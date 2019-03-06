The annual Fifth District All-Star Game for the girls has announced the players selected to participate. All of the selections are seniors from their respective teams and will have the opportunity to also participate in a three-point shooting contest at halftime of their game.
The game will take place at Pocatello High School on Monday and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Following the girls' game will be a boys' game, however, players for that contest have not been released to the Bingham County Chronicle at press time on Wednesday. That game will begin at 7 p.m and as soon as rosters are available, they will be printed in the Sports section.
Heading the North Squad will be:
Astra Mack of Aberdeen
Whitney Lloyd of Bear Lake
Olivia Holt of Century
Chinma Njoku of Century
Teasley Freeman of North Gem
Mary Benally of Sho-Ban
Rylee Appeney of Sho-Ban
Leilani Finlayson of Soda Springs
Kate White of Soda Springs
Reagen Yamauchi of Soda Springs
Jocelyn Balls of Soda Springs
Abbie Tew of Snake River
Abby Morgan of Snake River
Mia Harper of Snake River
Jaycee Robinson of West Side
The North Team will be coached by Chris Shuler of Century and Wade Schvaneveldt of Soda Springs.
The South Squad will have:
Alexis Sorensen of Grace
Mallori Vawdrey of Highland
Baiely Farrer of Highland
Makenna Baker of Highland
Kimberly Hawes of Highland
Kadli Hannah of Malad
Shawnee Simpson of Malad
Brittlyn Hubbard of Malad
Tinasia Christiansen of Marsh Valley
Abigail Pearson of Pocatello
Destiny Harris of Pocatello
Alyssa Wood of Preston
Brittany Dow of Preston
Brinkley Boyer of Rockland
Eryn Parrish of Rockland
The South Team will be coached by Gino Mariani of Highland and Vern Nelson of Rockland.
The all-star game traditionally is a wide-open affair with lots of fast breaks, three-point shooting and very little defense. The girls will showcase their three-point shooting and fast breaks and the scores should be high. All proceeds from the contest will go to a scholarship fund and be awarded at the game.