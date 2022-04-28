AMERICAN FALLS – District 4 High School Rodeo action has hit the halfway mark of the 12-rodeo performances that will decide the district champions and the qualifiers from the area to the 2022 Idaho High School Finals Rodeo held in mid-June.
Fans and contestants all braved the windy, cool, rainy and even snowy conditions last Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, to see the fast-paced action that has been the norm for this year’s rodeo scene.
The various events have had their share of star power action and exciting finishes as the young athletes prepare for the state rodeo and hopefully advancement to the national finals in Gillette, Wyo., in July.
Following are the top finishers from Friday night’s action in American Falls at the Power County Fairgrounds:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 58 points
Chance Schelke 48 points
BARREL RACING
Laura Haight 18.931 seconds
Olivia Engberson 19.145 seconds
Breyer Newman 19.175 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Falon Bedke 3.79 seconds
Breyer Newman 4.89 seconds
Sophie Berlin 5.05 seconds
BULL RIDING
Ceasar Weed 57 point
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Chloe Berlin 8.580 seconds
Macarty Miller 9.350 seconds
Madi Foster 9.690 seconds
POLE BENDING
Olivia Engberson 22.426 seconds
McKinsey Torres 22.665 seconds
Breyer Newman 22.685 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ira Oleson 58 points
(No other qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 13.66 seconds
Riley Barber 13.33 seconds
(No other qualified times)
TEAM ROPING
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 10.61 seconds
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 18.54 seconds
Laura Haight
Riley Barber 19.25 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Ira Oleson 17.44 seconds
Wyatt Jensen 19.24 seconds
Boedy Thompson 19.38 seconds
Saturday, April 23 action:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 65 points
Chance Schelke 36 points
(No other qualified rides)
BARREL RACING
Breyer Newman 17.809 seconds
Alexandrea Austin 18.019 seconds
Olivia Enggerson 18.081 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Quinn Merica 3.71 seconds
Breyer Newman 4.15 seconds
Chloe Berlin 4.34 seconds
BULL RIDING
(No Qualified Rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 7.91 seconds
Madi Foster 8.41 seconds
Jaycee Stroud 8.57 seconds
POLE BENDING
Ryen Smith 21.890 seconds
Shaylie Crockett 22.686 seconds
Laura Haight 22.715 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ira Oleson 65 points
(No other qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 8.10 seconds
Riley Barber 14.69 seconds
Ira Oleson 15.65 seconds
TEAM ROPING
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 6.62 seconds
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 11.34 seconds
Haylee Stroud
Breyer Newman 11.97 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Riley Barber 14.83 seconds
Hunter Roche 15.86 seconds
Ira Oleson 18.21 seconds
In the “Chase to State” competition, which is a compilation of points in each event, through six rodeo performances, here are the top three in each event with their point totals:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 60 points (Perfect 6 for 6 in rides and wins)
Chance Schielke 45 points
(No other cowboy has scored in this event)
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Breyer Newman 45 points
Quinn Merica 36 points
Madi Foster 29 points
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ira Oleson 40 points
Riley Barber 9 points
(No other rider has scored in this event)
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 39 points
Shaylie Crockett 32 points
Ryen Smith 32 pomts
Breyer Newman 28 points
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 48 points
Boedy Thompson 43 points
Riley Barber 33 points
GOAT TYING
Madi Foster 45 points
Josie Jo Johnson 43 points
Breyer Newman 41 points
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 48 points
Ira Oleson 46 points
Riley Barber 27 points
TEAM ROPING
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 47 points
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 46 points
Riley Barber
Laura Haight 24 points
BULL RIDING
Ceasar Weed 30 points
Kason Palmer 18 points
Sage Allen 9 points
BARREL RACING
Breyer Newman 37 points
Josie Jo Johnson 33 points
Sophie Berlin 33 points
Maquell Madsen 28 points
District 4 Rodeo action will continue this Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 with Friday night performance scheduled for 6 p.m. and Saturday morning performance at 10 a.m.
The action will then shift to Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on May 6-7 with the same posted starting times.