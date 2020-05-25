RIGBY – Several months ago almost seems like a lifetime now with all that has been going on with COVID-19.
High school rodeo in particular has been thrown into a tizzy with more questions than answers, but these young cowboys and cowgirls and their advisors are tougher than nails and evidence of their never-say-die attitude is the mere fact that they are finding a way to get their District 4 rodeo competitions in and to qualify for the Idaho State High School Rodeo Championships.
When the Bannock County Fairgrounds put the first two weeks of rodeo in the tank, they found a way to make up those dates with additional rodeos in Blackfoot and then when Power County fell by the wayside, they also added a few more performances to an already crowded schedule.
Then came the unthinkable, the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds found that it wouldn’t be able to host the qualifying events. No matter, because the town of Rigby stepped up to the plate and the “show must go on” attitude of the contestants stepped up and the performances have begun and are scheduled to continue until they get enough performances in to make it all worthwhile.
With two performances in the books May 15 and 16, District 4 rodeo is alive and well, and for some it is beginning to look a lot like how District 4 ended up a year ago.
For those who remember, cowboy Cooper Duffin was the all-around cowboy, backed up by reserve champion Gage Gregersen. Those two have not shied away and are off to a great start.
For the ladies, it was Harley Beasley and Laynee Gregersen who led the way and after two performances they are right in the thick of things once again, at least so far.
Here are the results from May 15:
Bareback Riding – Tristan Smith scored 66 to get the first place points while Jaspur Brower scored a 59 to nail down second.
Barrel Racing – Harley Beasley clocked a 18.209 for first, Isabel Hyde of Blackfoot was second with a time of 18.246, and Lili Bell was third with a time of 18.389.
Breakaway Roping – Cassidy Bradshaw stopped the timer in 2.73 seconds to get the win, Harley Beasley was second at 2.94, and Lili Bell was third with a time of 3.14 seconds.
Bull Riding – This popular event went to Brayden Anderson who scored 62 to grab the win. Second was Jaspur Brower with a score of 59 and Ceasar Weed finished in third with a score of 57.
Goat Tying – Laynee Gregersen got to the front with a time of 7.23 seconds to claim the top spot and Breyer Newman was right behind in second with a time of 8.15 seconds. Finishing in third was Harley Beasley with a time of 8.78 seconds.
Pole Bending – This event went to McKinsey Torres who stopped the electric timer in 21.418 seconds to beat out Laynee Gregersen with a time of 21.446 seconds. In third was Breyer Newman who was timed in 21.690 seconds.
Saddle Bronc – Only three cowboys entered for this event and not a single one was able to get the eight seconds, so nobody scored any points towards the state finals.
Steer Wrestling – Dawson Davis of Firth stepped to the forefront of this event with a good time of 6.7 seconds and he was followed by Gage Gregersen who was able to score a time of 6.88 seconds. They were the only two to get times in this tough event.
Team Roping – Cooper Duffin showed up with a new partner this year in Nick Chappell of Blackfoot, who was replacing the graduated Chance Moldenhauer from a year ago and they promptly showed that not much has changed. They stopped the timer in 10.78 seconds to take the top spot in the first performance. Second went to Wade Bell and Cooper Evans with a time of 12.66 seconds while the team of Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson finished third with a time of 15.85 seconds.
In the final event of the first performance, Cooper Duffin showed just how talented he is with a rope in his hand by claiming this event with a quick time of 9.81 seconds. Finishing second was Gage Gregersen with a time of 12.65 seconds while Wyatt Jensen finished up in third with a time of 13.74 seconds.
The cowboys and cowgirls came right back on May 16 with the second performance of the District 4 campaign and following are the results of those events.
Bareback Riding – Three of the four riders all scored in this event. Taking first place was Sage Allen with a score of 61, while Jaspur Brower was second with a score of 58 and Tristan Smith was third with a score of 56.
Barrel Racing – Maquell Madsen of Snake River was the quickest of the quick with a time of 18.089 to claim the top spot. In second was Isabel Hyde of Blackfoot with a time of 18.342 and third went to Harley Beasley with a time of 18.414.
Breakaway Roping – Libby Swan got into the action on Saturday as she was able to stop the timer in 3.21 seconds to beat out Harley Beasley with a time of 3.35 seconds. Keeping the heat on was Laynee Gregersen who finished in third with a time of 5.040 seconds.
Bull Riding – Rawley Johnson proved that he was going to be among the best in this district with his strong ride on Saturday, scoring a 65-point ride to claim the top spot. In second was Riley Barber with a 59 and third was Brayden Anderson who picked up a 58-point ride.
Goat Tying – Laynee Gregersen took down the top spot for the second performance in a row and has already proven that she is super consistent. In the second go-round, she stopped the timer in 7.21 seconds to go with her time of 7.23 seconds from the first go. It doesn’t get any better than that. Second place went to Breyer Newman with a time of 7.59 and third was Harley Beasley with a time of 8.22 seconds.
Pole Bending – Marquell Madsen was the best on Saturday with a time of 21.854 seconds and beat out Shaylie Crockett with a time of 22.696 seconds. In third was Isabel Hyde with a time of 23.068 seconds.
Saddle Bronc Riding – For the second performance in a row, none of the three cowboys entered were able to stay on for the eight second ride and it will be interesting to see which cowboy can break through with a ride in one of the upcoming performances.
Steer Wrestling – Gage Gregersen and Dawson Davis traded places from Friday night as Gregersen took the top spot with at time of 5.6 seconds and Davis was second with a time of 10.24 seconds. Third went to Hunter Roche with a time of 11.77 seconds.
Team Roping – Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson used a quick time of 7.65 seconds to edge out Nick Chappell and Cooper Duffin who posted 8.04 seconds. These two teams look to have a slight edge on the field, but it is a long season and it only takes one mistake to drop you down a peg or two. In third was the team of Macijo Broncho and Kevi Broncho who stopped the timer in 13.09 seconds.
Tie Down Roping – Nick Chappell of Blackfoot took the top honors on Saturday with a time of 11.30 seconds to edge out Wyatt Jensen with a time of 14.580 seconds and Boedy Thompson was third in a time of 14.63 seconds. It is very apparent that there are a bunch of talented ropers out there and this is an event that will give us all a good ride for our money.
District 4 rodeo will continue with Friday night performances at 6 p.m. and Saturday performances at 10 a.m. and then again 45 minutes following the first performance on Saturday. The remaining days of high school rodeo before the state championships will be May 29 and 30 and June 5 and 6, all in Rigby.