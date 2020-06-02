BLACKFOOT – Results have been posted from the most recent performances of the District 4 High School Rodeo and things are beginning to sort themselves out as far as the district champions are concerned.

Many of the cowboys and cowgirls have made statements concerning how and where they will finish when things are all wrapped up and the district will be crowning champions when this week’s action is finalized in Blackfoot on Saturday afternoon.

The action has been heating up and things are tightening up in some of the events.

Following will be the results of the top three in each of the events from the three performances held in Rigby last weekend.

BAREBACK RIDING

Jaspur Brower 65 point ride 10 points earned

(No other qualified rides)

BARREL RACING

Harley Beasley 18.138 10 points earned

Maquell Madsen 18.365 9 points earned

Morgan Carson 18.468 8 points earned

Isabel Hyde 18.484 7 points earned

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Macijo Bronco 4.13 10 points earned

Harley Beasley 4.14 9 points earned

Lili Bell 5.32 8 points earned

Maquell Madsen 5.99 7 points earned

BULL RIDING

Riley Barber 68 point ride 10 points earned

(No other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 8.34 10 points earned

Laynee Gergersen 8.63 9 points earned

Harley Beasley 9.58 8 points earned

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 20.701 10 points earned

Laynee Gregersen 21.167 9 points earned

Kamri Copeland 21.705 8 points earned

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

(No qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Dawson Davis 6.39 10 points earned

Hunter Roche 7.23 9 points earned

(No other qualified times)

TEAM ROPING

Dawson Davis

Riley Barber 9.82 10 points earned

Lili Bell

Hunter Roche 10.60 9 points earned

Nick Chappell

Cooper Duffin 11.50 8 points earned

TIE DOWN ROPING

Nick Chappell 9.30 10 points earned

Wyatt Jensen 12.370 9 points earned

Gage Gregersen 13.450 8 points earned

Boedy Thompson 13.500 7 points earned

Saturday morning performances

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 72 point ride 10 points earned

Tristan Smith 64 point ride 9 points earned

(No other qualified rides)

BARREL RACING

Kevi Broncho 18.18 10 points earned

Morgan Carson 18.35 9 points earned

Harley Beasley 18.42 8 points earned

Maquell Madsen 18.43 7 points earned

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Laynee Gregersen 3.63 10 points earned

Breyer Newman 4.44 9 points earned

Libby Swan 4.69 8 points earned

Lili Bell 6.17 7 points earned

BULL RIDING

Ceasar Weed 75 point ride10 points earned

Rawley Johnson 71 point ride 9 points earned

Brayden Anderson 59 point ride 8 points earned

Cadon Nelson 56 point ride 7 points earned

GOAT TYING

Laynee Gregersen 8.37 10 points earned

Haylee Stroud 9.27 9 points earned

Kevi Broncho 11.17 8 points earned

Josie Joe Johnson 11.38 7 points earned

POLE BENDING

Breyer Newman 21.34 10 points earned

Harley Beasley 21.85 9 points earned

Laynee Gregersen 21.99 8 points earned

Haylee Stroud 22.14 7 points earned

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

(No qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Dawson Davis 5.62 10 points earned

Hunter Roche 15.63 9 points earned

(No other qualified times)

TEAM ROPING

MaciJo Broncho

Kevi Broncho 8.81 10 points earned

Gage Gregersen

Saul Coronado 12.33 9 points earned

Cassidy Bradshaw

Breyer Newman 13.66 8 points earned

Nick Chappell

Cooper Duffin 24.60 7 points earned

TIE DOWN ROPING

Hunter Roche 12.45 10 points earned

Nick Chappell 13.31 9 points earned

Kellen Merica 13.92 8 points earned

Saturday afternoon performance

BAREBACK RIDING

Jaspur Brower 70 point ride 10 points earned

Tristan Smith 55 point ride 9 points earned

BARREL RACING

Morgan Carson 17.92 10 points earned

Isabel Hyde 18.15 9 points earned

Maquell Madsen 18.27 8 points earned

Josie Jo Johnson 18.36 7 points earned

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Haylee Stroud 2.84 10 points earned

MaciJo Broncho 2.91 9 points earned

Alexandrea Austin 3.73 8 points earned

Lili Bell 3.80 7 points earned

BULL RIDING

Cadon Nelson 52 point ride 10 points earned

Blake Thueson 31 point ride 9 points earned

(No other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 9.24 10 points earned

Haylee Stroud 9.57 9 points earned

Cassidy Bradshaw 9.78 8 points earned

Laynee Gregersen 10.10 7 points earned

POLE BENDING

Harley Beasley 21.45 10 points earned

Isabel Hyde 21.61 9 points earned

Laynee Gregersen 21.66 8 points earned

Morgan Carson 21.88 7 points earned

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Martin Law 66 point ride 10 points earned

(No other qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Dawson Davis 4.83 10 points earned

Gage Gregersen 6.12 9 points earned

Hunter Roche 8.55 8 points earned

TEAM ROPING

Kellen Merica 11.20 10 points earned

Cassidy Bradshaw

Breyer Newman 14.93 9 points earned

Lili Bell

Hunter Roche 15.04 8 points earned

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 11.95 10 points earned

Kellen Merica 13.52 9 points earned

Sod Williams 13.78 8 points earned

Nick Chappell 16.37 7 points earned