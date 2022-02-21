AMERICAN FALLS – The 3A District 5 wrestling tournament was held this year in American Falls and the three-team South East Conference sent their three teams to the tournament. When all the smoke cleared and the mats were washed down, there was a total of four points separating the three teams for the team title, with Marsh Valley winning, American Falls finishing second and perennial state champion contender Snake River ending up in third.
The top two individuals in each weight class advance to the state tournament plus an odd individual in some classes who were the highest finishing seeded wrestler that did not qualify being added to the field on a statewide basis
The team scores follow, plus the individual finishers in the 15 weight classes.
Team Scores
1 Marsh Valley 237.0
2 American Falls 234.0
3 Snake River 233.0
Individuals finishers:
98 pounds Collin Morris, Marsh Valley
Seth Lish, Marsh Valley
Jonathan Todd, American Falls
Fracisco Burrola, American Falls
106 pounds Kolter Burton, American Falls
Brian Benson, Snake River
Alex Rosales, American Falls
113 pounds Mason Aiken, American Falls
Jace Leavitt, Snake River
Clancy Harris, Marsh Valley
120 pounds Fabian Avalos, American Falls
Daxton Jones, Snake River
Cash Payne, American Falls
126 pounds Brock Young, Marsh Valley
Jimmy Vasquez, American Falls
Daute DeGiulio, Snaek River
Carson Evans, American Falls
132 pounds Easton Gardner, Snake River
Grayson Williams, American Falls
Gunner Johnson, Marsh Valley
Hank Hunt, American Falls
138 pounds Brady Dahlke, Marsh Valley
Emilio Caldera, Snake River
Tuff Solomon, Marsh Valley
Wrendon Osborne, American Falls
145 pounds Gary Hunter, Snake River
Cole Dahlke, Marsh Valley
Raphaeil Avalos, American Falls
Dallin Worlton, Marsh Valley
152 pounds Ryker Gibson, Marsh Valley
Levi Belnap, Snake River
Tanner Hartley, American Falls
Jaden Ketner, Marsh Valley
160 pounds Lance Hunter, Snake River
Ryker Permann, American Falls
Austin Benson, Marsh Valley
Ismael Christiansen, Marsh Valley
170 pounds Brad Benson, Marsh Valley
Lane Carter, Snake River
Wyatt Samargis, Snake River
Brock Bailey, American Falls
182 pounds Colby Permann, American Falls
Manual Martinez, American Falls
Artzelz Christiansen, Marsh Valley
Jack Gibson, Snake River
195 pounds Easton Branson, Marsh Valley
Adrian Vega, American Falls
Salvador Ortiz, American Falls
220 pounds Hunter McQuibey, Marsh Valley
Dylan Anderton, Snake River
Adam West, Snake River
Braxton Kunz, American Falls
285 pounds Joshua Curzon, Snake River
Kade England, Snake River
Brandson Cody, Marsh Valley
Cesar Palacios, American Falls