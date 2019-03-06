The annual Fifth District All-Star Game for the girls has announced the players selected to participate. All of the selections are seniors from their respective teams and will have the opportunity to also participate in a three-point shooting contest at halftime of their game.

The game will take place at Pocatello High School on Monday and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Following the girls' game will be a boys' game, however, players for that contest have not been released to the Bingham County Chronicle at press time on Wednesday. That game will begin at 7 p.m and as soon as rosters are available, they will be printed in the Sports section.

Heading the North Squad will be:

Astra Mack of Aberdeen

Whitney Lloyd of Bear Lake

Olivia Holt of Century

Chinma Njoku of Century

Teasley Freeman of North Gem

Mary Benally of Sho-Ban

Rylee Appeney of Sho-Ban

Leilani Finlayson of Soda Springs

Kate White of Soda Springs

Reagen Yamauchi of Soda Springs

Jocelyn Balls of Soda Springs

Abbie Tew of Snake River

Abby Morgan of Snake River

Mia Harper of Snake River

Jaycee Robinson of West Side

The North Team will be coached by Chris Shuler of Century and Wade Schvaneveldt of Soda Springs.

The South Squad will have:

Alexis Sorensen of Grace

Mallori Vawdrey of Highland

Baiely Farrer of Highland

Makenna Baker of Highland

Kimberly Hawes of Highland

Kadli Hannah of Malad

Shawnee Simpson of Malad

Brittlyn Hubbard of Malad

Tinasia Christiansen of Marsh Valley

Abigail Pearson of Pocatello

Destiny Harris of Pocatello

Alyssa Wood of Preston

Brittany Dow of Preston

Brinkley Boyer of Rockland

Eryn Parrish of Rockland

The South Team will be coached by Gino Mariani of Highland and Vern Nelson of Rockland.

The all-star game traditionally is a wide-open affair with lots of fast breaks, three-point shooting and very little defense. The girls will showcase their three-point shooting and fast breaks and the scores should be high. All proceeds from the contest will go to a scholarship fund and be awarded at the game.

