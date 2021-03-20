POCATELLO — The Annual District 5 all-star basketball games for the seniors of the various schools in District 5 was held on Monday night and if this game was any indication, these seniors will be missed in the coming year.
Usually the highlight of the games are the halftime contests with three-point shooting for the girls and dunking for the boys, but this year, all eyes were focused on Snake River’s Noah Watt. A precocious three-point shooter, Watt put on a demonstration of how to take the other team out of the game with the three-point shot.
Watt delivered and delivered and was hitting from all points on the court, doing what many must have thought was an imitation of Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, as there was no limit to how far out he would take a shot.
In all, Watt would hit 10 long range jumpers and it led to him being named the most valuable player in the game.
In an “oh by the way” bit of news, the South beat the North 110-100, in a game that thrilled all of those in attendance with the display of long range shooting.
For the girls, it was Zoie Armstrong who led the South team to a 59-52 win and earn the most valuable player award for the girls. Chloe Fullmer was also named as the North MVP as the two ladies would score 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the contest.
The game was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when the two teams lined up for introductions, the officials tossed out shirts. The souvenirs, however, still had the year 2020 printed on them, a reminder of the game that never happened a year ago.
The two halftime contests, dunking for the boys and three-point shooting for the girls, went to seniors who were no surprise to the crowd.
In the three-point shooting, Josee Steadman of Snake River, a record holder at the state girls’ championships for her three-point shooting, won the contest as she showed off her ability to shoot the three. A Colorado Mesa signee to play basketball beginning next year, Steadman showed why she is expected to be a four-time all-state player when those awards are announced later in the year.
For the boys, it was North Gem’s James Bodily who made a windmill sweeping dunk to claim the dunk contest. Bodily, one of the best scorers in the state, threw down his specialty dunk and easily claimed the dunk contest title for this year.
The efforts of the players was very much appreciated by the crowd and when the game was over, youngsters lined up for autographs from their favorite players.