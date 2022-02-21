District 5, 3A wrestling

Just like here in the 220 pound weight class, Marsh Valley claimed the team title.

AMERICAN FALLS – The 3A District 5 wrestling tournament was held this year in American Falls and the three-team South East Conference sent their three teams to the tournament. When all the smoke cleared and the mats were washed down, there was a total of four points separating the three teams for the team title, with Marsh Valley winning, American Falls finishing second and perennial state champion contender Snake River ending up in third.

The top two individuals in each weight class advance to the state tournament plus an odd individual in some classes who were the highest finishing seeded wrestler that did not qualify being added to the field on a statewide basis

The team scores follow, plus the individual finishers in the 15 weight classes.

Team Scores

1 Marsh Valley 237.0

2 American Falls 234.0

3 Snake River 233.0

Individuals finishers:

98 pounds Collin Morris, Marsh Valley

Seth Lish, Marsh Valley

Jonathan Todd, American Falls

Fracisco Burrola, American Falls

106 pounds Kolter Burton, American Falls

Brian Benson, Snake River

Alex Rosales, American Falls

113 pounds Mason Aiken, American Falls

Jace Leavitt, Snake River

Clancy Harris, Marsh Valley

120 pounds Fabian Avalos, American Falls

Daxton Jones, Snake River

Cash Payne, American Falls

126 pounds Brock Young, Marsh Valley

Jimmy Vasquez, American Falls

Daute DeGiulio, Snaek River

Carson Evans, American Falls

132 pounds Easton Gardner, Snake River

Grayson Williams, American Falls

Gunner Johnson, Marsh Valley

Hank Hunt, American Falls

138 pounds Brady Dahlke, Marsh Valley

Emilio Caldera, Snake River

Tuff Solomon, Marsh Valley

Wrendon Osborne, American Falls

145 pounds Gary Hunter, Snake River

Cole Dahlke, Marsh Valley

Raphaeil Avalos, American Falls

Dallin Worlton, Marsh Valley

152 pounds Ryker Gibson, Marsh Valley

Levi Belnap, Snake River

Tanner Hartley, American Falls

Jaden Ketner, Marsh Valley

160 pounds Lance Hunter, Snake River

Ryker Permann, American Falls

Austin Benson, Marsh Valley

Ismael Christiansen, Marsh Valley

170 pounds Brad Benson, Marsh Valley

Lane Carter, Snake River

Wyatt Samargis, Snake River

Brock Bailey, American Falls

182 pounds Colby Permann, American Falls

Manual Martinez, American Falls

Artzelz Christiansen, Marsh Valley

Jack Gibson, Snake River

195 pounds Easton Branson, Marsh Valley

Adrian Vega, American Falls

Salvador Ortiz, American Falls

220 pounds Hunter McQuibey, Marsh Valley

Dylan Anderton, Snake River

Adam West, Snake River

Braxton Kunz, American Falls

285 pounds Joshua Curzon, Snake River

Kade England, Snake River

Brandson Cody, Marsh Valley

Cesar Palacios, American Falls

