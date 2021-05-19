BLACKFOOT – The District 4 High School Rodeo has completed its tour of Eastern Idaho and following the just-completed two weeks of action in Blackfoot, the association has announced the all-around cowboy and cowgirl and the reserve champions for both.
Leading the way for the cowboys was none other than 2020 state bull riding champion Riley Barber. Barber had a great spring and will be expected to carry the momentum forward into the state finals in June as he continues to compete in bull riding, but has improved substantially in his other events, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping, where he scored the majority of his points.
Barber, who is a junior at Firth High School, is also a multiple-sport athlete at his school, where he is an all-conference competitor in football and recently finished fourth in the 2A classification as a wrestler in the 220-pound class.
Barber competed in a total of four events during the District 4 rodeo — bull riding (18.50 points), steer wrestling (72.00 points), team roping (40 points) and tie down roping (69 points).
Individually, Riley finished fourth in tie down roping, won steer wrestling, was third in team roping and third in bull riding, so he did qualify to the state finals in all four of his events and will be able to have a chance at winning the all-around cowboy there as well, before he heads off to nationals for another run at his events there.
Wyatt Jensen was named as the reserve champion all-around cowboy for this year’s run in Eastern Idaho.
Jensen, who made a trip to the nationals a year ago, is looking to get back there again and is a two-event cowboy, competing in tie down roping and team roping with his longtime roping partner Boedy Thompson.
Jensen competed in team roping and tie down roping. Jensen earned big points in both events, with 70 points earned in team Roping and another 105 points earned in tie down roping.
Jensen will be one of the favorites when the state finals begins in Pocatello in a couple of weeks time on June 4.
Fittingly, Jensen’s roping partner, Boedy Thompson finished in third and rookie cowboy Ira Oleson was fourth in a very solid display for a freshman from Blackfoot High School.
The all-around cowgirl is Harley Beasley, who just edged out Breyer Newman for the award, 305.50 points to 297 points..
The all-around cowgirl honors go to Harley Beasley, a senior who has made a habit of winning all-around cowgirl awards over the years.
Harley just earned enough points this year winning by only 8.5 points and competed in five events — barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending and team roping. She was very consistent in her events, scoring at least 30 points in each one and as high as 92 in goat tying.
Harley was fourth in barrel racing with 63 points, advancing to the state finals in that event, she was second in breakaway roping with 61.50 points, again, advancing to the state finals, she finished seventh in pole bending with 40.00, just missing the state finals in that event, finished second in goat tying to Laynee Gregersen with 101 points and is a threat to be the state champion as she and Gregersen battle it out in their marquee event and she finished in a tie for fifth in team roping with 40.00 , earning a berth at the state finals in another possible point earning event for the all-around cowgirl award.
With Harley, you have to give her a great chance at the state all-around cowgirl award. She is tough, talented and qualified in a number of events that she excels at, so she will have a great chance.
Breyer Newman is the reserve champion all-Around cowgirl and has been a mainstay in District 4 rodeo for a while, competing in six events this spring. She scored points in five of the six events, only missing in the .22 caliber shooting.
Her points came in barrel racing with 90, breakaway roping with 47 points, goat tying with 96 points, pole bending with 41 points and team roping with 23 points.
She finished first in barrel racing with her point total, beating out Maquell Madsen, she was fifth in breakaway roping behind champion Libby Swan, she finished sixth behind champion Laynee Gregersen in pole bending, she finished third in goat tying behind Laynee Gregersen and Harley Beasley and finished tied for eighth in team roping with her partner Sod Williams.
Newman will advance to the state finals in barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and goat tying so she will be among the favorites for the all-around cowgirl at the state rodeo as well.
She advances as the champion out of District 4 in barrel racing, so she will definitely be a contender for a state title in that event and several others.