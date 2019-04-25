BLACKFOOT – The second week of high school rodeo in this area of Idaho is over and the results are posted as the cowboys and cowgirls load up their trailers and horses and head to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for weeks three and four of rodeo action.
Along the way, we have begun to see some of the names of athletes that will be accumulating enough points in their specialties and be prime contestants for state honors when the entire state of Idaho gathers in Pocatello for the state finals in June.
After this weekend, District 4 rodeo will be at the halfway point and this publication will begin to single out those competitors who have started to accumulate enough points to make the state finals.
The way things are going right now, there are some fine athletes out there who are doing some pretty impressive things.
Here are the results from the second weekend of rodeo at Pocatello last week to give an idea of who to watch for this week in American Falls.
Friday events
BAREBACK RIDING
Dawson Davis 62
Sage Allen 61
Rawley Johnson 55
(No other qualified rides)
BARREL RACING
Isabel Hyde 16.302
Madison Woods 16.387
Harley Beasley 16.429
Andria Hutchens 16.430
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Jacey Nielsen 3.64
Charlie Swan 3.95
Macijo Broncho 4.04
Breyer Newman 4.05
BULL RIDING
(No qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Laynee Gregersen 7.940
Caylee Bradshaw 8.610
Jacey Nielsen 8.900
Kevi Broncho 10.370
POLE BENDING
Kamri Copeland 20.671
Morgan Reynolds 20.997
Laynee Gregersen 21.809
Maquell Madsen 21.910
SADDLEBRONC RIDING
(No qualifed rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Gage Gregersen 6.920
Riley Barber 16.290
(No other qualifed times)
TEAM ROPING
Cooper Duffin 12.160
Chance Moldenhauer 12.160
Macijo Broncho 12.560
Max Hoge 12.560
Keegan Taylor 15.460
Cooper Evans 15.460
Dawson Davis 19.530
Dillon Christensen 19.530
TIE DOWN ROPING
Cooper Duffin 9.62
Nich Chappell 9.73
Max Hoge 13.85
Chance Williams 15.900
SATURDAY Events
BAREBACK RIDING
Rawley Johnson 63
Dawson Davis 62
Zach Porath 51
Sage Allen 47
BARREL RACING
Isabel Hyde 15.991
Morgan Carson 16.136
Maquell Madsen 16.235
Lili Bell 16.385
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Sanora Thomas 3.410
Libby Swan 3.950
Charlie Swan 3.950
Breyer Newman 4.100
BULL RIDING
(No qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
Breyer Newman 8.380
Laynee Gregersen 8.850
Caylee Bradshaw 8.980
Harley Beasley 9.300
POLE BENDING
McKinsey Torres 20.830
Harley Beasley 20.939
Kamri Copeland 21.036
Morgan Reynolds 21.086
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
(No qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
Stockton Giles 6.450
Gage Gregersen 23.980
Dawson Davis 29.330
Collin Williams 29.480
TEAM ROPING
Macijo Broncho 9.380
Max Hoge 9.380
Charlie Swan 10.530
Keston Palleson 10.530
Cooper Duffin 11.580
Chance Moldenhauer 11.580
Nick Chappell 12.600
Gage Gregersen 12.600
TIE DOWN ROPING
Cooper Duffin 9.820
Kellen Merica 10.760
Dillon Christensen 10.910
Nick Chappell 11.380
Friday night’s performance will begin at 6 p.m. at the American Falls/Power County Fairgrounds and the Saturday morning performance will begin at 10 a.m., again at the American Falls/Power County Fairgrounds.
Points are awarded to the top ten finishers in each event on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis but only to qualified rides or times.
Qualifiers to the state finals rodeo will be based upon the accumulation of points from each of the 12 performances in the District 4 rodeos.