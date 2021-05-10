TERRETON – The 2A Nuclear Conference, one of the strongest 2A conferences in Idaho, is kicking off the Nuclear Conference softball tournament for 2021 to determine their representatives to the 2021 state tournament on Monday afternoon, when West Jefferson hosts North Fremont at 2:30 p.m. and just prior, Firth hosts Challis-Mackay at 12:30 p.m.
Both West Jefferson and Firth have strong squads who have proven to be worthy of being the top two seeds in the conference/District 6 tournament.
The tournament actually began last Saturday, when North Fremont played Ririe in a single elimination contest. That game had North Fremont eliminating Ririe 21-10, placing them directly in front of top seed West Jefferson, the tournament host.
The tournament will continue on Monday, with the losers of the games between West Jefferson/North Fremont and Firth/Challis-Mackay playing each other in an elimination contest.
The tournament will continue on Wednesday and teams either advance or are eliminated.
The game between Firth and Challis-Mackay will be covered in these pages of the Bingham News Chronicl as the results become available.
In the 4A, High Country Conference, play will begin on Tuesday and the Blackfoot Lady Broncos will be in action with a game beginning at 4 p.m.
The Lady Broncos earned the top seed and will be at home for that first game. This would appear to be the Lady Broncos’ tournament to win or lose, but a good beginning will be essential and they must get off to a good start.
The Lady Broncos would appear to have plenty of talent to get the job done, starting with a top notch starting pitcher in Kymber Wieland who is expected to take the ball for the opening game on Tuesday.
The Lady Broncos have talent up and down the lineup with power, speed, hitting and of course base running as well.
The one hangup appears to be defense, so the Lady Broncos will need to play clean in the field and not give away runs to the opponents.
There is power in the lineup at first base in Tylar Dalley, right field with Demry Wixom, at second in Vic Agado, behind the plate with Maui Taufaui as well as other positions.
There is speed on the base paths in Marli Pearson and Madi Duke and of course the up and coming players like Sami Stacey will be essential for a tournament win as the play goes along.
For the 3A Snake River Lady Panthers, they have the perfect spot from which to strike a major blow and get to state as they have already downed the Marsh Valley Eagles and now sit in the cat bird’s seat with a chance at an upset and a path to the state tournament..
The state tournament begins on May 21-22 and will be held in Nampa at Skyview Park.
The 3A tournament begins on May 21-22 at Timberline High School in Boise.
The 2A tournament is scheduled to begin on May 21-22 at West Park in Nampa.
The 1A tournament is scheduled to begin on May 21-22 at GALS Park in Caldwell.
The 5A tournament is scheduled to begin on May 21-22 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.