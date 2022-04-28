AMERICAN FALLS – District 4 High School Rodeo action has hit the halfway mark of the 12-rodeo performances that will decide the district champions and the qualifiers from the area to the 2022 Idaho High School Finals Rodeo held in mid-June.

Fans and contestants all braved the windy, cool, rainy and even snowy conditions last Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, to see the fast-paced action that has been the norm for this year’s rodeo scene.

The various events have had their share of star power action and exciting finishes as the young athletes prepare for the state rodeo and hopefully advancement to the national finals in Gillette, Wyo., in July.

Following are the top finishers from Friday night’s action in American Falls at the Power County Fairgrounds:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 58 points

Chance Schelke 48 points

BARREL RACING

Laura Haight 18.931 seconds

Olivia Engberson 19.145 seconds

Breyer Newman 19.175 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Falon Bedke 3.79 seconds

Breyer Newman 4.89 seconds

Sophie Berlin 5.05 seconds

BULL RIDING

Ceasar Weed 57 point

(No other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Chloe Berlin 8.580 seconds

Macarty Miller 9.350 seconds

Madi Foster 9.690 seconds

POLE BENDING

Olivia Engberson 22.426 seconds

McKinsey Torres 22.665 seconds

Breyer Newman 22.685 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Ira Oleson 58 points

(No other qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 13.66 seconds

Riley Barber 13.33 seconds

(No other qualified times)

TEAM ROPING

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 10.61 seconds

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 18.54 seconds

Laura Haight

Riley Barber 19.25 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Ira Oleson 17.44 seconds

Wyatt Jensen 19.24 seconds

Boedy Thompson 19.38 seconds

Saturday, April 23 action:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 65 points

Chance Schelke 36 points

(No other qualified rides)

BARREL RACING

Breyer Newman 17.809 seconds

Alexandrea Austin 18.019 seconds

Olivia Enggerson 18.081 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Quinn Merica 3.71 seconds

Breyer Newman 4.15 seconds

Chloe Berlin 4.34 seconds

BULL RIDING

(No Qualified Rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 7.91 seconds

Madi Foster 8.41 seconds

Jaycee Stroud 8.57 seconds

POLE BENDING

Ryen Smith 21.890 seconds

Shaylie Crockett 22.686 seconds

Laura Haight 22.715 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Ira Oleson 65 points

(No other qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 8.10 seconds

Riley Barber 14.69 seconds

Ira Oleson 15.65 seconds

TEAM ROPING

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 6.62 seconds

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 11.34 seconds

Haylee Stroud

Breyer Newman 11.97 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Riley Barber 14.83 seconds

Hunter Roche 15.86 seconds

Ira Oleson 18.21 seconds

In the “Chase to State” competition, which is a compilation of points in each event, through six rodeo performances, here are the top three in each event with their point totals:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 60 points (Perfect 6 for 6 in rides and wins)

Chance Schielke 45 points

(No other cowboy has scored in this event)

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Breyer Newman 45 points

Quinn Merica 36 points

Madi Foster 29 points

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Ira Oleson 40 points

Riley Barber 9 points

(No other rider has scored in this event)

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 39 points

Shaylie Crockett 32 points

Ryen Smith 32 pomts

Breyer Newman 28 points

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 48 points

Boedy Thompson 43 points

Riley Barber 33 points

GOAT TYING

Madi Foster 45 points

Josie Jo Johnson 43 points

Breyer Newman 41 points

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 48 points

Ira Oleson 46 points

Riley Barber 27 points

TEAM ROPING

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 47 points

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 46 points

Riley Barber

Laura Haight 24 points

BULL RIDING

Ceasar Weed 30 points

Kason Palmer 18 points

Sage Allen 9 points

BARREL RACING

Breyer Newman 37 points

Josie Jo Johnson 33 points

Sophie Berlin 33 points

Maquell Madsen 28 points

District 4 Rodeo action will continue this Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 with Friday night performance scheduled for 6 p.m. and Saturday morning performance at 10 a.m.

The action will then shift to Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on May 6-7 with the same posted starting times.

