BLACKFOOT – Most Bingham News Chronicle readers have noticed we have taken a very keen interest in the goings on when it comes to high school rodeo, especially with the District 4 events as they make their way through the areas of Pocatello, American Falls and Blackfoot and make their final plans for the state finals that are coming up in just a few short weeks with berths on the line at the National High School Rodeo Championships later in June.
It is an exciting time for a lot of these young cowboys and cowgirls, with an awful lot of scholarship money and opportunities on the line.
With four of the six weekends of rodeo action already in the books, the final two weekends of action slated for the next two weeks, things are winding down and doing so quickly.
Some of the events are already decided, others are on the verge, and for all intents and purposes, most of the kids know where they stand and what they have to do to claim one of the vaunted berths at the state finals.
Here is how things are shaking up as we head into Blackfoot on Friday with the 6 p.m. performance set to go.
BAREBACK RIDING
For Blackfoot cowboy Sage Allen, it has been a one-way ticket to the finals. Allen has ridden each and every one of his broncs, and not a single other rider has made the eight-second rides in his event. Sage Allen stands alone with 60 points after six performances and all the rest have been left in his dust.
Jordan Reed, Kaelston Nochebuena, and Chance Schielke each have nine points with only four performances remaining. The buckle is his, the state berth belongs to him and all that remains is that the finals have to be played out to determine if there is another rider from around the state that can upset the apple cart and take down the state title.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
As far as breakaway roping is concerned, Harley Beasley is right there as the one to catch. She has 45.50 points to lead Libby Swan with 44.50 points and Lili Bell with 42.50 points. She has stamped herself as the one to beat and will likely carry on as the champion and is on her way to another title.
There are still four more performances remaining and anything can happen, but you never know. With only three points separating the top three cowgirls, it will only take a small misstep and anything can happen.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Only three cowboys ponied up to take on this event and of those, only Dustin Barausky has managed to make an eight second count.
Bartausky stands alone with 10 points, while the other two have yet to make a ride. It’s been a tough go for the riders this year and it just goes to show you just how tough the events can be when the circuit hits Eastern Idaho.
POLE BENDING
The speed of the speed meets the most agile of the horses in this event and it has been a show to watch. It only takes a slight misstep to send a pole crashing to the ground. Every time a pole hits the ground, it is a five-second penalty and those can sure add up in a hurry.
Laynee Gregersen has been holding onto a 25-point lead in this event for most of the spring and seems to have things under control for now.
McKinsey Torres of American Falls has been racing well and Ryen Smith had a great start to the season, although has tailed off a bit of late.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen has been the king of the hill for this spring, although Riley Barber has shown that he has more talent than anyone thought after his state bull riding title from a year ago. Kellen Merica is as solid as they come when it comes to being a cowboy and newcomer Ira Oleson is showing that he is a future all-around cowboy in the making.
GOAT TYING
One of the most popular events around is turning into a real tough battle between Breyer Newman, Laynee Gregersen, and Harley Beasley as the top three cowgirls are within a point of each other.
Scores for the top three riders are 68, 67 and 67 and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top in a couple of weeks time.
With three very solid cowgirls at the top of the standings, it could be anyone’s show when it all comes down to it. Only time will tell when the points are finally tallied up and things are set to go for the state finals.
STEER WRESTLING
Suddenly, steer wrestling has turned into the most exciting event at the District 4 rodeo. Leading the way is none other than Riley Barber, being chased by Hunter Roche and Boedy Thompason. Interesting isn’t it? Shouldn’t be that way, but it is and it will change, mark my words.
Barber holds the lead with 53 points, Roche has 45 and Thompson has 35. That will all change in a couple of weeks, just wait and see.
TEAM ROPING
This is the event that always seems to bring the fold back together and resets order to things.
The cream rises to the top, teamwork gets to where it is the most important thing out there and the kids seem to work together just like they are supposed to.
Whether that happens remains to be seen, but more times than not, that is what will happen and the world will be reset to a new order and things will be right within the universe.
For now, Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson lead the way, with Kellen and Quinn Merica in second and Madi Foster and Wade Bell are in third.
BARREL RACING
This rounds out the final event and it is only fitting. Breyer Newman sits atop the standings, Maquell Madsen is second, and Josie Jo Johnson is third.
With Harley Beasley and Laynee Gregersen lurking in the shadows, the all-around cowgirl standings are ready for a shakeup, we just have to be patient and see what happens
It is going to be a fast and furious finish, just wait and see and it could be anyone’s game when things all shake out out in a couple of weeks time..