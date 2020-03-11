BLACKFOOT – Following a second place finish in the 3A state girls’ basketball tournament, the awards are beginning to pile up for the Snake River Lady Panthers.
After being named the Most Valuable Player in the state tournament, Panther Josee Steadman and teammate Jordyn Gilbert have been named to the 3A District 5 all-conference first team, while Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson were both named to the second team.
Additional recognition for the Panthers is sure to be forthcoming when the Idaho Statesman names its all-state teams in the various classifications in the very near future.
After leading Snake River to a conference title and state runner-up finish, the Panther players were picked for the squads announced this week after being voted on by the league’s coaches.
Marsh Valley had two first-teamers in Zoie Armstrong and Valarie Vorwaller and second-teamer Taylor Argyle.
McKenzie Long led American Falls as a first-teamer, while teammates Emma Barclay and Grace Barclay were second-teamers.
First team
Josee Steadman, Snake River; Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River; Zoie Armstrong, Marsh Valley; Valarie Vorwaller, Marsh Valley; Mckenzie Long, American Falls
Second team
Adia Goff, Snake River; Sage Stimpson, Snake River; Taylor Argyle, Marsh Valley; Emma Barclay, American Falls; Grace Barclay, American Falls.