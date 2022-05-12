BLACKFOOT – It may seem like an eternity ago, but the District 4 High School Rodeo has reached the final two performances of its 2022 spring tour of southeastern Idaho.

Starting off at the Bannock County Events Center for the first four performances and two weekends of rodeo action, the district moved to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for the middle two weeks of action and four more performances went into the books.

After last weekend’s action in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, there are only two more performances coming up on Friday and Saturday and for most events, it is the last chance to grab hold of that bright shiny buckle that represents a championship run for a cowboy or cowgirl. There is only one event that has been sewn up and that would be the bareback riding, where Blackfoot cowboy Sage Allen continues his run at the record books. He is currently 10 for 10 in rides that have been scored and is only two away from a clean sweep. As a result, he has earned a spot at the state finals rodeo in June with his perfect score of 100 thus far.

Chance Schielke is in second place with 45 points, but he cannot catch Allen for the title, but has earned his way into the state finals as well.

There are plenty of other events this weekend on Friday and Saturday, where the cowboys and cowgirls will be letting it all hang out as they try to earn a berth at the state finals and possibly earn a title and a buckle from the District 4 rodeo. They will begin all of the action on Friday night at 6 p.m. and will come right back on Saturday morning with a performance beginning at 10 a.m.

Here are the top three finishers in each event from Friday night and their scores or times:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 68 points

(No other qualified rides)

BARREL RACING

McKinsey Torres 16.204 seconds

Olivia Engberson 16.370 seconds

Ryen Smith 16.406 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Kevi Broncho 2.20 seconds

Challis Tibbits 4.56 seconds

Tessa Thompson 5.80 seconds

BULL RIDING

Sage Allen 62 points

(No other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Chloe Berlin 7.78 seconds

Breyer Newman 8.22 seconds

Madi Foster 8.73 seconds

POLE BENDING

Karlee Reynolds 20.944 seconds

McKinsey Torres 21.429 seconds

Shaylie Crockett 21.482 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Riley Barber 56 points

(No other qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 5.29 seconds

(No other qualifed times)

TEAM ROPING

Laura Haight

Riley Barber 14.560 seconds

Haylee Stroud

Breyer Newman 15.570 seconds

(No other qualified times)

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 10.450 seconds

Hunter Roche 11.020 seconds

Boedy Thompson 18.430 seconds

Saturday’s Action:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 66 points

(No other qualified rides)

BARREL RACING

McKinsey Torres 17.163 seconds

Laura Haight 17.290 seconds

Josie Jo Johnson 17.427 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Breyer Newman 1.99 seconds

Chloe Berlin 2.87 seconds

Ryen Smith 3.86 seconds

BULL RIDING

Alen Sage 67 points

Ceasar Weed 61 points

(No other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 7.97 seconds

Maycie Allred 9.08 seconds

Madi Foster 9.08 seconds

POLE BENDING

Karlee Reynolds 20.835 seconds

Breyer Newman 21.567 seconds

Shaylie Crockett 21.881 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

(No qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Riley Barber 8.10 seconds

Ira Oleson 8.77 seconds

Hunter Roche 22.55 seconds

TEAM ROPING

Tessa Thompson

George Swan 18.35 seconds

Nathan Payne

Daxton Jones 21.36 seconds

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 27.24 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Ira Oleson 11.60 seconds

Boedy Thompson 12.91 seconds

Wyatt Jensen 16.16 seconds

Here are the event standings after 10 of the 12 performances. Points are awarded by placing in each performance on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis for the top 10 finishers each performance.

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 100 points (Sage has won the District 4 title for bareback riding)

Chance Schielke 45 points

(No other cowboy has earned points)

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Breyer Newman 55 points

Chloe Berlin 45 points

Quinn Merica 43 points

Kevi Broncho 40 points

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 67 points

Shaylie Crockett 57 points

Ryen Smith 46 points

Chloe Smith 45 points

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 86 points

Boedy Thompson 77 points

Nathan Payne 50 points

Hunter Roche 47 points

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 80 points

Madi Foster 68.5 points

Josie Jo Johnson 62 points

Chloe Berlin 49 points

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 76 points

Ira Oleson 73 points

Riley Barber 44 points

Slade Barber 10 points

TEAM ROPING

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 69 points

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 63 points

Riley Barber

Laura Haight 42 points

Breyer Newman

Haylee Stroud 41 points

BULL RIDING

Ceasar Weed 48 points

Sage Allen 39 points

Kason Palmer 28 points

BARREL RACING

Breyer Newman 53 points

Josie Jo Johnson 50 points

Shaylei Crockett 43 points

Maquell Madsen 43 points

ALL-AROUND COWBOY STANDINGS:

Hunter Roche 192.0 points

Ira Oleson 181.0 points

Riley Barber 164.0 points

Wyatt Jensen 149.0 points

Boedy Thompson 140.0 points

Daxton Jones leads the Rookie of the Year Standings

ALL-AROUND COWGIRL STANDINGS:

Breyer Newman 266.0 points

Madi Foster 167.5 points

Chloe Berlin 154.0 points

Laura Haight 146.0 points

Maquell Madsen 137.5 points

Chloe Berlin leads the Rookie of the Year Standings

