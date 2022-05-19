BLACKFOOT – Another season for those cowboys and cowgirls who compete in District 4 High School Rodeo has now come and gone.

The annual trek through Southeastern Idaho is over after whistle stops in Pocatello, American Falls and finally Blackfoot and the dozen performances have left their impression on all of us.

There were many thrills and just as many spills as these high school athletes have given their all as they tried to make the top six in each event and qualify for the state finals rodeo in June.

Some were successful, others not so much. They will carry their bruises like a badge of honor, their successes with the big smiles on their faces and their defeats on their sleeves knowing that they did their best and for some, there will be next year.

For the graduating seniors, most will be headed out into the world and will be around next fall when the college rodeo season kicks off. For others, it could be back to the arena for more practice and the variety of summer rodeos in the area where they can keep the dream alive and still be part of the rodeo fraternity they all enjoy.

For the parents who suffered through the cold nights and early mornings to get their kids to the rodeos on time and make sure they were dressed appropriately and taught them something about life after high school, it is time to catch your breath before the next round starts up again.

For the top six in each event, it is on to the state finals at the Bannock County Events Center in June and a chance at the national high school finals where there is a lot of scholarship money on the line and college Coaches looking for that special cowboy or cowgirl that might just bring them a national title down the road.

It has been a lot of fun and for those who leave with a smile on their face, knowing that they did their best and it was good enough, great job. For those who leave wanting a little more, knowing that more hard work is ahead to get to the promised land, good for you, you learned a valuable lesson this spring.

For all of you, thanks for the memories and bringing the excitement of rodeo to us in our own backyards. It has been a pleasure and a joy to be able to watch each and every one of you and to get to know you a little bit better.

Here are the results of the final weekend of rodeo from District 4 High School Rodeo.

Friday night action in Blackfoot:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 67 points

(Only qualified ride)

BARREL RACING

Laura Haight 16.984 seconds

Kenedie Balster 17.358 seconds

Sophie Berlin 17.371 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Kenedie Balster 5.01 seconds

Madi Foster 12.680 seconds

Fallon Bedke 12.690 seconds

BULL RIDING

Sage Allen 76 points

(No other qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 7.60 seconds

Chloe Berlin 8.01 seconds

Madi Foster 8.57 seconds

POLE BENDING

Kaya Jenkins 21.082 seconds

Ryen Smith 21.117 seconds

Josie Jo Johnson 21.704 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Ira Oleson 65 points

(Only qualified ride)

STEER WRESTLING

Hunter Roche 15.01 seconds

Ira Oleson 16.84 seconds

(No other qualified times)

TEAM ROPING

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 9.40 seconds

Dylan Merritt

Kayden Paul 10.80 seconds

Quinn Merica

Kevi Broncho 15.36 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Hunter Roche 12.23 seconds

Boedy Thompson 13.16 seconds

Ira Oleson 15.11 seconds

Saturday morning performance:

BAREBACK RIDING

Sage Allen 63 points

(No other qualified ride)

BARREL RACING

Breyer Newman 17.228 seconds

McKinsely Torres 17.260 seconds

Olivia Engberson 17.368 seconds

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Haylee Stroud 2.82 seconds

Sophie Berlin 2.86 seconds

Falon Bedke 3.01 seconds

BULL RIDING

Kason Palmer 61 points

(Only qualified ride)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 7.12 seconds

Sophie Berlin 9.09 seconds

Kenedie Balster 9.19 seconds

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 20.295 seconds

Maquell Madsen 21.071 seconds

Laura Haight 21.087 seconds

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Ira Oleson 63 points

(Only qualified ride)

STEER WRESTLING

Riley Barber 8.88 seconds

Slade Barber 9.75 seconds

Riggin Kiggins 19.81 seconds

TEAM ROPING

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 6.98 seconds

Nathan Payne

Daxton Jones 8.81 seconds

Wade Bell

Ira Oleson 15.82 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING

Wyatt Jensen 9.05 seconds

Boedy Thompson 11.41 seconds

Nathan Payne 22.68 seconds

EVENT LEADERS

(Top six advance to State Finals)

BAREBACK RIDING

District 4 Champion:

Sage Allen 120 points (Perfect score)

Chance Schielke 45 points

(No other qualifiers)

BREAKAWAY ROPING

District 4 Champion

Breyer Newman 55 points

Chloe Berlin 52 points

Haylee Stroud 45 points

Quinn Merica 44 points

Falon Bedke 43 points

Madi Foster 41 points

Sophie Berlin 41 points

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

District 4 Champion

Ira Oleson 60 points

Riley Barber 39 points

(No other qualifiers)

POLE BENDING

District 4 Champion

McKinsey Torres 77 points

Shaylie Crockett 62 points

Chloe Berlin 59 points

Ryen Smith 55 points

Maquell Madsen 46 points

Madi Foster 44 points

TIE DOWN ROPING

District 4 Champion

Wyatt Jensen 101 points

Boedy Thompson 95 points

Nathan Payne 64 points

Ira Oleson 59 points

Hunter Roche 57 points

Riley Barber 46 points

GOAT TYING

District 4 Champion

Breyer Newman 100 points

Madi Foster 82.50 points

Josie Jo Johnson 68 points

Kenedie Balster 60 points

Chloe Berlin 59 points

Jaycee Stroud 55 points

STEER WRESTLING

District 4 Champion

Hunter Roche 86 points

Ira Oleson 82 points

Riley Barber 54 pounts

Slade Barber 19 points

Riggin Kiggins 16 points

(No other qualifiers)

TEAM ROPING

District 4 Champions

Hunter Roche

Cole Gunter 89 points

Wyatt Jensen

Boedy Thompson 63 points

Riley Barber

Laura Haight 42 points

Breyer Newman

Haylee Stroud 41 points

Nathan Payne

Daxton Jones 38 points

Wade Bell

Ira Oleson 32 points

BULL RIDING

District 4 Champion

Sage Allen 49 points

Ceasar Weed 48 points

Kason Palmer 38 points

(No other qualifiers)

BARREL RACING

District 4 Championship

Breyer Newman 68 points

Olivia Engberson 55 points

Kenedie Balster 55 points

Laura Haight 53 points

Josie Jo Johnson 52 points

McKinsey Torres 50 points

REINED COW HORSE

District 4 Champion

Haylee Stroud 40 points

Shaylie Crockett 35.5 points

Briggen Jones 28 points

Riggin Kiggins 22 points

Laura Haight 21.5 points

(No other qualifier)

GIRLS’ COW CUTTING

District 4 Champion

Alexandrea Austin 29 points

Collette Perry 26 points

Laura Haight 25 points

Hallie Rigby 22 points

(No other qualifiers)

ALL AROUND COWGIRL

Breyer Newman 301.00 points

RESERVE ALL AROUND COWGIRL

Madi Foster 199.5 points

ALL AROUND COWBOY

Ira Oleson 233.00 points

RESERVE ALL AROUND COWBOY

Hunter Roche 232.00 points

