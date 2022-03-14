IDAHO FALLS – Senior showcases and all-star games are always a lot of fun and they give the athletes a chance to show off their talents. There is very little defense and there will be a lot of three-point shooting and dunks when the opportunity presents itself.
In the case of prep basketball’s District 6 Senior Showcase, it is an event that is sponsored by the District 6 officials and they use the ceremony as an opportunity to present a number of scholarships for the players and the naming of the Sportsmanship Award of the year for both boys and girls.
There is a dunking contest and a three-point shooting contest and those are also fun to watch and cheer on favorite players.
In this format, the all-star players were divided into eight teams so there could be four competitive games.
The girls started things off with the 3A-2A-1A girls divided into a pair of teams, East and West, for the first game, in which there were lots of three-point shots taken, defense took a back seat and fast break opportunities were plentiful. The game had a running clock for both halves and the West team was the winner.
The second game, also for the ladies, was a division of 5A-4A girls, also broken into two teams, East and West. Where else could you see a post player of the caliber of Blackfoot’s Hadley Humpherys — she of the 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career, a virtual double-double waiting to happen — step out of her zone and start firing in three-point shots. She showed that she has evolved her game to the point that she will be an outside threat at the next level, which can only add to the excitement for her college team next year. The West team was once again victorious in this game.
For the boys, the first game was also a division of 3A-2A-1A players into an East and a West squad and for the third time in the evening, the West was again victorious.
When it came time for the 5A-4A boys’ contest, there was suddenly some defense being played and the inside dunking game emerged along with the three-point shooting game. Blackfoot’s Miles Toussaint showed off his shooting ability as he sank three consecutive shots beginning with a top of the arc and moving backwards several steps from there. His fourth attempt, which came just on the halfcourt line, rimmed out or he would have had the stat of the night.
In this contest, the East finally broke through for a win, but there were handshakes all around and a lot of hugs from fans and players alike.
The real show was put on in the three-point shooting contest and the slam dunk contest.
In the three-point shooting contest, it was a pair of 11’s, number 11 from Firth’s boys’ team and number 11 from Blackfoot’s girls’ team in Cooper Leslie and Izzy Arave, who combined for 20 three-point baskets in only 60 seconds to earn the top prize.
In the slam dunk contest, it was Hillcrest player Zach Greenig who took the top honors in a dunk-off as he thrilled fans when he leaped over a teammate and slammed the ball home to earn the top honor.
Also on the agenda for the night was the presentation of the Sportsman of the Year Awards and a pair of special scholarship awards as well.
One of the Sportsmen of the Year awards went to Shelley’s Alexis Leckington — a Miss Russet winner, an all-star volleyball and basketball player and soon to be a student at Eastern Utah State University in Price, after signing her letter of intent.
All in all, it was a night to remember and a great reason for traditions such as this to continue, if for no other reason than camaraderie shown between players and fans and fun given to the youngsters in attendance.