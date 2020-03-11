THOMAS – The Snake River High School track program is alive and flourishing, thanks in part to legendary coach and advisor Mike Kirkham.
Now with a trusted coach to work alongside the veteran Kirkham in coach Emily Jones, there will be a boys’ head coach and a girls’ head coach to lead the teams, which have been on the upswing for a couple of years now.
The distance runners may hold the key to success for the team this year and the Panthers will have a host of them that should be able to medal at the state championships in May.
For the boys, we can start with the High brothers, Lorenzo and Lincoln.
A year ago, Lorenzo medaled at the state meet and followed that up with a strong finish at last fall’s state cross country meet. Younger brother Lincoln is following suit with a medal last fall at the cross country meet and those two will provide a strong 1-2 punch for the Panthers in the distance events.
The coaches may have their most difficult task in figuring out just where to use the two runners for their maximum efficiency in scoring in the individual meets as they come up. They are potentially medal earners in at least the 800, 1600 and 3200 and whatever relay teams the coaches choose for them.
The girls’ teams is also strong in the distance events with last year’s district champion in the 1600 and 3200, Reagan VanOrden, looking for repeat wins this year. When you add to VanOrden the likes of Kierra Jensen and Rachel Stokes, the girls’ team could be very strong in the distance events. When you throw in Morgan Sensenbach, another district champion from a year ago, suddenly things are looking brighter and brighter for this year’s track teams.
The Panthers will also have the services of Rylan Anderson who will need to figure out what events he will participate in for the benefit of the team and where he can help the team out the most.
A natural runner, Anderson could end up just about anywhere in the events, the coaches just need to figure out what will be the best for him and the team.
Merced Carter is a sprinter for the girls’ team that could burst on the scene this year as well and the team is loaded with freshmen and sophomores that will be maturing and will add to the depth of the team in a great way.
The Panthers will be in action on March 12, when they travel to Kimberly for the season’s first meet, and it will be more of a test to see what events the athletes want to participate in and where the coaches see the best fit for the athletes, especially since each athlete can only participate in four events in any one meet, including the district and state meets which come up down the line.
It could be a very good year for the Panthers if everything develops as it looks like it could.
The first local meet for the Panthers will likely be the at the Blackfoot Quad on March 20. There, you will likely see the start of what could be a great start of the season for the Panthers.