BLACKFOOT – With the district cross country meets coming up on Wednesday, here is a short preview of how the local teams should be able to fare when the dust settles and the teams and individuals are selected for the state meet at Portneuf Wellness Center on Oct. 30-31.
Beginning with the 3A South East Idaho/District 5 meet, it should be all about the Snake River Panthers, both boys and girls, who have won every district cross country meet for as long as anyone can remember. This year shouldn’t be any different.
For the boys, who are ranked as high as second in the state behind Sugar-Salem, this should be a walk in the park, or around the marina as it were.
The Panthers have two of the top five ranked runners in the state for 3A in Keegan McCaw and Lincoln High. When you have that kind of clout, you would expect to win.
It gets even tougher for anyone else to get in the hunt, when you narrow things down to just the District 5 runners and four of the top five times in the district belong to Snake River. It should be just a workout for the Panthers to claim another district title and qualify their team for the state meet next week.
For the girls, they will win, hands down. They have dominated this district and conference for a number of years and this year is no different. They will have the only full team, so this meet is all about qualifying as many runners as possible to continue the experience gathering for a young team and keep building towards a state title as well.
The top five times in this district belong to Snake River runners, led by freshman Hailey Raymond and sophomore Kylee Morgan. When you add in another freshman in Allister Dillow, three of the top five runners are still learning how to run and will rely on the two seniors, Kierra Jensen and Morgan Sensenbach, to lead them around the course this week on their way to another title and trip to the state meet.
The 4A, High Country Conference/District 6 meet will be held at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls and looks to be Blackfoot boys’ chance to pick up a district title and make a run at a state title as well.
With four of the top runners in the High Country Conference, led by Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas, Paden Parmenter and JT Morgan; the Broncos should have little trouble holding off Skyline for the district title and advancing the entire team to the state meet. This team is very young and the future is very bright for this group of runners who have their best days in front of them.
For the girls, their best days may be in front of them as it looks like Skyline is the team to beat. They have a solid group of runners ranked in the top five of the district and are definitely the team to beat. The Lady Broncos are improving, but are still learning and will continue to add the pieces they need to get to the top.
In 2A, Nuclear Conference/District 6 meet, which will be hosted by Firth this year, it looks like a walk in the park for Salmon. They have dominated several of the local cross country meets this year, even taking down a lot of the 4A and 5A programs in the process. In the recent meet in Firth, Johnathon Simmons beat the field which included teams like Rigby, Blackfoot and Snake River and the senior has a younger brother who is only a freshman that has put pressure on him for the top spot on the team. There is depth and quality on the Salmon team who should be the winner. That is too bad for North Fremont, Ririe, West Jefferson and Firth, because three of the top teams in the state reside in this conference and there are only two automatic team berths to state. Someone will have to get lucky and get a wild card berth to advance.
For the girls, West Jefferson and Salmon will battle it out for the top spot and it should be a great battle to watch. Firth’s top runner is Cassi Robbins and the multiple state champion in track has improved all season long and deserves a chance to qualify in here as well. If it comes down to a sprint, the 400 meter champion in track from 2019 may be tough down the stretch for sure.
The 1A, District 5 meet will be held at Bear Lake and there will be a handful of individuals representing Sho-Ban in the meet. They don’t have enough runners to field a team for either boys or girls, but their individuals have shown up for every meet and they will be there this week, trying to grab one of the individual spots at the State of Idaho Cross Country meet next week.
Well that wraps up the quick preview of the local teams with Blackfoot and Snake River looking like they will be bringing home the hardware this week and there will be a recap of their district results as well as a preview of their chances at a state title next week in Pocatello.