THOMAS – After sweeping through the regular season of the 3A South East Idaho Conference and racking up a 17-4 record along the way, the Snake River Lady Panthers would appear to be on the way to the state 3A girls’ basketball tournament.
This has been the scenario before and somebody always seems to throw a monkey wrench into the proceedings, but the tournament is in the hands of the Lady Panthers and following 30-point blowout wins over nemesis Marsh Valley in their two victories thus far it wouldn’t seem likely. Now American Falls, who has lost to Marsh Valley in their two games to date, would appear to have the hardest path to an unlikely tournament win, so it might be a bit of a stretch, but they would appear to be the danger in the tournament because they give Snake River a tougher time of things.
It will all begin on Tuesday night, when the American Falls Lady Beavers must travel to Marsh Valley for the opening game of the tournament. This game is all going to be about the mindset the Eagles approach the game with. They know the Lady Beavers can give them a tough game and whether they want to win will be the question. They know Snake River, just two days away, will likely bring their “A” game to the matchup just to ensure that they don’t lose the home court advantage.
American Falls actually has a better record than does Marsh Valley, at 11-10 to the Eagles’ 10-11, so the big question is why do they struggle when playing the Eagles. Is it a mental thing or just flat and inconsistent play?
They say it is very tough to beat a team three times in a season, so here is American Falls’ chance to prove that theory, although chances are that they will have to beat the Eagles twice if they are to win the district title. The way this tournament is set up, Snake River will only have to win two games, while the other two schools would likely have to win three or even four to get the job done. If it is to be the American Falls Lady Beavers, they’d better get on their horse right now and get the first one out of the way or they could see their season end quickly.
The second game of the tournament will pit the winner between Marsh Valley and American Falls squaring off against Snake River on Thursday. That game will be at Snake River at 7 p.m.
The way things have gone thus far between these three teams, Snake River is just a better team. They are faster, quicker, rebound better, have better leadership on the floor and seem to get all the loose balls. They score more points and they give up less points and that is what it is going to come down to.
It probably doesn’t matter who wins between American Falls and Marsh Valley, what they will see will be the same thing from Snake River. It is going to be a race to 50 as some like to say and that will favor Snake River. In their 17 wins, they have reached 50 more than a dozen times and only once have they scored 50 and not won the game. That was against Sugar-Salem, the unanimous choice as the top team in the state in 3A play.
That says a lot for Snake River and their ability to play defense as well. The Lady Panthers are only giving up 43 points per game so if you are going to beat them, you’d better bring your offense and make your shots. If you don’t, it will be a long bus ride home following the game.
This tournament appears to be Snake River’s to win or lose, so they’d better come prepared to win it, because the other two teams will be all out to try and upset the Lady Panthers. Can they do it?
That remains to be seen, but it is unlikely.