BLACKFOOT – Results have been posted from the most recent performances of the District 4 High School Rodeo and things are beginning to sort themselves out as far as the district champions are concerned.
Many of the cowboys and cowgirls have made statements concerning how and where they will finish when things are all wrapped up and the district will be crowning champions when this week’s action is finalized in Blackfoot on Saturday afternoon.
The action has been heating up and things are tightening up in some of the events.
Following will be the results of the top three in each of the events from the three performances held in Rigby last weekend.
BAREBACK RIDING
Jaspur Brower 65 point ride 10 points earned
(No other qualified rides)
BARREL RACING
Harley Beasley 18.138 10 points earned
Maquell Madsen 18.365 9 points earned
Morgan Carson 18.468 8 points earned
Isabel Hyde 18.484 7 points earned
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Macijo Bronco 4.13 10 points earned
Harley Beasley 4.14 9 points earned
Lili Bell 5.32 8 points earned
Maquell Madsen 5.99 7 points earned
BULL RIDING
Riley Barber 68 point ride 10 points earned
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 8.34 10 points earned
Laynee Gergersen 8.63 9 points earned
Harley Beasley 9.58 8 points earned
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 20.701 10 points earned
Laynee Gregersen 21.167 9 points earned
Kamri Copeland 21.705 8 points earned
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
(No qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Dawson Davis 6.39 10 points earned
Hunter Roche 7.23 9 points earned
(No other qualified times)
TEAM ROPING
Dawson Davis
Riley Barber 9.82 10 points earned
Lili Bell
Hunter Roche 10.60 9 points earned
Nick Chappell
Cooper Duffin 11.50 8 points earned
TIE DOWN ROPING
Nick Chappell 9.30 10 points earned
Wyatt Jensen 12.370 9 points earned
Gage Gregersen 13.450 8 points earned
Boedy Thompson 13.500 7 points earned
Saturday morning performances
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 72 point ride 10 points earned
Tristan Smith 64 point ride 9 points earned
(No other qualified rides)
BARREL RACING
Kevi Broncho 18.18 10 points earned
Morgan Carson 18.35 9 points earned
Harley Beasley 18.42 8 points earned
Maquell Madsen 18.43 7 points earned
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Laynee Gregersen 3.63 10 points earned
Breyer Newman 4.44 9 points earned
Libby Swan 4.69 8 points earned
Lili Bell 6.17 7 points earned
BULL RIDING
Ceasar Weed 75 point ride10 points earned
Rawley Johnson 71 point ride 9 points earned
Brayden Anderson 59 point ride 8 points earned
Cadon Nelson 56 point ride 7 points earned
GOAT TYING
Laynee Gregersen 8.37 10 points earned
Haylee Stroud 9.27 9 points earned
Kevi Broncho 11.17 8 points earned
Josie Joe Johnson 11.38 7 points earned
POLE BENDING
Breyer Newman 21.34 10 points earned
Harley Beasley 21.85 9 points earned
Laynee Gregersen 21.99 8 points earned
Haylee Stroud 22.14 7 points earned
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
(No qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Dawson Davis 5.62 10 points earned
Hunter Roche 15.63 9 points earned
(No other qualified times)
TEAM ROPING
MaciJo Broncho
Kevi Broncho 8.81 10 points earned
Gage Gregersen
Saul Coronado 12.33 9 points earned
Cassidy Bradshaw
Breyer Newman 13.66 8 points earned
Nick Chappell
Cooper Duffin 24.60 7 points earned
TIE DOWN ROPING
Hunter Roche 12.45 10 points earned
Nick Chappell 13.31 9 points earned
Kellen Merica 13.92 8 points earned
Saturday afternoon performance
BAREBACK RIDING
Jaspur Brower 70 point ride 10 points earned
Tristan Smith 55 point ride 9 points earned
BARREL RACING
Morgan Carson 17.92 10 points earned
Isabel Hyde 18.15 9 points earned
Maquell Madsen 18.27 8 points earned
Josie Jo Johnson 18.36 7 points earned
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Haylee Stroud 2.84 10 points earned
MaciJo Broncho 2.91 9 points earned
Alexandrea Austin 3.73 8 points earned
Lili Bell 3.80 7 points earned
BULL RIDING
Cadon Nelson 52 point ride 10 points earned
Blake Thueson 31 point ride 9 points earned
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 9.24 10 points earned
Haylee Stroud 9.57 9 points earned
Cassidy Bradshaw 9.78 8 points earned
Laynee Gregersen 10.10 7 points earned
POLE BENDING
Harley Beasley 21.45 10 points earned
Isabel Hyde 21.61 9 points earned
Laynee Gregersen 21.66 8 points earned
Morgan Carson 21.88 7 points earned
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Martin Law 66 point ride 10 points earned
(No other qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Dawson Davis 4.83 10 points earned
Gage Gregersen 6.12 9 points earned
Hunter Roche 8.55 8 points earned
TEAM ROPING
Kellen Merica 11.20 10 points earned
Cassidy Bradshaw
Breyer Newman 14.93 9 points earned
Lili Bell
Hunter Roche 15.04 8 points earned
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 11.95 10 points earned
Kellen Merica 13.52 9 points earned
Sod Williams 13.78 8 points earned
Nick Chappell 16.37 7 points earned