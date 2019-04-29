BLACKFOOT – The local District 6, 4A baseball tournament is set to kick off today, when Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest, a team that they just swept last week to secure the four seed in the tournament.
All of the tournament match-ups will be best-of-three games and the format has a doubleheader played today and if the two teams split, then a third game will be played on Wednesday to decide who moves on.
Tuesday’s action will feature Blackfoot hosting Hillcrest in one of the match-ups and Skyline, the three seed, will be hosting Shelley. Game times at both venues will be 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Winners of the two series will advance on to series against Idaho Falls and Bonneville, with the lowest remaining seed getting the pleasure of meeting with Idaho Falls and the higher remaining seed advancing to play Bonneville. Those games will take place on Friday with game times of 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and if there is a split in those doubleheaders, then the third game being played on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The championship series is set to begin on Tuesday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the higher seed’s venue. The winner of that game will advance to the state tournament and the loser will move to a state play-in game on Saturday, May 11, against a team to be named. That play-in game will be played at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.