ABERDEEN – By looking at the overall records of the teams in the South East Idaho Conference, the District 5, 2A girls’ basketball tournament should be led by Aberdeen with its 16-4 record, followed by West Side at 14-6 and then Soda Springs at 11-10.
That is not the way things shape up and that is the primary reason they keep two sets of records. By beating both Aberdeen and West Side in crucial regular season conference games, the Soda Springs Lady Cardinals earned the top seed in the tournament by virtue of their sparkling 8-0 record over Aberdeen at 6-2 and West Side at 4-4.
It has definitely been an interesting season for these three teams.
Soda Springs has always had a strong tradition in girls’ basketball, so it isn’t any wonder they are leading the conference as the teams head into tournament play with the first game being played Tuesday night.
The surprise is that their overall record is only one game above .500. But then again, the Lady Cardinals did not shy away from anyone this year when setting up their schedule. They played Ririe, Lapwai, Sugar-Salem, Snake River, Preston, and Star Valley, Wyo. They split with Snake River, who has been ranked second all year in 3A, lost twice to Sugar-Salem, the top-ranked team in 3A, lost twice to Ririe who is favored to win the Nuclear Conference, and split games with Star Valley.
That explains the 11-10 record, which, if they had settled for playing a bunch of teams to get wins, they would have been much better record-wise, but maybe not as good playing-wise as they are right now. No matter how you look at things, their 8-0 conference record speaks for itself.
That is not to say that Soda Springs will waltz their way to a state tournament bid. Their two wins against Aberdeen were by five and seven points, which means that a foul call here or there or a double dribble call or an out of bounds call could have changed those games considerably.
The two wins against West Side, a very respected team themselves, show wins by two points and 15 points, so a split with the Lady Pirates could have changed everything standing-wise. This tournament is going to be a dogfight from start to finish.
The tournament begins with a play-in game between Bear Lake and Malad, which most feel will go the way of Bear Lake. After all, Malad has only won a single game out of the 21 they have played, but this is tournament time and anything can and usually does happen.
That will set up Thursday night games between Aberdeen and West Side on the Tigers’ home floor while Soda Springs will likely end up against Bear Lake.
Both of these contests will be tight, hard-fought games. Nine points is all that separated Aberdeen and West Side in their two games this year, so the teams are well known to each other and they will both come out fighting. You would think Aberdeen holds an edge with their speed and inside play, but there is just something about those Lady Pirates and the way they keep fighting, even when the game seems to be out of hand. It should be interesting to see which of these teams will come out on top.
Soda Springs should be the team waiting for the winner of Aberdeen and West Side, but then again, it is hard to beat a team three times in a season and we have all seen that time and again, so if that scenario plays out, it could very well be Bear Lake and West Side who will move on to the finals of this tournament.
In any case, this tournament will have 1 1/2 teams that move on, with the second place team heading to Preston for a play-in game. That play-in game will be held in Burley on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. against a team to be announced for the eighth and final spot at the state tournament.