quarter was more of the same as the Diggers slowly worked their way into foul trouble, but scored enough along the way to maintain the lead. The Diggers' aggressive offense and man-to-man full court pressure saw them rack up the fouls, but since they were also building the lead with their three point field goals, the Cougars were not in a position to narrow the lead at all.
By halftime, the Diggers held a 26-19 lead and things were not getting better at all.
The Diggers continued to attack throughout the third period and the score kept adding up in favor of the Diggers. The fouls continued to climb for the Diggers and they would eventually begin to foul players out of the game. This trend continued on through the fourth period and the Diggers eventually ended up leading by a score of 52-37 by the end of the ball game.
Sugar-Salem 10 16 18 8 52
Firth 7 12 8 10 37
Sugar-Salem (52) Tanner Harris, 17; Keayen Nead, 5; Hadley Miller 15; Sam Parkinson, 7; Rylan Bean, 2; Pasen Michaelson, 6; Kyle Handy, 6.
Firth (37) Kaden Arave, 2; Jaxon Howell, 7; Canon Carpenter, 6; Austin Jacobsen, 7; Taedyn Jacobsen, 9; Jace Erickson, 6.