POCATELLO – The District 4 High School Rodeo series has begun with the first two of 12 performances completed on April 9-10 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
As usual, there were some pretty outstanding performances, led by some of the best rough stock riders in the field in Rawley Johnson and Sage Allen.
Of course, there were some outstanding performances in the other events as well. Following is a recap of the events and the top ranking cowboys and cowgirls and how things stack up for the contestants as they head into week number two of the District 4 Rodeo series on Friday and Saturday.
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen of Blackfoot has taken early control of this event with a pair of qualifying rides and wins in the two performances. None of the other four riders were able to stay the eight seconds, so Allen has a commanding 20-point lead over the field.
BREADAWAY ROPING
This is expected to be a very close and very competitive field of cowgirls this season and to no one's surprise, Alexandrea Austin jumped out with a pair of pretty good runs and has accumulated 17 points to lead the field over Haylee Stroud and Harley Beasley. This group of cowgirls should battle it out throughout the 12-performance series as they try and qualify for the state rodeo for this season.
11 cowgirls earned points between the two performances and the list is as follows:
Alexandrea Austin 17 points, Haylee Stroud 13 points, Harley Beasley 12 points, Ryen Smith 11 points, Breyer Newman 10 points, Lili Bell 9 points, Laynee Gregersen 7 points, Macijo Broncho 7 points, Ada Poulter 7 points, Libby Swan 6 points, Madison Foster 5 points.
There were a total of 20 contestants in the first two weekends.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
There are a total of three riders entered in this event with Josh Dobbins, Ira Oleson and Dustin Bartausky all competing.
The first two performances indicate just how tough this event can be and how good the rough stock can be as none of the three cowboys were able to get a qualified, eight second ride, so all three cowboys are tied at the top with 0 points.
POLE BENDING
Pole bending is growing in popularity not only with the contestants but also with the crowd. A total of 24 contestants have entered up and 14 of them have earned points after the first two performances.
At the top, on the strength of a first and a second in the two performances is Ryen Smith, with a total of 19 points. She needed both of those top finishes to hold off Laynee Gregersen, who has a total of 18 points and Shaylie Crockett with 12 points.
With 14 girls earning points out of the 24 entered, this looks like a group that could go all the way to the final weekend in order to determine the Idaho State qualifiers.
Here is how things were able to shake out following the first two performances:
Ryen Smith 19 points, Laynee Gregersen 18 points, Shaylei Crockett 12 points, Harley Beasley 10 points, Breyer Newman 9 points, McKinsey Torres 9 points, Madison Foster 7 points, Jaycee Johnson 6 points, Olivia Engberson 5 points, Maquell Madsen 5 points, Shaylee Hunter 4 points, Taylor Bull 3 points, Jordyn Jensen 2 points, Kenedie Balster 1 point.
TIE DOWN ROPING
When it comes to roping steers, one of the best high school ropers is Wyatt Jensen. As a freshman a year ago, he and partner Boedy Thompson qualified for the national high school rodeo and won the District 4 team roping event as well.
Jensen also proved that he was one of the premier tie down roping or calf roping cowboys around.
Things haven't changed a bit, as Jensen won one of the tie down performances and finished second in the other to grab the early lead with a total of 19 points. This event will be one of consistency, where the cowboy will need to get a loop on as many calves during the 12 performances as possible or somebody will sneak up on you and grab that buckle out of your hand.
Finishing in second was Kellen Merica while last year's state champion Riley Barber proved he isn't just a one trick pony, but a well rounded cowboy with his third place finish for the first weekend.
Six of the 12 cowboys were able to get at least one loop around a steer this weekend to score points and they are listed below from top to bottom.
Wyatt Jensen 19 points, Kellen Merica 15 points, Riley Barber 10 points, Sod Williams 8 points, Wade Bell 8 points, Boedy Thompson 7 points.
GOAT TYING
For those who haven't seen goat tying as an event in rodeo, now is the time to get out and see the goings on at the District 4 rodeo.
Goat tying is not only growing in popularity, but it is also one of the fastest and most competitive events that are offered to the high school kids trying to earn scholarships and a chance at improving their horsemanship.
This year, there are 13 cowgirls that are competing in the goat tying event and just to show how competitive things are, 12 of them earned points in this event. The one who didn't score this weekend was one of the more competitive and hardest working cowgirls around and she won't stay down for long.
Two of the best in the event over the past couple of years have been Harley Beasley and Laynee Gregersen so it is only fitting that they and Breyer Newman hold the top three places in the standings after the first week.
Harley Beasley posted the two fastest times of the weekend and won each of the performances for a total of 20 points. Gregersen and Newman tied for second with 16 points each, so it will only take a small mistake for one of them to overtake Beasley for the top spot.
Here is a list of all of those cowgirls who scored points this weekend and how they stand heading into week number two:
Harley Beasley 20 points, Laynee Gregersen 16 points, Breyer Newman 16 points, Ada Poulter 10 points, McKinsey Torres 9 points, Madison Foster 9 points, Hayee Stroud 7 points, Kevi Broncho 7 points, Kenedie Balster 7 points, Josie Jo Johnson 6 points, Quinn Merica 2 points, Adyson Dennis 1 point.
STEER WRESTLING
This rough stock event is one tough event to try and win. You have to be willing to accept around a 50% success rate and have a really good horse and a good hazer to boot.
That is proven out by the standings after the first weekend of rodeo performances. From the five cowboys entered, two have managed to earn a time in this event. One of them each night of the rodeo, so there are two cowboys tied at the top and nobody else has earned a point in this event.
Riley Barber continues to show that he is an all-around type of cowboy with the other events that he participates in and participates in well. Hunter Roche is also an all around type of cowboy and each has posted a score, so they are tat he top of the field, at least for now.
Riley Barber and Hunter Roche each have ten points and nobody else has earned a time or any points. It's still wide open in this event for the next five weeks.
TEAM ROPING
A two-person team where one roper must rope the head and are called headers and the other who ropes the rear legs are called heelers. This two-person team must work well in tandem and accept that one or the other of the team can and probably will miss a loop here and there.
Newcomers Wade Bell and Ira Oleson are leading the list of point earners, meaning they were consistent enough to post scores in each of the two performances. They are followed by some good teams, including last year's district champs in Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson and the team of brother and sister Madison and Jase Foster, with each of those teams posting scores of 10 points. This is another event where a team can be out of the top 10 teams one week and then in the top 10 the next week.
This week's list of point earners is as follows:
Wade Bell and Ira Oleson 16 points, Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson 10 points, Madison Foster and Jase Foster 10 points, Kellen Merica and Riley Barber 9 points, Harley Beasley and Quinn Merica 9 points, Lili Bell and Hunter Roche 7 points, Maquell Madsen and Wylee Madsen 6 points, Keston Palleson and Haylee Stroud 5 points.
BULL RIDING
One of the most anticipated events at any rodeo, the high school division is always entertaining and competitive. Except for maybe this year, where one rider may just be standing out above the field in Rawley Johnson. Johnson made two qualified rides last weekend and won both performances for a total of 20 points. Only one other rider even managed to post a qualified rider and that was Ceasar Weed. That means only two riders have points and the other eight riders came up empty.
The list is short this week as Rawley Johnson has 20 points and Ceasar Weed has 9 points and the rest are chasing those top two. It will be a week that the rest can play catch up as Rawley Johnson has a couple of commitments that will have him riding in Texas with a chance to add to his college fund for next year.
BARREL RACING
Barrel racing is one of the most popular events as far as contestants go. This year, District 4 has 31 competitive riders entered and of those, 14 have earned points and a bunch more feel like they should be on that list of point earners.
Leading the way is Alexandrea Austin with a total of 13 points, so nobody is dominating in here. Tied with Austin is Harley Beasley who also has 13 points so those are the two who have targets on their back as the field heads into the second weekend of rodeo performances.
Next on the list is Josie Jo Johnson with 12 points, Breyer Newman with 11 points and Ryen Smith with 10 points.
The complete list is as follows:
Alexandrea Austin 13 points, Harley Beasley 13 points, Josie Jo Johnson 12 points, Breyer Newman 11 points, Ryen Smith 10 points, Laynee Gregersen 9 points, Shaylie Crockett 9 points, Maquell Madsen with 8 points, Kenedie Balster 8 points, Paige Balster 7 points, Jaxyn Wheatley 3 points, Hallie Rigby 3 points, McKinsey Torres 2 points, Kevi Broncho 2 points.
The next set of performances will be held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. The Friday performance will begin at 6 p.m. and the Saturday performance starts at 10 a.m.