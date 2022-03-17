POCATELLO – It was a typical all-star game that was presented by the District 5 Coaches Association on Monday night at Pocatello High School.
The annual event, featuring seniors from the District 5 high schools was a run-and-gun contest in both cases, the girls’ game and the boys’ game.
The girls, as they should, took the floor first and they went right to work behind the first basket made which was by Yasmin Ortiz of Aberdeen and three-point shooting was on the mind of most of the players. The main exception was post player Ellie Watson, also of Aberdeen, who was a workhorse on the boards, grabbing virtually every rebound that was within reach and since she was dominating, she put a good portion of those rebounds right back into the bucket.
In years past, it had been the 4A and 5A schools that seemed to dominate the action in the game, but this year it was the 3A and 2A schools that made most of the plays and were responsible for most of the action.
Players like Ortiz, Watson and Driscoll and Phillips, all from Aberdeen — the state runner-up in this year’s state basketball tournament, combined with the players from the likes of Rockland, Grace and Marsh Valley to provide most of the scoring for the North team, who was victorious by the final score of 85-56. That isn’t to say that Halle Richards of Highland and Alexia Tinno of Pocatello weren’t effective because they were, it was just a stage for the small schools and they responded.
The play by Watson nabbed her the MVP award, a scholarship provided by the 5th District Coaches Association and exemplified her play during the game.
On the other bench, the South team was led by Allison Horsely of Century, who was all over the court, and Riley Ward of Preston and MaKayla Robertson of Preston, but the star of the team was another 2A player in Sienna Fuller of West Side who took MVP honors for her team, once again showing that on a stage like this, even the smaller schools can represent in a big way.
When the boys hit the floor, the three-point shooters were on fire from the very beginning, hitting long range bombs from all points of the floor.
The South team was especially effective, scoring off the hands of Karter Howell, Ryan Payne and Kade Jensen and opening up a big lead early on. It didn’t seem to matter when the teams made their substitutions, the South kept on firing in the long range shots and before long had established a 20-point lead.
The North slowly began chipping away at the lead. The North was a bit quicker and got to the rim a lot more than the South was able to and that allowed them to cut into the lead basket by basket. It was more of a team effort and both teams were soon playing defense like it mattered rather than just something they did because it was expected.
As the score closed to within 10 points, the intensity rose and the contact was more and more obvious and the officials became more and more involved with the game.
In the boys’ game, much as it was in the girls’ game, the smaller schools were able to make a good showing of themselves.
Justus Bright of Aberdeen had several show-stopping sequences where his passing led directly to baskets as did North Gem’s Bridger Hatch and the pair of Karter Howell and Payton Howe from Marsh Valley.
For the North team, it was Bryler Shurtliff of West Side and Paycen Anderson of Grace and the Rockland boys, Wes Matthews and Dylan Marrit, who would shine before the game was over.
As the game wound down, the North eventually would grab the lead from the South, but with the officials adding a few second here and there toward the end of the game, it was anybody’s contest clear until the final buzzer sounded. With a three-point margin, Payton Howe was fouled from three-point land and went to shoot free throws with a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime. He hit the first and missed the second and intentionally missed the third in an effort to secure the rebound and get one more chance at the tie, but failed.
When it was all over, it was a one-point victory for the North, 89-88.
The most valuable players, each receiving a scholarship from the Coaches Association, were Bryler Shurtliff of West Side and Karter Howell of Marsh Valley for the North and South teams, respectively.