BLACKFOOT – The District 4 High School Rodeo Association has announced the winners and qualifiers of the various rodeo events that comprise the events at the upcoming Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals which will be held in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
BAREBACK RIDING
Jaspur Brower of Big Piney, Wyo., used a clutch ride on Saturday to clinch his title as champion bareback rider and lead the contingent of those headed to the state finals.
In second was Tristan Smith, Sage Allen finished third.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Harley Beasley, who used the breakaway roping and other events to springboard to the All Around Cowgirl title in 2019, used the breakaway roping event to do the same thing in 2020. Beasley, who hails from Montpelier, easily outdistanced her opposition by scoring 77 points during the regular season. Lili Bell scored 61 points to finish second. In third was Libby Swan, while MaciJo Broncho was fourth, Alexandrea Austin finished fifth and Haylee Stroud was sixth.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Freshman Wyatt Jensen of Snake River High School edged clear in the final two performances to claim the title in tie down roping, beating out Nick Chappell of Blackfoot High School by a 74-72 final tally. The two talented ropers switched positions a couple of times during the four week run of the District 4 rodeo.
Finishing in third was Cooper Duffin, fourth was Gage Gregersen, fifth place went to Kellen Merica and Hunter Roche was sixth and all will qualify for next week’s Idaho State Finals.
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres finished on a tear the final week of the District 4 Rodeo to claim the title of pole bending champion. She outran Laynee Gregersen who was last year’s Reserve All Around Cowgirl and led most of this season as well.
Torres claimed the title with Gregersen second and All Around Cowgirl Harley Beasley finishing in third.
Blackfoot’s Isabel Hyde finished in fourth position, Haylee Stroud was fifth and Kamri Copeland wound up in sixth place.
All six of the aforementioned cowgirls advance on the Idaho State Finals next week.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Martin Law of Aberdeen controlled this event the entire season, grabbing the lead with an early ride and then just adding to that lead as the season went along. Only one other rider in the field managed to get a qualified ride during the season and that was Josh Dobbins who finished in second.
Both Law and Dobbins have qualified to next weeks Idaho State Finals Rodeo.
GOAT TYING
Laynee Gregersen is a nationally recognized and acclaimed goat tying cowgirl. She proved it week after week during the District 4 series of rodeos so it is no wonder that she accumulated 90 points during the season to outdistance Breyer Newman in the event. 90 points in 10 rodeos pretty much sums things up as she swept to the championship and will be favored to do the same thing at the state finals next week. Her biggest competitor may well be the runner-up here in Newman, who accumulated 80 points in the event.
Finishing third was Haylee Stroud, fourth went to Harley Beasley while McKinsey Torres was fifth and Cassidy Bradshaw was sixth.
All six of these competitors have advanced to the Idaho State Finals in this event and they appear to be a very formidable team.
STEER WRESTLING
This rough stock event went to the most consistent cowboy in the field and that was Dawson Davis of Firth High School. The deceptively strong cowboy always seemed to be getting the best of the steers and the field of competitors as he accumulated 85 points during the season to outdistance Hunter Roche for the top honors.
Finishing in third was Gage Gregersen and Riley Barber was fourth.
All four of the cowboys will make the field at the Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Blackfoot next week.
TEAM ROPING
The always popular team roping event proved that age and experience doesn’t always translate into championships. The championship team in District 4 went to a pair of freshmen ropers in Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson. Thompson is from Pocatello, while Jensen hails from the Snake River area, but they roped like they had been partners for a lifetime. When the dust cleared in the arena, the pair had exploded late in the season to post 61 points and easily outdistance Lile Bell and Hunter Roche for the title. Finishing in third was the preseason favorites in Nick Chappell and Cooper Duffin, while MaciJo Broncho and Kevi Broncho of Blackfoot finished up in fourth.
Fifth was a tie between the team of Cooper Evans and Wade Bell and the team of Cassidy Bradshaw and Breyer Newman. All six of the teams will be competing during the Idaho State finals next week in Blackfoot.
BULL RIDING
Going into the final weekend of competition in the bull riding, Cadon Nelson held a sizable lead over a number of cowboys, including a foursome who were tied for fourth with 19 points. One of those in fourth, Rawley Johnson of Ririe, stormed out of the pack to ride three of his draws in the final four performances to steal the title of champion bull rider away from the field with a total of 49 points.
Nelson held on for second, while Blackfoot cowboy Brayden Anderson finished up in third.
There was a tie for fourth and fifth between Jasper Brower and Riley Barber, while Ceasar Weed finished up in sixth.
This is a strong six that will all advance on to the Idaho State Finals Rodeo.
BARREL RACING
This was perhaps the most competitive field of barrel racers ever collected in District 4, led by defending champion Morgan Carson and two-time champion Isabel Hyde. When the races had all been run, it was sophomore Maquell Madsen who stormed to the lead and held on late to claim the championship, with Carson second and All Around Cowgirl Harley Beasley in third.
Finishing up in fourth was Isabel Hyde, while Lili Bell held on for fifth and Paige Balster claimed the final spot in the Idaho State Finals with her sixth place finish.
With the strong team assembled for District 4, the Idaho State Finals at the Eastern Idaho State Fairground should be a great event in a great venue for rodeo.
Even though strict social distancing will be enforced, this is all about building a team that will represent the state of Idaho at the National High School Finals in Guthrie, Okla., later this summer.