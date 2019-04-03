BLACKFOOT – Led by Player of the Year Madalyn Permann, the two teams which dominated the Rocky Mountain Conferece play in 1A Division II girls basketball, also dominated the 1A DII District 5-6 All-Stare team released this week.
In addition to Permann, the Rockland Bulldogs placed Charlotte Wilson and Eryn Parrish on the first team, while Evie Waite was named to the second team.
Sho-Ban, who was the top ranked team in the state for most of the season, also had a pair of players named to the first team in Harley Jackson and Reesha Pokibro. The Lady Chiefs also were represented by Rylee Appenay and Nakia Appenay on the second team.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madalyn Permann, Rockland
FIRST TEAM: Madalyn Permann, Rockland; Remi Wojciechowsi, Mackay; Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban; Reesha Pokibro, Sho-Ban; Charlotte Wilson, Rockland; Riley Moore, Mackay; Eryn Parrish, Rockland.
SECOND TEAM: Rylee Appenay, Sho-Ban; Joanna Hayes, Watersprings; Tearsey Freeman, North Gem; Nakai Appenay, Sho-Ban; Evie Waite, Rockland Danielle Girvin, Leadore.
HONORABLE MENTION: Paige Ramsey, Leadore; Harlee Davids, North Gem; Gaby Hernandez, Clark County; Trinity Seefried, Mackay; Chloe Fullmer, Mackay; Cassidy Corta, North Gem.
The teams were named by a vote of the coaches in the two districts.