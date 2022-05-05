BLACKFOOT – The District 4 High School Rodeo heads into its final two week destination, getting ready for four big days of rodeo action in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, where the district titles in each event will ultimately be decided and the team from District 4 is sent on to the Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo in June.

It may appear that some of the events have already established a king or queen, but it hasn't been decided for sure, and there may still be a glimmer of hope for that elusive title. Action will get underway on Friday and Saturday, with performances on Friday night at 6 pm and Saturday morning at 10 am, this week and next, May 6 & 7 and again on May 13 & 14.

Lots of action will be ready for your viewing and cheering and you will definitely see some of the toughest and most talented high school rodeo athletes around!

Results from Friday, April 29 at American Falls (top three in each event and times or scores)

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 67 points

(no other qualified score)

BARREL RACING

Maquell Madsen 17.369 seconds

Laura Haight 17.566 seconds

Shaylie Crockett 17.567 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Ryen Smith 3.12 seconds

Maquell Madsen 3.24 seconds

Haylee Stroud 3.46 seconds

BULL RIDING

Sage Allen 72 points

Ceasar Weed 55 points

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 7.67 seconds

Chloe Berlin 9.12 seconds

Josie Jo Johnson 9.39 seconds

POLE BENDING

Chloe Berlin 21.517 seconds

Mckinsey Torres 21.642 seconds

Madysen Duclos 21.703 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Riley Barber 43 points

(No other qualified score)

STEER WRESTLING

Slade Barber 7.72 seconds

(No other qualified scores)

TEAM ROPING

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 8.47 seconds

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 9.10 seconds

Laura Haight

Riley Barber 9.93 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 10.37 seconds

Hunter Roche 22.150 seconds

Boedy Thompson 22.63 seconds

Saturday's results:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 77 points

(Only qualifed ride)

BARREL RACING

Laura Haight 17.374 seconds

Breyer Newman 17.481 seconds

Josie Jo Johnson 17.613 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

MaCarty Miller 2.81 seconds

Kevi Broncho 2.91 seconds

Chloe Berlin 4.01 seconds

BULL RIDING

Kason Palmer 53 points

(no other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 9.35 seconds

Chloe Berlin 10.63 seconds

Laura Haight 10.90 seconds

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 20.959 seconds

Chloe Berlin 21.791 seconds

Maquell Madsen 22.073 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Riley Barber 43 points

(No other qualified ride)

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 5.39 seconds

Ira Oleson 8.90 seconds

Riggin Kiggins 10.53 seconds

TEAM ROPING

Wade Bell

Ira Oleson 11.53 seconds

Haylee Stroud

Breyer Newman 13.69 seconds

Tessa Thompson

George Swan 13.76 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 10.40 seconds

Boedy Thompson 13.35 seconds

Nathan Payne 16.65 seconds

EVENT LEADERS FOR STATE QUALIFYING (Top three points earners)

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 80 points

Chance Schielke 45 points

(Only points earners)

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Breyer Newman 45 points

Quinn Merica 42 points

Haylee Stroud 35 points

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Ira Oleson 40 points

Riley Barber 29 points

(Only points earners)

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 58 points

Shaylie Crockett 41 points

Ryen Smith 39 points

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 68 points

Boedy Thompson 60 points

Riley Barber 39 points

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 61 points

Josie Joe Johnson 57 points

Madi Foster 52 points

STEER WRESTLING

Ira Oleson 64 points

Hunter Roche 58 points

Riley Barber 34 points

TEAM ROPING

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 63 points

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 61 points

Riley Barber

Laura Haight 32 points

Breyer Newman

Haylee Stroud 32 points

BULL RIDING

Ceasar Weed 39 points

Kason Palmer 28 points

Allen Sage 19 points

BARREL RACING

Breyer Newman 53 points

Josie Jo Johnson 41 points

Maquell Madsen 38 points

Most events are still wide open, with the possible exception of the Bareback Riding, in which Sage Allen has successfully ridden each horse that he has gotten on and posted an impressive perfect score for Idaho State qualifying. He will be looking to complete the season sweep when he rides the next two weeks in Blackfoot and go for a perfect 12 for 12 riding accomplishment and a perfect qualifying score of 120 Points.

