BLACKFOOT – News from the District 4 High School Rodeo is both sad and very good.
The district — which annually hosts rodeos in Pocatello, American Falls and Blackfoot, usually in two-week increments — has seen it share of problems with the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the Bannock County Fairgrounds shut down all activities due to social distancing guidelines set forth by both Gov. Brad Little and President Trump.
That took away rodeos scheduled originally for April 10-11 and April 17-18, but still left the rodeos at American Falls and Blackfoot in place.
Now word has come out of Power County that they will be unable to meet the social distancing requirement to be able to host their two weeks of rodeos that were scheduled for April 24-25 and May 1-2. That knocks out four rodeos at each of the first two venues for the district that annually has been qualifying a number of high school cowboys and cowgirls from getting to the Idaho State High School Rodeo.
The Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds has shown willingness to step up to the plate and fill in.
They have agreed to host their two weekends in May, also expanding the rodeos to four performances each week for the young cowboys and cowgirls to get plenty of participation in before the Idaho state rodeo in June.
Dates and times for the rodeos in Blackfoot are as follows:
Thursday, May 7, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 8, 6 p.m.
Saturday May 9, 10 a.m.
Saturday May 9, 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 15, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 16, 2 p.m.
Rodeo fans are urged to get out to these qualifying events and practice social distancing while doing so.
The Bingham County Chronicle will be covering the high school rodeos and will offer special features on the cowboys and cowgirls who will be participating in these events.
These cowboys and cowgirls will travel from around the area to be able to showcase their talents and as a result will be supporting local businesses as they travel to and from Blackfoot.
District 4 encompasses the areas of Blackfoot, Firth, Arbon, American Falls, Pingree, Arbon Valley, Shelley, Fort Hall, Sterling, Aberdeen, Chubbuck and Pocatello. Participants also travel in from Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Ririe Marsh Valley and other areas of District 9 and District 7 to get a chance to participate.