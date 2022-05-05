BLACKFOOT – The District 4 High School Rodeo heads into its final two week destination, getting ready for four big days of rodeo action in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, where the district titles in each event will ultimately be decided and the team from District 4 is sent on to the Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo in June.
It may appear that some of the events have already established a king or queen, but it hasn't been decided for sure, and there may still be a glimmer of hope for that elusive title. Action will get underway on Friday and Saturday, with performances on Friday night at 6 pm and Saturday morning at 10 am, this week and next, May 6 & 7 and again on May 13 & 14.
Lots of action will be ready for your viewing and cheering and you will definitely see some of the toughest and most talented high school rodeo athletes around!
Results from Friday, April 29 at American Falls (top three in each event and times or scores)
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 67 points
(no other qualified score)
BARREL RACING
Maquell Madsen 17.369 seconds
Laura Haight 17.566 seconds
Shaylie Crockett 17.567 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Ryen Smith 3.12 seconds
Maquell Madsen 3.24 seconds
Haylee Stroud 3.46 seconds
BULL RIDING
Sage Allen 72 points
Ceasar Weed 55 points
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 7.67 seconds
Chloe Berlin 9.12 seconds
Josie Jo Johnson 9.39 seconds
POLE BENDING
Chloe Berlin 21.517 seconds
Mckinsey Torres 21.642 seconds
Madysen Duclos 21.703 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Riley Barber 43 points
(No other qualified score)
STEER WRESTLING
Slade Barber 7.72 seconds
(No other qualified scores)
TEAM ROPING
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 8.47 seconds
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 9.10 seconds
Laura Haight
Riley Barber 9.93 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 10.37 seconds
Hunter Roche 22.150 seconds
Boedy Thompson 22.63 seconds
Saturday's results:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 77 points
(Only qualifed ride)
BARREL RACING
Laura Haight 17.374 seconds
Breyer Newman 17.481 seconds
Josie Jo Johnson 17.613 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
MaCarty Miller 2.81 seconds
Kevi Broncho 2.91 seconds
Chloe Berlin 4.01 seconds
BULL RIDING
Kason Palmer 53 points
(no other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 9.35 seconds
Chloe Berlin 10.63 seconds
Laura Haight 10.90 seconds
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 20.959 seconds
Chloe Berlin 21.791 seconds
Maquell Madsen 22.073 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Riley Barber 43 points
(No other qualified ride)
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 5.39 seconds
Ira Oleson 8.90 seconds
Riggin Kiggins 10.53 seconds
TEAM ROPING
Wade Bell
Ira Oleson 11.53 seconds
Haylee Stroud
Breyer Newman 13.69 seconds
Tessa Thompson
George Swan 13.76 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 10.40 seconds
Boedy Thompson 13.35 seconds
Nathan Payne 16.65 seconds
EVENT LEADERS FOR STATE QUALIFYING (Top three points earners)
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 80 points
Chance Schielke 45 points
(Only points earners)
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Breyer Newman 45 points
Quinn Merica 42 points
Haylee Stroud 35 points
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ira Oleson 40 points
Riley Barber 29 points
(Only points earners)
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 58 points
Shaylie Crockett 41 points
Ryen Smith 39 points
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 68 points
Boedy Thompson 60 points
Riley Barber 39 points
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 61 points
Josie Joe Johnson 57 points
Madi Foster 52 points
STEER WRESTLING
Ira Oleson 64 points
Hunter Roche 58 points
Riley Barber 34 points
TEAM ROPING
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 63 points
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 61 points
Riley Barber
Laura Haight 32 points
Breyer Newman
Haylee Stroud 32 points
BULL RIDING
Ceasar Weed 39 points
Kason Palmer 28 points
Allen Sage 19 points
BARREL RACING
Breyer Newman 53 points
Josie Jo Johnson 41 points
Maquell Madsen 38 points
Most events are still wide open, with the possible exception of the Bareback Riding, in which Sage Allen has successfully ridden each horse that he has gotten on and posted an impressive perfect score for Idaho State qualifying. He will be looking to complete the season sweep when he rides the next two weeks in Blackfoot and go for a perfect 12 for 12 riding accomplishment and a perfect qualifying score of 120 Points.