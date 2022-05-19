BLACKFOOT – Another season for those cowboys and cowgirls who compete in District 4 High School Rodeo has now come and gone.
The annual trek through Southeastern Idaho is over after whistle stops in Pocatello, American Falls and finally Blackfoot and the dozen performances have left their impression on all of us.
There were many thrills and just as many spills as these high school athletes have given their all as they tried to make the top six in each event and qualify for the state finals rodeo in June.
Some were successful, others not so much. They will carry their bruises like a badge of honor, their successes with the big smiles on their faces and their defeats on their sleeves knowing that they did their best and for some, there will be next year.
For the graduating seniors, most will be headed out into the world and will be around next fall when the college rodeo season kicks off. For others, it could be back to the arena for more practice and the variety of summer rodeos in the area where they can keep the dream alive and still be part of the rodeo fraternity they all enjoy.
For the parents who suffered through the cold nights and early mornings to get their kids to the rodeos on time and make sure they were dressed appropriately and taught them something about life after high school, it is time to catch your breath before the next round starts up again.
For the top six in each event, it is on to the state finals at the Bannock County Events Center in June and a chance at the national high school finals where there is a lot of scholarship money on the line and college Coaches looking for that special cowboy or cowgirl that might just bring them a national title down the road.
It has been a lot of fun and for those who leave with a smile on their face, knowing that they did their best and it was good enough, great job. For those who leave wanting a little more, knowing that more hard work is ahead to get to the promised land, good for you, you learned a valuable lesson this spring.
For all of you, thanks for the memories and bringing the excitement of rodeo to us in our own backyards. It has been a pleasure and a joy to be able to watch each and every one of you and to get to know you a little bit better.
Here are the results of the final weekend of rodeo from District 4 High School Rodeo.
Friday night action in Blackfoot:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 67 points
(Only qualified ride)
BARREL RACING
Laura Haight 16.984 seconds
Kenedie Balster 17.358 seconds
Sophie Berlin 17.371 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Kenedie Balster 5.01 seconds
Madi Foster 12.680 seconds
Fallon Bedke 12.690 seconds
BULL RIDING
Sage Allen 76 points
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 7.60 seconds
Chloe Berlin 8.01 seconds
Madi Foster 8.57 seconds
POLE BENDING
Kaya Jenkins 21.082 seconds
Ryen Smith 21.117 seconds
Josie Jo Johnson 21.704 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ira Oleson 65 points
(Only qualified ride)
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Roche 15.01 seconds
Ira Oleson 16.84 seconds
(No other qualified times)
TEAM ROPING
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 9.40 seconds
Dylan Merritt
Kayden Paul 10.80 seconds
Quinn Merica
Kevi Broncho 15.36 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Hunter Roche 12.23 seconds
Boedy Thompson 13.16 seconds
Ira Oleson 15.11 seconds
Saturday morning performance:
BAREBACK RIDING
Sage Allen 63 points
(No other qualified ride)
BARREL RACING
Breyer Newman 17.228 seconds
McKinsely Torres 17.260 seconds
Olivia Engberson 17.368 seconds
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Haylee Stroud 2.82 seconds
Sophie Berlin 2.86 seconds
Falon Bedke 3.01 seconds
BULL RIDING
Kason Palmer 61 points
(Only qualified ride)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 7.12 seconds
Sophie Berlin 9.09 seconds
Kenedie Balster 9.19 seconds
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 20.295 seconds
Maquell Madsen 21.071 seconds
Laura Haight 21.087 seconds
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ira Oleson 63 points
(Only qualified ride)
STEER WRESTLING
Riley Barber 8.88 seconds
Slade Barber 9.75 seconds
Riggin Kiggins 19.81 seconds
TEAM ROPING
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 6.98 seconds
Nathan Payne
Daxton Jones 8.81 seconds
Wade Bell
Ira Oleson 15.82 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING
Wyatt Jensen 9.05 seconds
Boedy Thompson 11.41 seconds
Nathan Payne 22.68 seconds
EVENT LEADERS
(Top six advance to State Finals)
BAREBACK RIDING
District 4 Champion:
Sage Allen 120 points (Perfect score)
Chance Schielke 45 points
(No other qualifiers)
BREAKAWAY ROPING
District 4 Champion
Breyer Newman 55 points
Chloe Berlin 52 points
Haylee Stroud 45 points
Quinn Merica 44 points
Falon Bedke 43 points
Madi Foster 41 points
Sophie Berlin 41 points
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
District 4 Champion
Ira Oleson 60 points
Riley Barber 39 points
(No other qualifiers)
POLE BENDING
District 4 Champion
McKinsey Torres 77 points
Shaylie Crockett 62 points
Chloe Berlin 59 points
Ryen Smith 55 points
Maquell Madsen 46 points
Madi Foster 44 points
TIE DOWN ROPING
District 4 Champion
Wyatt Jensen 101 points
Boedy Thompson 95 points
Nathan Payne 64 points
Ira Oleson 59 points
Hunter Roche 57 points
Riley Barber 46 points
GOAT TYING
District 4 Champion
Breyer Newman 100 points
Madi Foster 82.50 points
Josie Jo Johnson 68 points
Kenedie Balster 60 points
Chloe Berlin 59 points
Jaycee Stroud 55 points
STEER WRESTLING
District 4 Champion
Hunter Roche 86 points
Ira Oleson 82 points
Riley Barber 54 pounts
Slade Barber 19 points
Riggin Kiggins 16 points
(No other qualifiers)
TEAM ROPING
District 4 Champions
Hunter Roche
Cole Gunter 89 points
Wyatt Jensen
Boedy Thompson 63 points
Riley Barber
Laura Haight 42 points
Breyer Newman
Haylee Stroud 41 points
Nathan Payne
Daxton Jones 38 points
Wade Bell
Ira Oleson 32 points
BULL RIDING
District 4 Champion
Sage Allen 49 points
Ceasar Weed 48 points
Kason Palmer 38 points
(No other qualifiers)
BARREL RACING
District 4 Championship
Breyer Newman 68 points
Olivia Engberson 55 points
Kenedie Balster 55 points
Laura Haight 53 points
Josie Jo Johnson 52 points
McKinsey Torres 50 points
REINED COW HORSE
District 4 Champion
Haylee Stroud 40 points
Shaylie Crockett 35.5 points
Briggen Jones 28 points
Riggin Kiggins 22 points
Laura Haight 21.5 points
(No other qualifier)
GIRLS’ COW CUTTING
District 4 Champion
Alexandrea Austin 29 points
Collette Perry 26 points
Laura Haight 25 points
Hallie Rigby 22 points
(No other qualifiers)
ALL AROUND COWGIRL
Breyer Newman 301.00 points
RESERVE ALL AROUND COWGIRL
Madi Foster 199.5 points
ALL AROUND COWBOY
Ira Oleson 233.00 points
RESERVE ALL AROUND COWBOY
Hunter Roche 232.00 points