RIGBY – Many of the local high school rodeo talent will be on display this weekend as the District 4 High School Rodeo continues its run in Rigby.
Many of the leaders in the District 4 standings got off to a great start on the opening weekend, before Mother Nature took her toll on things a week ago, forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s two performances and what appeared to be muddy conditions from Friday, that may have hindered some of the stars in their usual top performances.
The arena still was able to produce some nice times and efforts from these high school cowboys and cowgirls who still seem to bring the best to each performance.
Blackfoot’s Marquell Madsen continues to show that she may have the fastest horse around as she won her second performance in the barrel racing (out of three performances) and has also picked up two wins in three tries in the pole bending event.
A definite threat for the title of all-around cowgirl in District 4, Madsen has also picked up valuable points in goat tying, breakaway roping, and competes in team roping as well.
Cooper Duffin and Nick Chappell have also gotten off to good starts in tie down roping and have teamed up for the team roping and are showing well in that event also. Look for them to continue their tough-minded ways when the cowboys and cowgirls hit the arena on Friday night.
The always popular bull riding event has a deeper field than in previous years, but two riders have stepped up their game this year.
Jasper Brower has been excellent and right on his heels is Ririe cowboy Rawley Johnson, who has proven in the past that he is always a top contender in this event.
The lights will be on in Rigby when all the action gets underway tonight at 6 p.m. in the Rigby rodeo grounds just off the highway as you enter town.