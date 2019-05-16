BLACKFOOT – The District 4 High School Rodeo has completed five of the six weeks of rodeo action, including the first of a two-week run in Blackfoot.
Ten of the 12 performances are in the books and the leaders in the 10 divisions all know what they have to do to secure the district championship for themselves. Some of the divisions are locked up and some are still wide open, needing a good performance this week in Blackfoot.
Last Friday night’s performances went as follows.
Bareback Riding
Zac Porath came up big with a 45 point ride to win the performance. Tristan Smith was second with a 44 and both picked up valuable points for the overall standings.
Barrel Racing
Harley Beasley was first with a time of 16.54, second Andria Hutchens with a 16.797 and third was Morgan Reynolds with a 16.798.
Breakaway Roping
Charlie Swan took the performance with a time of 3.70, while Libby Swan was second with a time of 3.83 and Karlee Reynolds was third with a time of 4.01.
Goat Tying
Caylee Bradshaw took the performance with a time of 8.310 while Breyer Newman finished second with a time of 8.72 and McKinsey Torres was third with a time of 9.85.
Pole Bending
First was Laynee Gregersen with a time of 21.534 while Kamri Copeland was second with a time of 21.640 and Morgan Reynolds was third with a time of 21.718.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Only two riders made the eight-second ride, Wyatt Warren with a score of 41 and Martin Law with a score of 33.
Steer Wrestling
Only Gage Gregersen was able to earn a time and it was a good one at 9.69 seconds.
Team Roping
Macijo Broncho and Max Hoge teamed up to post a 9.240 time, good enough for the win. Overall leaders Cooper Duffin and Chance Moldenhauer were second with a time of 15.86 and Chance Williams and Sod Williams were third with a time of 23.460.
Tie Down Roping
Cooper Duffin won this event once again with a time of 10.780 seconds while Dillon Christensen was second with a time of 12.580 seconds and Carson Herres was third with a time of 13.070 seconds.
Last Saturday morning’s performance
Bareback Riding
The cowboys showed up on Saturday and five of the riders made scores led by Dawson Davis with a 62 while Sage Allen finished second with a score of 60. In third was Rawley Johnson with a 58.
Barrel Racing
Morgan Carson won the event on Saturday with a time of 16.076 while Emelie Anderson was second with a 16.096 time and Maquell Madsen was third with a time of 16.184.
Breakaway Roping
Leading the way on Saturday was Libby Swan with a fast time of 2.720 while Kevi Broncho was able to clock a 3.270 and Breyer Newman had a fast time as well with a 3.320.
Bull Riding
Only one cowboy was able to get the eight seconds and it was a score of 53, good enough for the win.
Goat Tying
Harley Beasley showed up in a big way, winning with a time of 7.900 while Laynee Gregersen was second with a time of 9.820 seconds and third was Breyer Newman with a time of 10.170.
Pole Bending
The winner was Makenzi Scott with a time of 22.204 and that just beat out Kamri Copeland who had a time of 22.356. In third was Morgan Carson with a time of 22.656.
Saddle Bronc Riding
There was a tie at the top with Martin Law and Wyatt Warren both earning scores of 45, while Jeffrey Law checked in third with a score of 40.
Team Roping
Duffin Cooper and Chance Moldenhauer have virtually owned this event and they won the performance with a time of 6.140 while Jace Erickson and Riley Barber were second with a time of 10.010 and Clayton Herres and Carson Herres were third with a time of 17.500.
Tie Down Roping
Saturday’s performance saw Hunter Roche with the top time of 10.910 and Copper Duffin was second with a time of 10.990 and Max Hoge finished third with a time of 12.80.
Overall Standings
Bareback Riding – Rawley Johnson has 66 points and Dawson Davis has 62.5 points.
Pole Bending – Kamri Copeland has 68.50 points and Laynee Gregersen has 63.00.
Saddle Bronc Riding – Wyatt Warren leads with 19.50 points, Martin Law has 18.50, Jeffrey Law 18.0.
Breakaway Roping – Charlie Swan leads with 62. points, Harley Beasley has 54.5.
Tie Down Roping – Max Hoge of Snake River leads with 65 points, Cooper Duffin has 63.
Goat Tying – Laynee Gregersen has 80 points to lead, Caylee Bradshaw has 73 and Breyer Newman 65.
Steer Wrestling – Gage Gregersen leads with 65 points while Hunter Roche is second with 39.
Team Roping – Cooper Duffin and Chance Moldenhauer have 96 points to lead, while Max Hoge and Macijo Broncho have 48 to be a clear second.
Bull Riding – Rawley Johnson leads with 20 points, a three-way tie with 10 points with Riley Barber, Antonio Hollum and Wyatt Remington.
Barrel Racing – Isabel Hyde leads with 64 points, Morgan Carson has 60 points, Maquell Madsen has 44 points.
All Around Cowboy – Cooper Duffin leads with 159 points on two events, Chance Moldenhauer has 149 points on two events, Gage Gregersen has 137 points on three events.
All Around Cowgirl – Harley Beasley leads with 205.5 points on five events, Breyer Newman, a rookie, is second with 158 points on five events, and Laynee Gregersen has 149 points on 4 events.
The final two performances will take place at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds with Friday night’s performance beginning at 6 p.m. and Saturday morning’s performance starting at 10 a.m.