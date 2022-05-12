BLACKFOOT – It may seem like an eternity ago, but the District 4 High School Rodeo has reached the final two performances of its 2022 spring tour of southeastern Idaho.
Starting off at the Bannock County Events Center for the first four performances and two weekends of rodeo action, the district moved to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for the middle two weeks of action and four more performances went into the books.
After last weekend’s action in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, there are only two more performances coming up on Friday and Saturday and for most events, it is the last chance to grab hold of that bright shiny buckle that represents a championship run for a cowboy or cowgirl. There is only one event that has been sewn up and that would be the bareback riding, where Blackfoot cowboy Sage Allen continues his run at the record books. He is currently 10 for 10 in rides that have been scored and is only two away from a clean sweep. As a result, he has earned a spot at the state finals rodeo in June with his perfect score of 100 thus far.
Chance Schielke is in second place with 45 points, but he cannot catch Allen for the title, but has earned his way into the state finals as well.
There are plenty of other events this weekend on Friday and Saturday, where the cowboys and cowgirls will be letting it all hang out as they try to earn a berth at the state finals and possibly earn a title and a buckle from the District 4 rodeo. They will begin all of the action on Friday night at 6 p.m. and will come right back on Saturday morning with a performance beginning at 10 a.m.
Here are the top three finishers in each event from Friday night and their scores or times:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 68 points
(No other qualified rides)
BARREL RACING
McKinsey Torres 16.204 seconds
Olivia Engberson 16.370 seconds
Ryen Smith 16.406 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Kevi Broncho 2.20 seconds
Challis Tibbits 4.56 seconds
Tessa Thompson 5.80 seconds
BULL RIDING
Sage Allen 62 points
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Chloe Berlin 7.78 seconds
Breyer Newman 8.22 seconds
Madi Foster 8.73 seconds
POLE BENDING
Karlee Reynolds 20.944 seconds
McKinsey Torres 21.429 seconds
Shaylie Crockett 21.482 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Riley Barber 56 points
(No other qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 5.29 seconds
(No other qualifed times)
TEAM ROPING
Laura Haight
Riley Barber 14.560 seconds
Haylee Stroud
Breyer Newman 15.570 seconds
(No other qualified times)
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 10.450 seconds
Hunter Roche 11.020 seconds
Boedy Thompson 18.430 seconds
Saturday’s Action:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 66 points
(No other qualified rides)
BARREL RACING
McKinsey Torres 17.163 seconds
Laura Haight 17.290 seconds
Josie Jo Johnson 17.427 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Breyer Newman 1.99 seconds
Chloe Berlin 2.87 seconds
Ryen Smith 3.86 seconds
BULL RIDING
Alen Sage 67 points
Ceasar Weed 61 points
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 7.97 seconds
Maycie Allred 9.08 seconds
Madi Foster 9.08 seconds
POLE BENDING
Karlee Reynolds 20.835 seconds
Breyer Newman 21.567 seconds
Shaylie Crockett 21.881 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
(No qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Riley Barber 8.10 seconds
Ira Oleson 8.77 seconds
Hunter Roche 22.55 seconds
TEAM ROPING
Tessa Thompson
George Swan 18.35 seconds
Nathan Payne
Daxton Jones 21.36 seconds
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 27.24 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Ira Oleson 11.60 seconds
Boedy Thompson 12.91 seconds
Wyatt Jensen 16.16 seconds
Here are the event standings after 10 of the 12 performances. Points are awarded by placing in each performance on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis for the top 10 finishers each performance.
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 100 points (Sage has won the District 4 title for bareback riding)
Chance Schielke 45 points
(No other cowboy has earned points)
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Breyer Newman 55 points
Chloe Berlin 45 points
Quinn Merica 43 points
Kevi Broncho 40 points
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 67 points
Shaylie Crockett 57 points
Ryen Smith 46 points
Chloe Smith 45 points
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 86 points
Boedy Thompson 77 points
Nathan Payne 50 points
Hunter Roche 47 points
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 80 points
Madi Foster 68.5 points
Josie Jo Johnson 62 points
Chloe Berlin 49 points
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 76 points
Ira Oleson 73 points
Riley Barber 44 points
Slade Barber 10 points
TEAM ROPING
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 69 points
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 63 points
Riley Barber
Laura Haight 42 points
Breyer Newman
Haylee Stroud 41 points
BULL RIDING
Ceasar Weed 48 points
Sage Allen 39 points
Kason Palmer 28 points
BARREL RACING
Breyer Newman 53 points
Josie Jo Johnson 50 points
Shaylei Crockett 43 points
Maquell Madsen 43 points
ALL-AROUND COWBOY STANDINGS:
Hunter Roche 192.0 points
Ira Oleson 181.0 points
Riley Barber 164.0 points
Wyatt Jensen 149.0 points
Boedy Thompson 140.0 points
Daxton Jones leads the Rookie of the Year Standings
ALL-AROUND COWGIRL STANDINGS:
Breyer Newman 266.0 points
Madi Foster 167.5 points
Chloe Berlin 154.0 points
Laura Haight 146.0 points
Maquell Madsen 137.5 points
Chloe Berlin leads the Rookie of the Year Standings