High school saddle bronc
Buy Now

A high school saddle bronc rider flies high in the air during a wild ride.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

BLACKFOOT – The second week of high school rodeo in this area of Idaho is over and the results are posted as the cowboys and cowgirls load up their trailers and horses and head to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for weeks three and four of rodeo action.

Along the way, we have begun to see some of the names of athletes that will be accumulating enough points in their specialties and be prime contestants for state honors when the entire state of Idaho gathers in Pocatello for the state finals in June.

After this weekend, District 4 rodeo will be at the halfway point and this publication will begin to single out those competitors who have started to accumulate enough points to make the state finals.

The way things are going right now, there are some fine athletes out there who are doing some pretty impressive things.

Here are the results from the second weekend of rodeo at Pocatello last week to give an idea of who to watch for this week in American Falls.

Friday events

BAREBACK RIDING

Dawson Davis 62

Sage Allen 61

Rawley Johnson 55

(No other qualified rides)

BARREL RACING

Isabel Hyde 16.302

Madison Woods 16.387

Harley Beasley 16.429

Andria Hutchens 16.430

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Jacey Nielsen 3.64

Charlie Swan 3.95

Macijo Broncho 4.04

Breyer Newman 4.05

BULL RIDING

(No qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Laynee Gregersen 7.940

Caylee Bradshaw 8.610

Jacey Nielsen 8.900

Kevi Broncho 10.370

POLE BENDING

Kamri Copeland 20.671

Morgan Reynolds 20.997

Laynee Gregersen 21.809

Maquell Madsen 21.910

SADDLEBRONC RIDING

(No qualifed rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Gage Gregersen 6.920

Riley Barber 16.290

(No other qualifed times)

TEAM ROPING

Cooper Duffin 12.160

Chance Moldenhauer 12.160

Macijo Broncho 12.560

Max Hoge 12.560

Keegan Taylor 15.460

Cooper Evans 15.460

Dawson Davis 19.530

Dillon Christensen 19.530

TIE DOWN ROPING

Cooper Duffin 9.62

Nich Chappell 9.73

Max Hoge 13.85

Chance Williams 15.900

SATURDAY Events

BAREBACK RIDING

Rawley Johnson 63

Dawson Davis 62

Zach Porath 51

Sage Allen 47

BARREL RACING

Isabel Hyde 15.991

Morgan Carson 16.136

Maquell Madsen 16.235

Lili Bell 16.385

BREAKAWAY ROPING

Sanora Thomas 3.410

Libby Swan 3.950

Charlie Swan 3.950

Breyer Newman 4.100

BULL RIDING

(No qualified rides)

GOAT TYING

Breyer Newman 8.380

Laynee Gregersen 8.850

Caylee Bradshaw 8.980

Harley Beasley 9.300

POLE BENDING

McKinsey Torres 20.830

Harley Beasley 20.939

Kamri Copeland 21.036

Morgan Reynolds 21.086

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

(No qualified rides)

STEER WRESTLING

Stockton Giles 6.450

Gage Gregersen 23.980

Dawson Davis 29.330

Collin Williams 29.480

TEAM ROPING

Macijo Broncho 9.380

Max Hoge 9.380

Charlie Swan 10.530

Keston Palleson 10.530

Cooper Duffin 11.580

Chance Moldenhauer 11.580

Nick Chappell 12.600

Gage Gregersen 12.600

TIE DOWN ROPING

Cooper Duffin 9.820

Kellen Merica 10.760

Dillon Christensen 10.910

Nick Chappell 11.380

Friday night’s performance will begin at 6 p.m. at the American Falls/Power County Fairgrounds and the Saturday morning performance will begin at 10 a.m., again at the American Falls/Power County Fairgrounds.

Points are awarded to the top ten finishers in each event on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis but only to qualified rides or times.

Qualifiers to the state finals rodeo will be based upon the accumulation of points from each of the 12 performances in the District 4 rodeos.

Load comments