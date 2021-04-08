POCATELLO – The 2021 District 4 High School Rodeo season returns to Eastern Idaho today with the first of two weekends of high school rodeo action at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
The rodeo will run two weekends in Pocatello, with action at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 10 a.m., on Saturday April 10, 6 p.m. again, on Friday April 16 and 10 a.m. on Saturday morning April 17.
The District 4 Rodeo will then pull up stakes and head to American Falls for two weekends of action at the Power County Fairgrounds with the same schedule in place.
There will be rodeo action on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m., Saturday morning, April 24 at 10 a.m., Friday evening, April 30 at 6 p.m., Saturday morning, May 1 at 10 a.m. before once again pulling up stakes and heading to Blackfoot for two weekends of action on Friday evening, May 7 at 6 p.m. and Saturday morning, May 8 before concluding the action on Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15 with performances at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
All of your favorite events will take place for each of the 12 performances, with the grand parade in with sponsors’ flags, the National Anthem and of course the rodeo events. Bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and goat tying.
There’s lots of action all with high school athletes featuring the best that District 4 has to offer beginning on Friday night at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
As a new feature of the Bingham News Chronicle, there will be three special pull-out tabs in the Friday, April 9 edition, the Friday, April 23 edition and again on the Friday, May 7 edition to coincide with the opening at each one of the host sites for District 4 Rodeo.
Each of the pull-out tabs will feature articles on the local high school rodeo contestants that you will have the chance to watch perform and become your favorites. Different contestants in each of the tabs so you can meet and get to know the many faces and performers from all of the events at the District 4 rodeos.